HERDNATION.COM Get $99 of free gear with an annual subscription

Discussion in 'Herd Nation' started by Chris McLaughlin, Aug 8, 2018 at 7:37 AM.

Post New Thread
  1. Chris McLaughlin

    Chris McLaughlin Grammar Snob
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Feb 14, 2006
    Messages:
    15,988
    Likes Received:
    6,713
    Location:
    Fredericksburg, VA
    If you're thinking about joining Old Fairfield now is really the best time to do it.

    We will give you a $99 gift code to The Rivals Fan Store with your purchase of an annual subscription to Herdnation.com's premium site. If you're looking to update your Herd gear for the upcoming football season it's really a no-brainer!

    Direct link to Marshall's site: http://www.rivalsfanstore.com/COLLEGE_Marshall_Thundering_Herd

    Get the inside scoop on Marshall’s key position battles, including reports from practice. Plus, interact with your fellow Thundering Herd fans on Old Fairfield.

    Don't wait! This amazing offer is valid only while supplies last!

    **USE PROMO CODE: GetGear99

    To add a subscription to a current profile, sign in first, and start here.

    To start a new user profile and subscription - start here.
     
    1 Chris McLaughlin, Aug 8, 2018 at 7:37 AM
    Last edited: Aug 8, 2018 at 7:52 AM
  2. Chris McLaughlin

    Chris McLaughlin Grammar Snob
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Feb 14, 2006
    Messages:
    15,988
    Likes Received:
    6,713
    Location:
    Fredericksburg, VA
    2 Chris McLaughlin, Aug 8, 2018 at 7:37 AM
(You must log in or sign up to post here.)
Back to Threads/Forum

Share This Page