Billy Ross

Marshall-21 said: How many years does he have left? And how much games experience did he play at NC? Click to expand...

After redshirting his first season on campus, he started 11 games and played 587 snaps at right guard in 2018. Ross appeared in nine games at several positions along the line last season, seeing limited action except for a 56-snap outing against Appalachian State.h Ross is the first to announce a transfer out of the program since training camp began earlier this month. Student-athletes typically have to sit out a year upon transferring to a new program unless they meet certain criteria, such as finishing their degree and departing as a graduate student. Given the council’s eligibility recommendation, it seems as though Ross will not have to jump through any hoops to maintain his eligibility this season.