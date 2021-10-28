Brad Smith, press conference later today

I don’t “hate” DD. He is probably a fine person. He is probably the kind of guy who would give you a lift if your car broke down. Probably good to his dog/cat/fish. Probably puts the seat back down, recycles, and doesn’t drive too slow in the left lane.



But he is 123-99 in games vs. I-A competition in a sorry one bid league that gets about a 13 seed every year. That just isn’t good enough.



Now, and we won’t know for a few years, IF the rumors (of which I am not the source) are true, then that is a different discussion, but I was raised to give a guy a break until you know the truth. Even if he is a sorry basketball coach.