Game Two: 1997 (#4) football versus 2001 (#5) The 1997 and 2001 teams were separated by only a couple of votes in the bracket set-up process so it is hard to classify this as an upset, but according to the seeds this was a bit of a surprise. Turnovers ended up killing the '97 team. Chad Pennington (who threw for 415 yards) threw a pick to Michael Owens and Doug Champman coughed up the ball as well. Tied 14-14 at half, the 2001 team scored 13 straight points to open the second half. Butchie Wallace had a 100 yard game for the '01 team while Darius Watts (5 catches for 74 yards and a TD) and Josh Davis (5 catches for 92 yards and a TD) carried the load through the air. Randy Moss was dominant (as expected), hauling in 9 catches for 174 yards. Click the box score to enlarge: