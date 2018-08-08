HERDNATION.COM Get $99 of free gear with an annual subscription

If you're thinking about joining Old Fairfield now is really the best time to do it. We will give you a $99 gift code to The Rivals Fan Store with your purchase of an annual subscription to Herdnation.com's premium site. If you're looking to update your Herd gear for the upcoming football season it's really a no-brainer! Direct link to Marshall's site: http://www.rivalsfanstore.com/COLLEGE_Marshall_Thundering_Herd Get the inside scoop on Marshall’s key position battles, including reports from practice. Plus, interact with your fellow Thundering Herd fans on Old Fairfield. Don't wait! This amazing offer is valid only while supplies last! **USE PROMO CODE: GetGear99 To add a subscription to a current profile, sign in first, and start here. To start a new user profile and subscription - start here.