Kinsey Return

Herdmeister said:
Frim what I hear expect to see the official announcement that Taevion has withdrawn from the NBA draft and will return to Marshall. The decision was made earlier and I assume MU releases the info maybe this week
I like hearing it!!! TK back with the proper additions and the known attrition we will be better!!
 
Herdmeister said:
Frim what I hear expect to see the official announcement that Taevion has withdrawn from the NBA draft and will return to Marshall. The decision was made earlier and I assume MU releases the info maybe this week
What an incredible way to steal the kid's thunder.

I'm sure he'll appreciate that since he asked to keep it quiet until he announced it.
 
Josh - In this day & age.......keeping it on the down low until the day before the official announcement is mighty good!! I heard about it on Monday....I would guess if an out of state fan already knew, plenty of folks in Huntington had heard already as well. Super excited for Taevion! About 10 lbs of muscle and a lot more work I believe he has a shot at the next level.. Go Herd!!!

And no, I don't believe this is a April Fool's joke!!!
 
19MU88 said:
I like hearing it!!! TK back with the proper additions and the known attrition we will be better!!
19MU88 - well said! Of the seniors that could return, we are getting the 2 who can contribute the most to next year's squad imo. Byers gives you length and some creative shot-making ability near the basket. George just flat out gives you energy, rebounding & some scoring. No knock on either Jar or Jah - forever Sons of Marshall. Having said that, this is now Taylor's team to run the point, and IF we get some portal help take some pressure off of Taevion. If you have been watching the Tourney, these top teams? They make those 3's like they're shooting layups. We need a LOT more of that. I think Early has shown he can be a consistent outside threat. George & Byers can both shoot it, but again, need to be more consistent. I know, a lot of if's (annually, ain't it?), but possibility of a team that can make a legit run to the regular season champs.....
 
Josh Stowers said:
What an incredible way to steal the kid's thunder.

I'm sure he'll appreciate that since he asked to keep it quiet until he announced it.
Maybe he was not aware the kid wanted to make the announcement? I understand you wanted to break the story but HM is not the media. What I don’t understand is people on this message board are customers of this site or/and Rivals overall so not sure why they are not treated as customers.

btw, now that it’s over you lost a lot street cred by your none support of Doc.
 
AllEers6 said:
Maybe he was not aware the kid wanted to make the announcement? I understand you wanted to break the story but HM is not the media. What I don’t understand is people on this message board are customers of this site or/and Rivals overall so not sure why they are not treated as customers.

btw, now that it’s over you lost a lot street cred by your none support of Doc.
Journalists need to not be part of the story and a lot of the things I said about Doc turned out to be true. Especially recruiting “the arena” to build a fan base(btw I got banned for it).

In terms of this Josh has to follow his sources lead which in this case is let the kid announce. Herdmeister is not a journalist so makes it different.
 
I can tell you that @Herdmeister respects any requests of the coaches and players to not share information when they ask him to do so. I know Ty personally and participate in a text group of insiders, including sports journalists, where this type of information is shared. I will tell you that Ty will simply tell you that he cannot share information because he was asked by the coaches not to. One day before his posting on this thread he told me that he could not share information with me in a private text. He knew then of Kinsey's decision. He would not share it. I respect that.

So there are one of two things that happened here...he either was given permission or he was unaware that Kinsey wanted to keep this under the table in order to make his own announcement. I can guarantee you that if he knew he would have honored that request. Either way, his intentions were good.

I personally think that egos need not be threatened by each other in these cases and we information starved fans need to enjoy the information we receive from whatever source we get it from. I use both Herd Nation and Herdfans to get pieces of information about Marshall. They both have their niches of information and posters with access. We need to quit drawing lines and feeling threatened and just enjoy what information we get.
 
