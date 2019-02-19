Hamrick Announcement

As I am sure many of you are aware but figured I'd post anyway... Hamrick Tweeted about an announcement Thursday as well as the HD with a link to Herdzone. https://herdzone.com/news/2019/2/19...-baseballs-future-scheduled-for-thursday.aspx I imagine this is about MU's proposed baseball stadium. Any guesses or knowledge as to what this would cover? Just saying we have the land for it? Saying we have the money for it? Saying we're starting the money raising process for it? Something to discuss between now and then.