IMHO,



- Tampa. Nice place. AS PREDICTED, we go to a Florida bowl. We deliver more fans to Florida than more western CUSA teams,



- Some of you who worship THE AMERICAN!!!!!!!, well here it is.



- Playing on a team's home field is unfortunate. Going to a bowl on your home field is likewise.



- If you go to the website, the upper deck is not even attempting to be sold. That says a lot.



- I'm old enough to remember when we did not have a team, and the hapless teams of the 70s. I remember the rat hole stadium the state forced us to play in. I remember when the team buying 20 new uniform tops was a major purchase and a huge accomplishment for the AD, getting a full page of praise from Ernie. I remember when our "rivals" were things like VMI, Tennessee-Chatanooga, and Furman. If this era of MU football is not good enough for you, you need to move on to something else. WVU will take you. Wal-Mart is always open.



- Moving this thing out of the baseball park to a proper football stadium was smart.



- USF's band calls itself "the Herd of Thunder". Weird.



- USF's record is hard to figure. It is not like they padded and then started playing real teams.



Go Herd.

