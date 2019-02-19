Hamrick Announcement

Discussion in 'Herd Nation' started by GoHerdMarshallYes, Feb 19, 2019

  GoHerdMarshallYes

    GoHerdMarshallYes
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 7, 2018
    Messages:
    151
    Likes Received:
    92
    As I am sure many of you are aware but figured I'd post anyway...

    Hamrick Tweeted about an announcement Thursday as well as the HD with a link to Herdzone.

    https://herdzone.com/news/2019/2/19...-baseballs-future-scheduled-for-thursday.aspx

    I imagine this is about MU's proposed baseball stadium.
    Any guesses or knowledge as to what this would cover?
    Just saying we have the land for it?
    Saying we have the money for it?
    Saying we're starting the money raising process for it?

    Something to discuss between now and then.
     
    1 GoHerdMarshallYes, Feb 19, 2019 at 2:42 PM
  CarolinaZilla69

    CarolinaZilla69
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 21, 2018
    Messages:
    138
    Likes Received:
    44
    I am ONE happy camper....Finally a baseball stadium near campus not far from The JOAN......Two Claps & a Ric Flair....

    CLAP----CLAP------Wooooooooooo

    Thanks AD, Mike Hamrick, Mayor, Mike Williams, President, Dr. Jerome A. Gilbert....and HERD faithful BASEBALL SUPPORTERS....

    HerdZilla22 (Gary Sweeney) in Charlotte
     
    2 CarolinaZilla69, Feb 19, 2019 at 2:46 PM
    chuck1069 likes this.
  TwolfHerdfan

    TwolfHerdfan Platinum Buffalo
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Mar 5, 2007
    Messages:
    15,395
    Likes Received:
    3,682
    Probably that we have the land and some of the money. I’d say a fundraising campaign will be coming. They have the plans drawn up.
     
    3 TwolfHerdfan, Feb 19, 2019 at 3:16 PM
    lexkyherdfan and Chris McLaughlin like this.
  lexkyherdfan

    lexkyherdfan Gold Buffalo
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 13, 2001
    Messages:
    3,105
    Likes Received:
    728
    I believe this will be said as well. I don’t know for certain but I would bet we have some money, maybe some stadium drawings and secured the land.

    Thursday will be a good day.

    The campaign will be called Herd Rises fundraising campaign per the news release.
     
    4 lexkyherdfan, Feb 19, 2019 at 6:20 PM
    TwolfHerdfan likes this.
  Herdmeister

    Herdmeister Gold Buffalo
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jan 18, 2006
    Messages:
    4,574
    Likes Received:
    1,281
    Location:
    Huntington, WV
    From what Mike has been saying, the seed money from past and present MLB players with Herd connections has been doing very well over the past 6-8 months
     
    5 Herdmeister, Feb 19, 2019 at 7:14 PM
  lexkyherdfan

    lexkyherdfan Gold Buffalo
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 13, 2001
    Messages:
    3,105
    Likes Received:
    728
    That is accurate.
     
    6 lexkyherdfan, Feb 19, 2019 at 7:38 PM
    Herdmeister likes this.
  TwolfHerdfan

    TwolfHerdfan Platinum Buffalo
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Mar 5, 2007
    Messages:
    15,395
    Likes Received:
    3,682
    Obviously the stadium should be named after Jack Cook.
    Wonder if we will sell naming rites to the field?
     
    7 TwolfHerdfan, Feb 19, 2019 at 8:06 PM
  Herdmeister

    Herdmeister Gold Buffalo
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jan 18, 2006
    Messages:
    4,574
    Likes Received:
    1,281
    Location:
    Huntington, WV
    I would imagine so
     
    8 Herdmeister, Feb 19, 2019 at 8:08 PM
    TwolfHerdfan likes this.
  THUNDERGround

    THUNDERGround Green Buffalo
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Feb 9, 2016
    Messages:
    342
    Likes Received:
    239
    Yeah, “The Union Field at Jack Cook Stadium”. C,mon Herb! Get to work on this!,,,
     
    9 THUNDERGround, Feb 19, 2019 at 8:42 PM
    NKY_HerdFan and 5150 like this.
  herdfan429

    herdfan429 Platinum Buffalo
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Feb 4, 2007
    Messages:
    15,911
    Likes Received:
    3,231
    We’d get more money out of selling stadium rights and naming field after cook
     
    10 herdfan429, Feb 19, 2019 at 9:08 PM
    johns_1124, Clarence Woodworth and oldeherd like this.
  Treadmill MUsic

    Treadmill MUsic Silver Buffalo
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Feb 29, 2012
    Messages:
    2,083
    Likes Received:
    632
    Any drawings available to see what the Stadium will look like?
     
    11 Treadmill MUsic, Feb 19, 2019 at 9:11 PM
    Clarence Woodworth likes this.
  TwolfHerdfan

    TwolfHerdfan Platinum Buffalo
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Mar 5, 2007
    Messages:
    15,395
    Likes Received:
    3,682

    Very true. But those former baseball players may have given the up front money with the contingency that the stadium be named after Cook. Just a thought.
     
    12 TwolfHerdfan, Feb 19, 2019 at 11:04 PM
    5150 likes this.
  Josh Stowers

    Josh Stowers Staff Writer
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jan 19, 2007
    Messages:
    11,397
    Likes Received:
    10,348
    I have seen renderings. I really liked the layout and there could be a really cool feature as part of the stadium. Not sure they’ll incorporate it into the final design or not though, but if they do it'll be amazing and one of a kind in C-USA (to my knowledge).
     
    13 Josh Stowers, Feb 20, 2019 at 1:21 PM
    goherd73, minvikfan1, TwolfHerdfan and 1 other person like this.
  The Real SamC

    The Real SamC Platinum Buffalo
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Feb 15, 2007
    Messages:
    6,612
    Likes Received:
    1,140
    I suspect that naming rights, either corporate or donor, have been figured into the math.
     
    14 The Real SamC, Feb 20, 2019 at 1:48 PM
    Clarence Woodworth likes this.
  mubaseballking

    mubaseballking Gold Buffalo
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Feb 21, 2007
    Messages:
    4,754
    Likes Received:
    226
    Jack Cook Field at the Wal-Mart Diamond. I think that has a nice ring to it...
     
    15 mubaseballking, Feb 20, 2019 at 3:39 PM
  oldeherd

    oldeherd Silver Buffalo
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jan 24, 2014
    Messages:
    1,478
    Likes Received:
    860
    Maybe MU should do the naming rights like a lot of pro venues do now. "Sell" them for a fixed period at which point the naming rights are sold again.

    If this would have occurred 50-60 years ago we might have had a "B & B Field", followed by a "Houdaille Stadium", then a "Fesenmeier Field", or a "Big Bear Field", and an "Anderson Newcomb Stadium", "INCO Field", etc. Lot of lost naming opportunities, IMO, over the last half century or so in H-town.

    Better late than never, I guess!!
     
    16 oldeherd, Feb 20, 2019 at 8:09 PM
  TwolfHerdfan

    TwolfHerdfan Platinum Buffalo
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Mar 5, 2007
    Messages:
    15,395
    Likes Received:
    3,682
    Intuit Stadium and Jack Cook Field. Brad Smith - hello?
     
    17 TwolfHerdfan, Feb 20, 2019 at 9:55 PM
    herdtown, pdbailey and Clarence Woodworth like this.
  GoHerdMarshallYes

    GoHerdMarshallYes
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 7, 2018
    Messages:
    151
    Likes Received:
    92
    I do like the sound of that but Brad just gave MU $25 million for the business school.
    I imagine he may be a little worn from it, lol.
    But you never know.
     
    18 GoHerdMarshallYes, Feb 21, 2019 at 2:20 AM
    TwolfHerdfan likes this.
  goherd73

    goherd73 Gold Buffalo
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Feb 8, 2007
    Messages:
    2,853
    Likes Received:
    172

    So looking at the displayed drawings today, was the really cool feature included?
     
    19 goherd73, Feb 21, 2019 at 4:32 PM
  Josh Stowers

    Josh Stowers Staff Writer
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jan 19, 2007
    Messages:
    11,397
    Likes Received:
    10,348
    Not yet anyways. My idea would be to include a kelly green “Big Monster” in RF as part of the short porch created by 5th Avenue. The marketing opportunities alone would pay for the wall.
     
    20 Josh Stowers, Feb 21, 2019 at 4:39 PM
    pdbailey and 5150 like this.
  MUHerd

    MUHerd Bronze Buffalo
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jan 20, 2004
    Messages:
    508
    Likes Received:
    295
    BUILD THE WALL ... BUILD THE WALL ... BUILD THE WALL!!!!
     
    21 MUHerd, Feb 21, 2019 at 4:49 PM
    The Real SamC, TwolfHerdfan and Josh Stowers like this.
  WV_Celt

    WV_Celt Bronze Buffalo
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 27, 2014
    Messages:
    927
    Likes Received:
    426
    Location:
    Barboursville
    The renderings make CF and LCF look a country mile deep.

    Still beautiful.
     
    22 WV_Celt, Feb 21, 2019 at 6:11 PM
  raleighherdfan

    raleighherdfan Platinum Buffalo
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Feb 22, 2010
    Messages:
    10,256
    Likes Received:
    3,153
    Brad is stepping down as CEO of Intuit.
     
    23 raleighherdfan, Feb 21, 2019 at 7:45 PM
  jn4theHERD

    jn4theHERD Silver Buffalo
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2004
    Messages:
    1,876
    Likes Received:
    219
    You obviously don't know Coach Cook?
     
    24 jn4theHERD, Feb 21, 2019 at 8:10 PM
  TwolfHerdfan

    TwolfHerdfan Platinum Buffalo
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Mar 5, 2007
    Messages:
    15,395
    Likes Received:
    3,682

    Doesn’t mean he’ll go broke overnight. I am sure he’ll have a nice package upon his exit.
     
    25 TwolfHerdfan, Feb 21, 2019 at 9:38 PM
  oldeherd

    oldeherd Silver Buffalo
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jan 24, 2014
    Messages:
    1,478
    Likes Received:
    860
    I believe when the announcement was made, President Gilbert indicated that possibly some of the Smiths' donation would be used as seed money for a new business facility/building. I think Dr. Gilbert mentioned a 5 year timetable for that building. Probably the next "big" project after the baseball stadium and the current pharmacy facility and graduate/medical school housing currently under construction along Hal Greer Blvd.
     
    26 oldeherd, Feb 22, 2019 at 12:43 AM
    Clarence Woodworth likes this.
  oldeherd

    oldeherd Silver Buffalo
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jan 24, 2014
    Messages:
    1,478
    Likes Received:
    860
    Any indication given today about the dimensions of the field, down along the foul lines, power alleys, dead center, etc.? Looks like the distance from home plate to 5th Ave. isn't that far, so perhaps in the short run a tall screen may have to erected in right and right center field to protect the traffic out on 5th Ave. At least until Josh and Mike Hamrick find the funding for Huntington's "Green Monster"!! :D
     
    27 oldeherd, Feb 22, 2019 at 12:49 AM
  raleighherdfan

    raleighherdfan Platinum Buffalo
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Feb 22, 2010
    Messages:
    10,256
    Likes Received:
    3,153
    Where did I suggest that?

    The suggestion I was responding to related “Intuit field/stadium”. He will not have an impact in that decision as a non-exec of the company.
     
    28 raleighherdfan, Feb 22, 2019 at 6:42 AM
  Herdmeister

    Herdmeister Gold Buffalo
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jan 18, 2006
    Messages:
    4,574
    Likes Received:
    1,281
    Location:
    Huntington, WV
    No, the dimensions are not being mentioned so far.
     
    29 Herdmeister, Feb 22, 2019 at 7:39 AM
  TwolfHerdfan

    TwolfHerdfan Platinum Buffalo
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Mar 5, 2007
    Messages:
    15,395
    Likes Received:
    3,682

    That’s true. Maybe he still has some pull there.
     
    30 TwolfHerdfan, Feb 22, 2019 at 7:46 AM
  TwolfHerdfan

    TwolfHerdfan Platinum Buffalo
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Mar 5, 2007
    Messages:
    15,395
    Likes Received:
    3,682

    What’s Fenway down the line in left? I know in right it used to be just 325.
    Be interesting to see how they do it.
     
    31 TwolfHerdfan, Feb 22, 2019 at 7:47 AM
  GreenDuke

    GreenDuke Platinum Buffalo
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Mar 1, 2007
    Messages:
    5,866
    Likes Received:
    1,547

    It’s 310 to the left field pole and 302 to the Pesky Pole in right.
    My hope is that the Marshall field isn’t similar to right field at Morehead. That’s a joke, even with composite bats.
     
    32 GreenDuke, Feb 22, 2019 at 8:46 AM
    TwolfHerdfan likes this.
  mubaseballking

    mubaseballking Gold Buffalo
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Feb 21, 2007
    Messages:
    4,754
    Likes Received:
    226
    I don't think it'll be as short as the right field at Morehead State. I still don't know how baseball is allowed to be played on that field.

    I wouldn't mind seeing the Marshall ballpark be more of a hitter's ballpark. While we're no longer in the "gorilla ball" era of college baseball, the new bats play closer to wood bats so having big ballparks isn't as needed. And fans still love seeing the hits and long ball in college baseball.
     
    33 mubaseballking, Feb 22, 2019 at 8:56 AM
    GreenDuke likes this.
  herdfan429

    herdfan429 Platinum Buffalo
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Feb 4, 2007
    Messages:
    15,911
    Likes Received:
    3,231
    That would require us to find some hitters. We had 1 hit agains Iowa which didn’t come until the 7th or 8th inning. Having a hitters park won’t help if you can’t put the ball in play
     
    34 herdfan429, Feb 22, 2019 at 9:19 AM
