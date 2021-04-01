Kinsey Return

19MU88 said: I like hearing it!!! TK back with the proper additions and the known attrition we will be better!! Click to expand...

19MU88 - well said! Of the seniors that could return, we are getting the 2 who can contribute the most to next year's squad imo. Byers gives you length and some creative shot-making ability near the basket. George just flat out gives you energy, rebounding & some scoring. No knock on either Jar or Jah - forever Sons of Marshall. Having said that, this is now Taylor's team to run the point, and IF we get some portal help take some pressure off of Taevion. If you have been watching the Tourney, these top teams? They make those 3's like they're shooting layups. We need a LOT more of that. I think Early has shown he can be a consistent outside threat. George & Byers can both shoot it, but again, need to be more consistent. I know, a lot of if's (annually, ain't it?), but possibility of a team that can make a legit run to the regular season champs.....