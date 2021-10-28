Brad Smith, press conference later today

T

The Real SamC

Platinum Buffalo
Feb 15, 2007
8,044
1,979
113
If it is really a “press conference” then hopefully an actual journalist will ask him a blunt question about our botched realignment debacle.
 
  • Haha
Reactions: 19MU88
E

exHerdSID

Jun 28, 2007
195
135
43
Look, Gilbert wasn't about to make or be allowed to make the conference decision. The BOG were smart enough to let it look like the new guy is making the decision. But behind the scenes I would suspect that people like Chad and Huff have already been heard, and Smith will purely want to hear the final financial and strategic side details of it. Follow the money.
 
  • Like
Reactions: W-S HerdFan and ohio herd
H

herd4life5 (HN)

Platinum Buffalo
Gold Member
Sep 5, 2007
5,236
830
113
Out of curiosity, and off hand I don't see why it would matter, but is there any downside to this in terms of donations? Does being President prevent donations from that person?

Also, we just gave (possibly) our largest donor the keys to the entire thing. I'm okay with that, but I know in almost any other sense, that would be frowned on.
 
T

TwolfHerdfan

Platinum Buffalo
Gold Member
Mar 5, 2007
20,550
9,154
113
herd4life5 (HN) said:
Out of curiosity, and off hand I don't see why it would matter, but is there any downside to this in terms of donations? Does being President prevent donations from that person?

Also, we just gave (possibly) our largest donor the keys to the entire thing. I'm okay with that, but I know in almost any other sense, that would be frowned on.
Click to expand...
Brad doesn't need the money, hassle or any other crap that comes with being president of a decent sized university. Nor does he need to deal with the crap in Charleston and defending Marshall. But he is willing to take that on and be a leader. I give the guy big kudos for wanting to come back here and try to help the school and area grow. Heck, he could be camped out with the wife on a private island somewhere, enjoying the fruits of his labor. I know I would, if I were him. LOL!
 
  • Like
Reactions: HerdGrad1999, GreenDuke, Herd1972 and 2 others
H

herd4life5 (HN)

Platinum Buffalo
Gold Member
Sep 5, 2007
5,236
830
113
TwolfHerdfan said:
Brad doesn't need the money, hassle or any other crap that comes with being president of a decent sized university. Nor does he need to deal with the crap in Charleston and defending Marshall. But he is willing to take that on and be a leader. I give the guy big kudos for wanting to come back here and try to help the school and area grow. Heck, he could be camped out with the wife on a private island somewhere, enjoying the fruits of his labor. I know I would, if I were him. LOL!
Click to expand...

This is why I'm okay with it, I don't see the personal benefit to him and any benefit to him would also benefit the university. I could be missing something, I'm just pointing out that, typically, someone would be perceived as having purchased their way into the position, but I don't see that as the case here.

However, the first question is my larger concern. Can he still donate to the school? Can he donate to athletics or is he barred from specific donations while President?
 
  • Like
Reactions: TwolfHerdfan
R

RhinoD

Gold Buffalo
Mar 7, 2007
3,343
2,442
113
herd4life5 (HN) said:
This is why I'm okay with it, I don't see the personal benefit to him and any benefit to him would also benefit the university. I could be missing something, I'm just pointing out that, typically, someone would be perceived as having purchased their way into the position, but I don't see that as the case here.

However, the first question is my larger concern. Can he still donate to the school? Can he donate to athletics or is he barred from specific donations while President?
Click to expand...
Nothing to worry about on that front either... Even if President Smith is somehow not allowed to "donate" to the university. I am sure that his wife, cousin, foundation president, etc are all okay to do so, lol.
 
  • Like
Reactions: TwolfHerdfan
R

raleighherdfan

Platinum Buffalo
Feb 22, 2010
13,419
5,694
113
exHerdSID said:
Look, Gilbert wasn't about to make or be allowed to make the conference decision. The BOG were smart enough to let it look like the new guy is making the decision. But behind the scenes I would suspect that people like Chad and Huff have already been heard, and Smith will purely want to hear the final financial and strategic side details of it. Follow the money.
Click to expand...
This is completely unreasonable. No way. Not Marshall. We need to know...NOW NOW NOW!!! ;)
 
  • Haha
  • Like
Reactions: herdfan1999, GreenDuke and W-S HerdFan
E

elginherd

Bronze Buffalo
Nov 18, 2007
682
48
28
MUMAN3419 said:
How do you know we are not?? Looking like we are taking it 1 step at a time. New pres and he announces new conference.
Click to expand...
How do you know that we are?
There is no rational reason that the 1 step approach should be taken.
Unless the move is into the Big 12 or something else ridiculusly good but currently out of sight, there is not any better options than the SBC. Going to the MAC would kill some donations. Remaining in Conference Judy will crater donations. Delaying action at this time is not in Marshall's best interest.
 
  • Like
Reactions: The Real SamC
T

The Real SamC

Platinum Buffalo
Feb 15, 2007
8,044
1,979
113
herdfan93 said:
The DD haters were right. BB is headed to the Big East and they're trying to find homes for all the other sports.
Click to expand...
In “Big” terms, DD would rather have us in the Big South than the Big East. In “East” terms DD would rather be in the America East than the Big East.
 
T

The Real SamC

Platinum Buffalo
Feb 15, 2007
8,044
1,979
113
W-S HerdFan said:
I don't know all of their names. but Sam is their self-appointed representative. All negative DD comments are run through him....
Click to expand...
I don’t “hate” DD. He is probably a fine person. He is probably the kind of guy who would give you a lift if your car broke down. Probably good to his dog/cat/fish. Probably puts the seat back down, recycles, and doesn’t drive too slow in the left lane.

But he is 123-99 in games vs. I-A competition in a sorry one bid league that gets about a 13 seed every year. That just isn’t good enough.

Now, and we won’t know for a few years, IF the rumors (of which I am not the source) are true, then that is a different discussion, but I was raised to give a guy a break until you know the truth. Even if he is a sorry basketball coach.
 
  • Like
Reactions: dctherd
M

MUMAN3419

May 1, 2013
17
31
13
The Real SamC said:
Mainly because the chairman of the Board of Governors just said so in a public meeting.
Click to expand...
elginherd said:
How do you know that we are?
There is no rational reason that the 1 step approach should be taken.
Unless the move is into the Big 12 or something else ridiculusly good but currently out of sight, there is not any better options than the SBC. Going to the MAC would kill some donations. Remaining in Conference Judy will crater donations. Delaying action at this time is not in Marshall's best interest.
Click to expand...
I do not know one way or the other. But neither does Sam or yourself. The rational reason is you have already agreed to join the Sunbelt and you want the new president to come in and put his stamp of approval on everything and look like the hero. It makes perfect sense to me to do it that way.
 
1

19MU88

Platinum Buffalo
Gold Member
Dec 16, 2006
11,973
3,861
113
herd4life5 (HN) said:
This is why I'm okay with it, I don't see the personal benefit to him and any benefit to him would also benefit the university. I could be missing something, I'm just pointing out that, typically, someone would be perceived as having purchased their way into the position, but I don't see that as the case here.

However, the first question is my larger concern. Can he still donate to the school? Can he donate to athletics or is he barred from specific donations while President?
Click to expand...
no prohibitions for an employee to donate to the school.
 
  • Like
Reactions: The Real SamC
H

Herd81

Oct 2, 2021
2
3
3
In my lifetime, since the early 1960's, Marshall basketball has achieved success on a national stage twice that I can remember. One was in the 1967 NIT with wins over Villanova and Nebraska and the other was the recent win over Witchita State in the NCAA tournament - our one and only, ever. Who played a key role in both? Yes, you are correct - Dan D'Antoni. I can't believe there is a real Marshall fan on earth that would speak badly of the man. For what he has to work with, he puts an entertaining product on the floor every year and has put the fun back into attending home games. Go peddle this hate DD garbage somewhere else.
 
  • Like
Reactions: herdfan93, Marine03 and ARandomHerdFan
MU PIKE

MU PIKE

Bronze Buffalo
Mar 14, 2007
811
185
43
I did and was impressed. I’m told Gilbert is going to mentor him from the academic perspective of running a university. He can run a large complex corporation but the concern has always been his lack of C&U experience.
 
  • Like
Reactions: W-S HerdFan
M

muthed

Silver Buffalo
Aug 25, 2018
1,406
1,024
113
The Real SamC said:
I don’t “hate” DD. He is probably a fine person. He is probably the kind of guy who would give you a lift if your car broke down. Probably good to his dog/cat/fish. Probably puts the seat back down, recycles, and doesn’t drive too slow in the left lane.

But he is 123-99 in games vs. I-A competition in a sorry one bid league that gets about a 13 seed every year. That just isn’t good enough.

Now, and we won’t know for a few years, IF the rumors (of which I am not the source) are true, then that is a different discussion, but I was raised to give a guy a break until you know the truth. Even if he is a sorry basketball coach.
Click to expand...
When have you ever given DD a break?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jbabbington

Brad Smith

Replies
0
Views
297
Old Fairfield - Premium Forum
Jbabbington
Jbabbington
bbneutralfan

Sunbelt Television Package

Replies
15
Views
1K
Herd Nation
RhinoD
R
BleedsGreen33

Will there be a Press Conference Today?

Replies
3
Views
247
Old Fairfield - Premium Forum
HerdFan76
H
BleedsGreen33

***Southern Miss/SBC Press Conference

Replies
4
Views
494
Herd Nation
goherdorgohome2
goherdorgohome2
i am herdman

Smith and Wesson Moving to Tenn after 165 years in Mass

Replies
148
Views
1K
Pullman Square - Non Sports Talk
HerdFan76
H

Latest posts

Top Bottom