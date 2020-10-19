2020 SCHEDULING ANNOUNCEMENT COMING***

BleedsGreen33
Are they even going to schedule anybody this year?why is Rice not have to reschedule us?
They absolutely should have to... Or if they decide halfway through the year to not play at all, after jerking everybody around, that game should count as a 'W' for us as a forfeit.why is Rice not have to reschedule us?
Not a Rice replacement. That possibility is still brewing for 12/5.Well looks like a Rice replacement, I'd say they both suck the same amount lol regardless we needed a game and got one. I'd say BYU doesn't want us right now, can't blame em.
I agree...also the conference should fine Rice a high dollar amount for doing this to the rest of the teams. MU has a shot at getting NY6 Bowl consideration and they aren't helping by sitting on their asses NOT playing teams.They absolutely should have to... Or if they decide halfway through the year to not play at all, after jerking everybody around, that game should count as a 'W' for us as a forfeit.
I didn't know that either. You'd think the Independents would be in the Catbird Seat given their flexibility with scheduling especially for this year.I actually thought UMASS wasn't playing this year, but noticed they did play at Georgia Southern a while back, and lost 41-0. Herd is the only other game on their schedule (so far), or at leas that I could find.
Chris got me all excited bringing up BYU, so I blame him.
Rice begins play on the 31st, I expect to see them here Dec 5 or 12I agree...also the conference should fine Rice a high dollar amount for doing this to the rest of the teams. MU has a shot at getting NY6 Bowl consideration and they aren't helping by sitting on their asses NOT playing teams.
You'd think an intellectual school such as Rice, would have figured out a reliable protocol or at the very least, followed CUSA's...yet here they are not doing a damn thing it seems. If they could communicate to Hamrick (whom, I believe does well with that) that they absolutely will play the game, then I'd be fine with their situation. But we haven't heard anything about it, and you know the hype machine Hamrick would have said something by now.
EKU is probably betterY'all really complaining about UMass when 2 weeks ago you were begging for even another EKU game?
Correct me if I'm wrong, but we started the year with a 12 game schedule. We lost ECU, Boise, Pitt, Ohio, Rice, ODU. We were down 6 games before the first kickoff. MH managed to pick up EKU, App, Mass, after Sept. 1, giving us 9 games so far. With open dates on 11/28, 12/5, and possibly 12/12, we may get a couple more. Remarkable job by the AD.Garbage pickup imo and will taint undefeated season if it happens, especially adding Rice if that’s the case. I never really believed even with a strong schedule we would have a legit shot at a New Year’s Eve bowl, but with this weak of a schedule I personally don’t think we’d be deserving (I understand covid and Boise and Pitt) but it’s hard for me to believe we can’t find someone more competitive. (It seems lots of teams are going to need to schedule more games if trying to bowl this year) Part of me thinks we’re avoiding teams who could knock us out of the top 25 as much as no one want to play us.
Of course there is no stated number of games or wins to go bowling this year. Everyone is eligible.Garbage pickup imo and will taint a undefeated season if it happens, especially adding Rice if that’s the case. I never really believed even with a strong schedule we would have a legit shot at a New Year’s Eve bowl, but with this weak of a schedule I personally don’t think we’d be deserving (I understand covid and Boise and Pitt) but it’s hard for me to believe we can’t find someone more competitive. (It seems lots of teams are going to need to schedule more games if trying to bowl this year) Part of me thinks we’re avoiding teams who could knock us out of the top 25 as much as no one want to play us.
Funny...I’m with you all the wayFellas, I don't expect the idiots at the CUSA office in Dallas to help us with anything. Rice will whine that they have to make the dreaded trip to WV and CUSA will relent and say, "no worries, we won't make you go to that nasty place - Huntington, VA." lol!
It’s tough to schedule anyone during a season. Just because we want to play someone doesn’t mean that someone else doesn’t want to play them or they don’t have some sort of gentleman’s agreement in place with someone else. We aren’t getting anyone with any sort of football credibility in Huntington this late in the game. Any kind of a game/opponent trumps none at this point.Garbage pickup imo and will taint a undefeated season if it happens, especially adding Rice if that’s the case. I never really believed even with a strong schedule we would have a legit shot at a New Year’s Eve bowl, but with this weak of a schedule I personally don’t think we’d be deserving (I understand covid and Boise and Pitt) but it’s hard for me to believe we can’t find someone more competitive. (It seems lots of teams are going to need to schedule more games if trying to bowl this year) Part of me thinks we’re avoiding teams who could knock us out of the top 25 as much as no one want to play us.
Nah, they want big name teams because they believe MU has the same scheduling power as ohio state or Bama.Correct me if I'm wrong, but we started the year with a 12 game schedule. We lost ECU, Boise, Pitt, Ohio, Rice, ODU. We were down 6 games before the first kickoff. MH managed to pick up EKU, App, Mass, after Sept. 1, giving us 9 games so far. With open dates on 11/28, 12/5, and possibly 12/12, we may get a couple more. Remarkable job by the AD.
Exactly.It’s tough to schedule anyone during a season. Just because we want to play someone doesn’t mean that someone else doesn’t want to play them or they don’t have some sort of gentleman’s agreement in place with someone else. We aren’t getting anyone with any sort of football credibility in Huntington this late in the game. Any kind of a game/opponent trumps none at this point.
Twolf, are you daring to suggest that our "exalted" Commish and her minions out in Frisco flunked bonehead geography?Fellas, I don't expect the idiots at the CUSA office in Dallas to help us with anything. Rice will whine that they have to make the dreaded trip to WV and CUSA will relent and say, "no worries, we won't make you go to that nasty place - Huntington, VA." lol!