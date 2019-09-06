Good Afternoon from Boise...

What a trip.My son and I started out by flying to Jackson Hole Wyoming on Wednesday, we then drove north to the Buffalo Valley Ranch and spent the night in a very cold Covered Wagon. It was around 40 degrees, the baseboard heater didnt work, but the heavy blankets were awesome. We woke up to incredible views of the Grand Teton Mountains. We then drove up and through Yellowstone, which is amazing and I recommend everyone trying to do at least once.After that it was a 6 hour drive back down through Idaho to Boise.Boise, is of course bigger, and much more...whats the political term, liberal? Maybe? Sorry, i am a political moron. Anyway, other than that, it really is similar to Huntington. What is really cool is people actually know there is a football game today.We are currently setting here at the team hotel, attempting to deal with the time difference, I have always been terrible at that even when I tell myself I am going to stay on East coast time.Big Green Tailgate is in a couple hours at a place called the Ram, it is right across from the stadium. The stadium area is nice, but the parking appears kinda tight, we do not realize how lucky we have it at home games when it comes to parking.Based on what I have seen, and things i have seen on social media, I would expect a very good turnout of Marshall fans tonight. I would say we will have more tonight, on a Friday, than they will next year when they travel to Huntington.Things I have overheard or have been said to me:From the rancher checking us in at our covered wagon, " I have heard of the "Marshalls", i am from Cleveland, a friend of mine played on the team after the plane crash.From the Waitress at breakfast this morning, after a guy in our party gave her a hug when he walked in, "Where is Marshall" I said Huntington, WV, she said, "ahhh that explains the hug, gotcha"Last night at dinner from the table behind us who saw us all in green, "I think they had a plane crash at some point and there was a movie about it." I overheard him talking to the group at his table.Back to the game. One would assume it will come down to whether or not Marshall can stop the run. I have a feeling that Boise is going to try and pass the football. Darius Hodge, and the rest of the defensive ends are going to have to find a way to get pressure on the quarterback.Marshall needs to get off the field early, and score early. I like our chances if those two things happen.History:The two teams have only met one time, in Boise in 1994. It was the semifinals, and it was Marshall's first road, non championship game, playoff game since Appalachian State in 1992. Marshall stormed out to a 24 to 7 lead,and temporarily knocked out their quarterback. Boise, as we all know, came back and won the game 28 to 24, shutting the Herd down in the second half.Fun Boise fact on that game, Boise's head coach said if the Boise fans would break 20,000 in attendance for that game, he would ride a horse down the street. The announced crowd was 20,068.Kickoff is Friday night, 9pm, on ESPN2.If you want to make a last minute prediction, check the link below..The Game Thread will be up later this evening as fans begin to talk about the game, and how it is playing out.Enjoy, and stay safe!