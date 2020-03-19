CBH portal news

Discussion in 'Herd Nation' started by cottrell75, Mar 19, 2020 at 12:23 PM.

  cottrell75

    cottrell75 Platinum Buffalo
    Joined:
    Jan 22, 2016
    Messages:
    5,456
    Likes Received:
    6,165
    Cam Brooks-Harris has taken his law firm name and entered the transfer portal.
     
    1 cottrell75, Mar 19, 2020 at 12:23 PM
  TwolfHerdfan

    TwolfHerdfan Platinum Buffalo
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Mar 5, 2007
    Messages:
    17,115
    Likes Received:
    5,358
    Best wishes to him. Likely best for all involved.
     
    2 TwolfHerdfan, Mar 19, 2020 at 1:14 PM
    kdbherdon and cottrell75 like this.
  ekal

    ekal
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Jun 14, 2011
    Messages:
    65
    Likes Received:
    61
    Best guess is one of the MAC schools in Ohio. I'm predicting Kent State. They secured the top Division I player in Ohio, from Columbus, in the latest recruiting class. They seem to be a team on the move. OU is another possibility. His transfer opens up the needed slot for the kid from Logan. Wonder if any others will leave? If all stay, Danny will have 4 openings next year after the seniors graduate.
     
    3 ekal, Mar 19, 2020 at 3:02 PM
  Herdmeister

    Herdmeister Platinum Buffalo
    Joined:
    Jan 18, 2006
    Messages:
    5,056
    Likes Received:
    1,876
    actually 3 for next year. Collins is already in line for one of them
     
    4 Herdmeister, Mar 19, 2020 at 3:13 PM
    Always The Herd likes this.
  5150

    5150 Platinum Buffalo
    Joined:
    Jun 1, 2002
    Messages:
    5,719
    Likes Received:
    215
    need two guards in the next class? Any ideas who it could be?
     
    5 5150, Mar 19, 2020 at 6:26 PM
  Herdmeister

    Herdmeister Platinum Buffalo
    Joined:
    Jan 18, 2006
    Messages:
    5,056
    Likes Received:
    1,876
    no names have surfaced but Danny has let it known he wants a PG in the next year's recruiting class (21-22)
     
    6 Herdmeister, Mar 20, 2020 at 8:18 AM
    W-S HerdFan likes this.
  thunderingon

    thunderingon
    Joined:
    Apr 5, 2006
    Messages:
    50
    Likes Received:
    104
    If everyone else stays as indicated in the HD today. Competition for PT will be fierce next year. 4 seniors returning...2 of which will be returning starters. Wouldn't be surprised to see Beyers jump into Bennett's starting spot. Bennett and George will both get minutes. I think Early and Obinna will also earn playing time as true freshmen. And Goran and Marko who I expect to make a big jump. It will be fun.
     
    7 thunderingon, Mar 20, 2020 at 9:57 AM
    Last edited: Mar 20, 2020 at 10:07 AM
    kdbherdon and herd2believe like this.
  Chris McLaughlin

    Chris McLaughlin Grammar Snob
    Moderator
    Joined:
    Feb 14, 2006
    Messages:
    18,820
    Likes Received:
    11,798
    Location:
    Fredericksburg, VA
    I know people are torn on him and Landon said hes not coming, but Knapper just seems like such a natural fit.
     
    8 Chris McLaughlin, Mar 20, 2020 at 10:08 AM
  bbneutralfan

    bbneutralfan Gold Buffalo
    Joined:
    Sep 29, 2010
    Messages:
    3,988
    Likes Received:
    1,317
    Bye bye
     
    9 bbneutralfan, Mar 20, 2020 at 10:21 AM
  5150

    5150 Platinum Buffalo
    Joined:
    Jun 1, 2002
    Messages:
    5,719
    Likes Received:
    215
    No ships available and will he have to sit?
     
    10 5150, Mar 20, 2020 at 10:41 AM
    Herdmeister likes this.
  Herdmeister

    Herdmeister Platinum Buffalo
    Joined:
    Jan 18, 2006
    Messages:
    5,056
    Likes Received:
    1,876
    correct and he has no redshirt remaining
     
    11 Herdmeister, Mar 20, 2020 at 6:17 PM
