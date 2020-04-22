HERDNATION.COM Game Three: 1998 (#2) football versus 2013 (#7)

Discussion in 'Herd Nation' started by Chris McLaughlin, Apr 22, 2020 at 8:36 AM.

    Game Three: 1998 (#2) football versus 2013 (#7)

    This was actually a three point ball game going in to the 4th quarter, which surprised me a bit. Total yards were just about even, but Rakeem Cato's three interceptions were probably the biggest factor in the 98 team's 17 point win. A 66 yard INT return for a TD late in the 4th quarter was the final blow.

    Chad Pennington threw for three touchdowns and Doug Chapman ran for 72 yards and a touchdown for the '98 squad. Tommy Shuler snagged 7 catches for 81 yards to lead the 2013 team.

