2020 SCHEDULING ANNOUNCEMENT COMING***

RhinoD said: They absolutely should have to... Or if they decide halfway through the year to not play at all, after jerking everybody around, that game should count as a 'W' for us as a forfeit. Click to expand...

I agree...also the conference should fine Rice a high dollar amount for doing this to the rest of the teams. MU has a shot at getting NY6 Bowl consideration and they aren't helping by sitting on their asses NOT playing teams.You'd think an intellectual school such as Rice, would have figured out a reliable protocol or at the very least, followed CUSA's...yet here they are not doing a damn thing it seems. If they could communicate to Hamrick (whom, I believe does well with that) that they absolutely will play the game, then I'd be fine with their situation. But we haven't heard anything about it, and you know the hype machine Hamrick would have said something by now.