Game One: 2017-2018 Marshall basketball versus 2016-2017 Marshall basketball. The first match-up features Marshall most successful post-season team in program history versus one who was very good down the stretch and reached the finals of the C-USA tournament. To add intrigue, the leading scorer on both teams was Jon Elmore. Plus, CJ Burks and Ajdin Penava played major minutes for both squads. This game was closer than I (and probably many others) thought it would be. The 2016-2017 team actually led by 6 points at half before the 2017-2018 team took over in the second. Jon Elmore led both teams in scoring but poured in 37 for the '17-'18 team compared to 27 for '16-'17. Jannson Williams was huge for '17-'18, registering a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Click the box score below to enlarge.