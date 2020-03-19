CBH portal news

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Herd Nation' started by cottrell75, Mar 19, 2020 at 12:23 PM.
Cam Brooks-Harris has taken his law firm name and entered the transfer portal.
Best wishes to him. Likely best for all involved.
Best guess is one of the MAC schools in Ohio. I'm predicting Kent State. They secured the top Division I player in Ohio, from Columbus, in the latest recruiting class. They seem to be a team on the move. OU is another possibility. His transfer opens up the needed slot for the kid from Logan. Wonder if any others will leave? If all stay, Danny will have 4 openings next year after the seniors graduate.
actually 3 for next year. Collins is already in line for one of them
need two guards in the next class? Any ideas who it could be?
no names have surfaced but Danny has let it known he wants a PG in the next year's recruiting class (21-22)
If everyone else stays as indicated in the HD today. Competition for PT will be fierce next year. 4 seniors returning...2 of which will be returning starters. Wouldn't be surprised to see Beyers jump into Bennett's starting spot. Bennett and George will both get minutes. I think Early and Obinna will also earn playing time as true freshmen. And Goran and Marko who I expect to make a big jump. It will be fun.
I know people are torn on him and Landon said hes not coming, but Knapper just seems like such a natural fit.
Bye bye
No ships available and will he have to sit?
correct and he has no redshirt remaining