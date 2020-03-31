HERDNATION.COM Game Two: 1997 (#4) football versus 2001 (#5)

Discussion in 'Herd Nation' started by Chris McLaughlin, Mar 31, 2020 at 7:04 AM.

  Chris McLaughlin

    Chris McLaughlin Grammar Snob
    Moderator
    Joined:
    Feb 14, 2006
    Messages:
    18,852
    Likes Received:
    11,823
    Location:
    Fredericksburg, VA
    Game Two: 1997 (#4) football versus 2001 (#5)

    The 1997 and 2001 teams were separated by only a couple of votes in the bracket set-up process so it is hard to classify this as an upset, but according to the seeds this was a bit of a surprise.

    Turnovers ended up killing the '97 team. Chad Pennington (who threw for 415 yards) threw a pick to Michael Owens and Doug Champman coughed up the ball as well.

    Tied 14-14 at half, the 2001 team scored 13 straight points to open the second half. Butchie Wallace had a 100 yard game for the '01 team while Darius Watts (5 catches for 74 yards and a TD) and Josh Davis (5 catches for 92 yards and a TD) carried the load through the air.

    Randy Moss was dominant (as expected), hauling in 9 catches for 174 yards.

    [​IMG]
     
  HaveYouHerd22

    HaveYouHerd22 Silver Buffalo
    Joined:
    Jun 19, 2007
    Messages:
    1,775
    Likes Received:
    67
    Location:
    VA Beach, VA
    That 2001 defense couldnt stop anyone...
     
  banker6796

    banker6796 Platinum Buffalo
    Joined:
    Jan 15, 2007
    Messages:
    14,301
    Likes Received:
    1,046
    Fake news, leftwich with only 28 pass attempts.
     
  riflearm2

    riflearm2 Platinum Buffalo
    Joined:
    Dec 8, 2004
    Messages:
    27,863
    Likes Received:
    1,165
    It’s reasonable. That year, he had 29 attempts against NIU, 30 against UMass, 34 against Kent State, and 35 against Youngstown. In a game that they had a severe disadvantage in TOP and in which they were leading by double digits for the entire fourth quarter (until the final six seconds), it’s very reasonable.

    But to really make this fun . . .

    That number after the “2” in Byron’s pass attempts- yeah, that is a 5. In other words, his pass attempts were 25, not 28 like you claimed.

    Didn’t we tell you to stay away from numbers? Really, how can a banker struggle so much with basic math?
     
