2020 SCHEDULING ANNOUNCEMENT COMING***

Well looks like a Rice replacement, I'd say they both suck the same amount lol regardless we needed a game and got one. I'd say BYU doesn't want us right now, can't blame em.
 
I am actually pretty happy with this...

1. We needed two games, any games, and we had three dates to work with.
2. Its a FBS team (albeit not a very good one) at home
3. The door is still open for CUSA to send Rice our way on 12/5, as they should

If we get a 10-game season played and then a CUSA championship game, given the circumstances of COVID-19, that is a successful year. Do any of us like the idea of trading Pitt and Boise State for UMass and Appalachian State - of course not. But at this point we need any game we can get and MH went and got one.
 
They absolutely should have to... Or if they decide halfway through the year to not play at all, after jerking everybody around, that game should count as a 'W' for us as a forfeit.
I agree...also the conference should fine Rice a high dollar amount for doing this to the rest of the teams. MU has a shot at getting NY6 Bowl consideration and they aren't helping by sitting on their asses NOT playing teams.
You'd think an intellectual school such as Rice, would have figured out a reliable protocol or at the very least, followed CUSA's...yet here they are not doing a damn thing it seems. If they could communicate to Hamrick (whom, I believe does well with that) that they absolutely will play the game, then I'd be fine with their situation. But we haven't heard anything about it, and you know the hype machine Hamrick would have said something by now.
 
I actually thought UMASS wasn't playing this year, but noticed they did play at Georgia Southern a while back, and lost 41-0. Herd is the only other game on their schedule (so far), or at leas that I could find.

Chris got me all excited bringing up BYU, so I blame him.
I didn't know that either. You'd think the Independents would be in the Catbird Seat given their flexibility with scheduling especially for this year.
 
I agree...also the conference should fine Rice a high dollar amount for doing this to the rest of the teams. MU has a shot at getting NY6 Bowl consideration and they aren't helping by sitting on their asses NOT playing teams.
You'd think an intellectual school such as Rice, would have figured out a reliable protocol or at the very least, followed CUSA's...yet here they are not doing a damn thing it seems. If they could communicate to Hamrick (whom, I believe does well with that) that they absolutely will play the game, then I'd be fine with their situation. But we haven't heard anything about it, and you know the hype machine Hamrick would have said something by now.
Rice begins play on the 31st, I expect to see them here Dec 5 or 12
 
Garbage pickup imo and will taint a undefeated season if it happens, especially adding Rice if that’s the case. I never really believed even with a strong schedule we would have a legit shot at a New Year’s Eve bowl, but with this weak of a schedule I personally don’t think we’d be deserving (I understand covid and Boise and Pitt) but it’s hard for me to believe we can’t find someone more competitive. (It seems lots of teams are going to need to schedule more games if trying to bowl this year) Part of me thinks we’re avoiding teams who could knock us out of the top 25 as much as no one want to play us.
 
Garbage pickup imo and will taint undefeated season if it happens, especially adding Rice if that’s the case. I never really believed even with a strong schedule we would have a legit shot at a New Year’s Eve bowl, but with this weak of a schedule I personally don’t think we’d be deserving (I understand covid and Boise and Pitt) but it’s hard for me to believe we can’t find someone more competitive. (It seems lots of teams are going to need to schedule more games if trying to bowl this year) Part of me thinks we’re avoiding teams who could knock us out of the top 25 as much as no one want to play us.
Correct me if I'm wrong, but we started the year with a 12 game schedule. We lost ECU, Boise, Pitt, Ohio, Rice, ODU. We were down 6 games before the first kickoff. MH managed to pick up EKU, App, Mass, after Sept. 1, giving us 9 games so far. With open dates on 11/28, 12/5, and possibly 12/12, we may get a couple more. Remarkable job by the AD.
 
Garbage pickup imo and will taint a undefeated season if it happens, especially adding Rice if that’s the case. I never really believed even with a strong schedule we would have a legit shot at a New Year’s Eve bowl, but with this weak of a schedule I personally don’t think we’d be deserving (I understand covid and Boise and Pitt) but it’s hard for me to believe we can’t find someone more competitive. (It seems lots of teams are going to need to schedule more games if trying to bowl this year) Part of me thinks we’re avoiding teams who could knock us out of the top 25 as much as no one want to play us.
Of course there is no stated number of games or wins to go bowling this year. Everyone is eligible.
As for NY6 bowl, no doubt an undefeated AAC team gets in over Marshall. With our weak schedule I think a 1 loss AAC team gets in over an undefeated Marshall. Sad but true
 
Fellas, I don't expect the idiots at the CUSA office in Dallas to help us with anything. Rice will whine that they have to make the dreaded trip to WV and CUSA will relent and say, "no worries, we won't make you go to that nasty place - Huntington, VA." lol!
Funny...I’m with you all the way
 
I know everyone was holding out for a much bigger name but wanted to posted the point some above mentioned. First, of Hamrick scheduled zero more football games but kept everyone safe like now he would still get a pat on the back for a good job. He adds a team(128, see ODU and Rice) and leaves room for some December Magic, especially considering national rise in cases and possibly more postponing/canceling . Oh let’s not forget we end up scheduling at 25 team as a replacement in Appy. Some people need to take the long view. We get another game/reps for our team,fans,economy,etc. maybe we get a game for the basketball program or more/votes and better relationships with ADs.
 
Garbage pickup imo and will taint a undefeated season if it happens, especially adding Rice if that’s the case. I never really believed even with a strong schedule we would have a legit shot at a New Year’s Eve bowl, but with this weak of a schedule I personally don’t think we’d be deserving (I understand covid and Boise and Pitt) but it’s hard for me to believe we can’t find someone more competitive. (It seems lots of teams are going to need to schedule more games if trying to bowl this year) Part of me thinks we’re avoiding teams who could knock us out of the top 25 as much as no one want to play us.
It’s tough to schedule anyone during a season. Just because we want to play someone doesn’t mean that someone else doesn’t want to play them or they don’t have some sort of gentleman’s agreement in place with someone else. We aren’t getting anyone with any sort of football credibility in Huntington this late in the game. Any kind of a game/opponent trumps none at this point.
 
Correct me if I'm wrong, but we started the year with a 12 game schedule. We lost ECU, Boise, Pitt, Ohio, Rice, ODU. We were down 6 games before the first kickoff. MH managed to pick up EKU, App, Mass, after Sept. 1, giving us 9 games so far. With open dates on 11/28, 12/5, and possibly 12/12, we may get a couple more. Remarkable job by the AD.
Nah, they want big name teams because they believe MU has the same scheduling power as ohio state or Bama.
Or that scheduling OOC games with MU is going to be worth disrupting the conference heavy schedule during that time frame.
They too easily seem to forget its a two way street...the other team has to agree to show up or at the very least, play the game.

As far as I have heard, UMass didn't even seem like they wanted to play, only scheduling 1 game the entire season despite being an independent. I don't doubt Hamrick has tried to schedule with better teams, given the schedules he's put out for MU already, but UMass may have been the only one to agree to a game.
 
It’s tough to schedule anyone during a season. Just because we want to play someone doesn’t mean that someone else doesn’t want to play them or they don’t have some sort of gentleman’s agreement in place with someone else. We aren’t getting anyone with any sort of football credibility in Huntington this late in the game. Any kind of a game/opponent trumps none at this point.
Exactly.

Do I need to remind everyone what happened when MU did not play for the 3 week span?
Oh, they dropped out of the top 25 and got replaced by teams who hadn't played a single down of football.
At this point, just showing activity by playing, regardless of who, is certainly what is being seen and counts more.
 
Fellas, I don't expect the idiots at the CUSA office in Dallas to help us with anything. Rice will whine that they have to make the dreaded trip to WV and CUSA will relent and say, "no worries, we won't make you go to that nasty place - Huntington, VA." lol!
Twolf, are you daring to suggest that our "exalted" Commish and her minions out in Frisco flunked bonehead geography?

With this being their second game, Herd certainly will be facing a well prepared, if not formidable, opponent on November 7th!
 
