Kinsey Return

I can tell you that @Herdmeister
respects any requests of the coaches and players to not share information when they ask him to do so. I know Ty personally and participate in a text group of insiders, including sports journalists, where this type of information is shared. I will tell you that Ty will simply tell you that he cannot share information because he was asked by the coaches not to. One day before his posting on this thread he told me that he could not share information with me in a private text. He knew then of Kinsey's decision. He would not share it. I respect that.
So there are one of two things that happened here...he either was given permission or he was unaware that Kinsey wanted to keep this under the table in order to make his own announcement. I can guarantee you that if he knew he would have honored that request. Either way, his intentions were good.
I personally think that egos need not be threatened by each other in these cases and we information starved fans need to enjoy the information we receive from whatever source we get it from. I use both Herd Nation and Herdfans to get pieces of information about Marshall. They both have their niches of information and posters with access. We need to quit drawing lines and feeling threatened and just enjoy what information we get.