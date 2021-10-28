Brad Smith, press conference later today

How do you know it's been a debacle?If it is really a “press conference” then hopefully an actual journalist will ask him a blunt question about our botched realignment debacle.
Are we currently a signed, sealed, and delivered member of a conference with a future?How do you know it's been a debacle?
How do you know we are not?? Looking like we are taking it 1 step at a time. New pres and he announces new conference.Are we currently a signed, sealed, and delivered member of a conference with a future?
We can hopeBig relief here. If they got the hiring of Smith right I believe they will join SBC later today. New chapter at Marshall looks bright
Because it's not been announced that we're in the SEC yet.How do you know it's been a debacle?
yes. livestream.com/marshalluAre they streaming the introduction of President Smith somewhere at 2:00 p.m.?
Brad doesn't need the money, hassle or any other crap that comes with being president of a decent sized university. Nor does he need to deal with the crap in Charleston and defending Marshall. But he is willing to take that on and be a leader. I give the guy big kudos for wanting to come back here and try to help the school and area grow. Heck, he could be camped out with the wife on a private island somewhere, enjoying the fruits of his labor. I know I would, if I were him. LOL!Out of curiosity, and off hand I don't see why it would matter, but is there any downside to this in terms of donations? Does being President prevent donations from that person?
Also, we just gave (possibly) our largest donor the keys to the entire thing. I'm okay with that, but I know in almost any other sense, that would be frowned on.
Nothing to worry about on that front either... Even if President Smith is somehow not allowed to "donate" to the university. I am sure that his wife, cousin, foundation president, etc are all okay to do so, lol.This is why I'm okay with it, I don't see the personal benefit to him and any benefit to him would also benefit the university. I could be missing something, I'm just pointing out that, typically, someone would be perceived as having purchased their way into the position, but I don't see that as the case here.
This is completely unreasonable. No way. Not Marshall. We need to know...NOW NOW NOW!!!Look, Gilbert wasn't about to make or be allowed to make the conference decision. The BOG were smart enough to let it look like the new guy is making the decision. But behind the scenes I would suspect that people like Chad and Huff have already been heard, and Smith will purely want to hear the final financial and strategic side details of it. Follow the money.
Foundations.....Out of curiosity, and off hand I don't see why it would matter, but is there any downside to this in terms of donations? Does being President prevent donations from that person?
How do you know that we are?How do you know we are not?? Looking like we are taking it 1 step at a time. New pres and he announces new conference.
omg......The DD haters were right. BB is headed to the Big East and they're trying to find homes for all the other sports.
In “Big” terms, DD would rather have us in the Big South than the Big East. In “East” terms DD would rather be in the America East than the Big East.The DD haters were right. BB is headed to the Big East and they're trying to find homes for all the other sports.
Who are the DD haters?????The DD haters were right. BB is headed to the Big East and they're trying to find homes for all the other sports.
I don’t “hate” DD. He is probably a fine person. He is probably the kind of guy who would give you a lift if your car broke down. Probably good to his dog/cat/fish. Probably puts the seat back down, recycles, and doesn’t drive too slow in the left lane.I don't know all of their names. but Sam is their self-appointed representative. All negative DD comments are run through him....
Mainly because the chairman of the Board of Governors just said so in a public meeting.
I do not know one way or the other. But neither does Sam or yourself. The rational reason is you have already agreed to join the Sunbelt and you want the new president to come in and put his stamp of approval on everything and look like the hero. It makes perfect sense to me to do it that way.How do you know that we are?
There is no rational reason that the 1 step approach should be taken.
Unless the move is into the Big 12 or something else ridiculusly good but currently out of sight, there is not any better options than the SBC. Going to the MAC would kill some donations. Remaining in Conference Judy will crater donations. Delaying action at this time is not in Marshall's best interest.
no prohibitions for an employee to donate to the school.This is why I'm okay with it, I don't see the personal benefit to him and any benefit to him would also benefit the university. I could be missing something, I'm just pointing out that, typically, someone would be perceived as having purchased their way into the position, but I don't see that as the case here.
Official "speak."Mainly because the chairman of the Board of Governors just said so in a public meeting.
When have you ever given DD a break?I don’t “hate” DD. He is probably a fine person. He is probably the kind of guy who would give you a lift if your car broke down. Probably good to his dog/cat/fish. Probably puts the seat back down, recycles, and doesn’t drive too slow in the left lane.
But he is 123-99 in games vs. I-A competition in a sorry one bid league that gets about a 13 seed every year. That just isn’t good enough.
Now, and we won’t know for a few years, IF the rumors (of which I am not the source) are true, then that is a different discussion, but I was raised to give a guy a break until you know the truth. Even if he is a sorry basketball coach.