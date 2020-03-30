Game Two: 2018-2019 (#4) basketball versus 1999-2000 (#5) Upset Alert! Truth be told the outcome of this game did not surprise me at all. I assumed Tamar Slay would be an impossible match-up for the 2018-2019 squad and that's exactly what happened. The 2nd round NBA pick poured in 25 points and snagged 10 rebounds while fellow all-time-great J.R. Vanhoose also recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. As a team the 1999-2000 team dominated on the glass, winning the overall rebound battle 48-38. Jon Elmore scored 26 points for the 2018-2019 team (on 23 shots) but received very little help from his teammates. Taevion Kinsey, Jarrod West and Jannson Williams all combined to only score 16 points. Click box score to enlarge: