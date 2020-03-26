HERDNATION.COM Game One: 1999 (#1) football versus 2015 (#8)

Discussion in 'Herd Nation' started by Chris McLaughlin, Mar 26, 2020 at 12:09 PM.

    Game One: 1999 (#1) football versus 2015 (#8)

    Game one features the undefeated 1999 squad - led by Chad Pennington and runaway winner for best Marshall team in history - against a 10-win 2015 team that defeated Purdue at home and UCONN in the St. Petersburg Bowl.

    The game ended up playing out how most Herd fans would assume, with the '99 team scoring less than four minutes into the game and never trailing, eventually winning 41-10.

    Doug Chapman had a 100 yard game on the ground and Nate Poole caught 5 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown for the '99 squad. Not surprisingly, the real star for the '99 team ended up being Chad Pennington - who connected on 22 of 26 passes for 328 yards and 5 touchdowns.

    The 2015 team struggled on the ground, averaging less than 2 yards/carry as a team on 30 carries. QB Chase Litton had a decent day, throwing for 256 yards on 26 out of 40 passes.

    Click on the box score below to enlarge.

    [​IMG]
     
    I love that we left the starters in.
     
    This is awesome!!!
     
