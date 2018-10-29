MU PRESS RELEASE MBB: Thundering Herd Outlasts Pioneers, 113-108

Discussion in 'Herd Nation' started by Chris McLaughlin, Oct 29, 2018

    HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The defending Conference USA champion Marshall men’s basketball team returned to the court Sunday with a 113-108 exhibition win against Division II Glenville State at the Henderson Center.


    It was a homecoming for a couple of the visitors – former guard Ot Elmore is in his first season as a Glenville State assistant coach and Herd transfer Phil Bledsoe is a starter for the Pioneers – but there was no upset as Marshall played its first game since March’s C-USA tournament and NCAA tournament run.


    The game featured 13 lead changes and eight ties, and visiting Glenville State led for 16 minutes and 50 seconds of the 40-minute contest.


    “We played a lot of guys; a lot of different lineups,” said Jon Elmore, a senior guard for Marshall. “I saw South Carolina lost the other day in their exhibition game. Anything can happen in these games. These guys are coming in, they’re not here to get beat. The first exhibition game of the year is always going to be tough; you haven’t played with each other in a live game, referees, crowd there, you have a little adrenaline there you don’t have in practice. It’s definitely a learning experience.”


    Glenville State made 17 of 37 from 3-point range, but Bledsoe missed a game-tying 3 with 31 seconds left that sealed the outcome. Jamal Pollydore finished with a game-high 34 points for Glenville State, and he made 8 of 10 from 3-point range.


    “They shot the heck out of the ball,” Elmore said. “They started off on fire.”


    Glenville State, which was picked to finish eighth in Mountain East Conference preseason poll, opened the game on an 11-0 run, bookended by a game-opening jump shot by Bledsoe and a 3-pointer by Bledsoe with 17:32 left of the first half. Marshall whittled away at the deficit from there, outscoring the Pioneers 63-43 the rest of the half.


    Marshall fans received a long look at the team’s newcomers. Redshirt freshman big man Iran Bennett scored the Herd’s first points, 2 of the 28 the team scored in the paint in the first half. After MU missed its first five 3-point attempts, senior guard C.J. Burks connected on one to trim Glenville State’s lead to 17-10 with 14:57 left.


    Marshall’s first lead came more than 13 minutes into the game when Elmore finished a reverse layup to make it 40-39, Herd, with 6:31 left of the first half. The lead was short-lived – 19 seconds – as Bledsoe answered with a 3-pointer on the other end. The teams traded baskets and the lead until Burks found sophomore forward Jannson Williams for an alley-oop to make it 50-49, Herd, with 3:43 left of the first half.


    After the early deficit, Marshall led 63-54 at halftime – its largest lead to that point. Burks led the way with 19 first-half points, and three others – sophomore forward Darius George, sophomore guard Jarrod West and Elmore – were in double figures by intermission.


    “Boy, they shot the lights out,” Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni said of Glenville State. “I thought they did a great job. I hope it was beneficial for their team. They gave us something, so I hope we gave them something.


    “I didn’t know they could shoot like that.”


    Marshall squandered its halftime lead within the first three minutes of the second half, and Glenville State took a 71-70 lead on a jumper by Karl Jeanty. Neither team led by more than 6 points the rest of the way, and Burks had a breakaway dunk with 25 seconds left to arrive at the final score.


    “We’ve got some things we can work on,” D’Antoni said. “We have to hone it in defensively.”


    Burks finished with a team-high 25 points on 10 of 13 shooting. He also had five assists. Elmore filled the stat sheet with 16 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in 33 minutes. West finished with 16 points, senior guard Rondale Watson added 11 and George’s breakout ended with 19 points, six rebounds and 3 of 4 shooting from 3-point range.


    Overall, the Herd shot 53.2 percent from the field (41 of 77), 32.0 percent from 3-point range (8 of 25) and 88.5 percent from the foul line (23 of 26). Marshall had 20 assists against 10 turnovers, but witnessed Glenville State connect on nine more 3-point attempts and outrebound MU, 46-44. Bledsoe finished with the game’s only double-double in his return to the Henderson Center: 14 points and 10 rebounds.


    “That’s what exhibitions are for – to see how you get better on down the road,” D’Antoni said. “Our teams, historically, in my four years here, have all gotten better as we go down the road.”


    The Marshall men’s basketball team will play another exhibition game at the Henderson Center this Thursday, Nov. 1, against West Virginia Wesleyan. Tipoff for that game is 7 p.m.


    The regular season opener is Wednesday, Nov. 7 at Eastern Kentucky (7 p.m.). The official home opener is Sunday, Nov. 11 against Hofstra at 2:30 p.m.
     
    Chris McLaughlin, Oct 29, 2018
    Giving up that many points to them surprised me. Terrible defense, had to be. Glenville is picked to finish 4th in that leauge.We did score more.
     
    sistersville, Oct 29, 2018
    Clarence Woodworth likes this.
    Danny did NOT use any of his defensive packages that he has worked all summer on. He played straight up man. No traps and no press. You won't see any of that until EKU at earliest
     
    Herdmeister, Oct 29, 2018
    TwolfHerdfan, Oct 29, 2018
    If you know Danny, and I assume you do, you know he is VERY stubborn and will do things his way all the time. I just have faith in his decisions.
    I have never been around a coach that W's mean so little. To him it's all about how you finish the year. You can see that in the way every teams he has had has progressed as the year went by.
     
    Herdmeister, Oct 29, 2018
    Agree his teams get better as the year progresses; but this year, we have a target on our back, not to mention would hope to do well enough in the OOC to warrant an at large bid if we don't win CUSA. Knowing that, we'll need to come out firing on all cylinders from the get go. jmo
     
    TwolfHerdfan, Oct 29, 2018
    ohio herd and pdbailey like this.
    Not good
     
    The Real SamC, Oct 29, 2018
    We lose a couple games every year we shouldn't and I won't be surprised to see it again this year. But I have no doubts that by Frisco time, we will be ready to go for a repeat championship.

    I plan to go to UVA and Maryland, along with quite a few other away games and I fully expect to win them. But it is basketball and a long season.
     
    Herdmeister, Oct 29, 2018
    herdmeister I appreciate your input and im an optimist but our D last nite had nothing to do with defensive packages. we have 2 get better and compete and take pride in D. I do agree that we will get better as the season goes but we shouldn't be having this discussion with the SR leadership that we have. we don't need to put ALL of the pressure on winning the conference tourney. we have the talent to beat UVA, Maryland and texas am which could help solidify an at large bid.
     
    nolimit23, Oct 29, 2018
    The Real SamC likes this.
    All I know is that I've completely given up hope on this season after one exhibition game.

    I just threw my season ticket packet into a dumpster and set it ablaze.
     
    ARandomHerdFan, Oct 29, 2018
    Herdmeister, W-S HerdFan, Surbadger and 2 others like this.
    Exactly.

    If the plan is "get hot in the conference tournament and who knows", then fine. It worked better than it ever could have last year, and 30 years prior to that it also worked to a degree. If that is the program then there is no reason to play SEC, ACC, and Big 10 teams (other than for money) and no reason to have the innovative season ending variable schedule. Just play WKU for the one-bid, and why bother with the Cowboys' venue so many criticize here, just call up UK and rent Memorial Coliseum, which is about half way (Rupp is way too big), winner gets a 12 to 14 seed and maybe upsets somebody over-rated, maybe not; loser goes to the NIT or a pay to play.
     
    The Real SamC, Oct 29, 2018
    I think about the only ones that complain about Frisco are the ones that didn't go. Those of us that were there, for the most liked it
     
    Herdmeister, Oct 29, 2018
    W-S HerdFan and herdinatl like this.
    I can't wait to watch Rigot's defensive rant at the next practice...Ha!
     
    Tim Hensley, Oct 29, 2018
    The plan is to get into the NCAA tournament. Winning the conference is the only guaranteed way to make that happen. So, yeah, winning the CUSA tournament is the plan. The last three years, we've either won the CUSA tournament or have been knocked out by the team who did. It's not about "getting hot" like some stroke of luck we fall into. It's about trying things out, experimenting with lineup combinations, different offensive sets/defensive looks, and grinding that out through the season in the hopes you're playing your best basketball late in the year. It's by design, not luck. And it's worked.
     
    Sean Hammond, Oct 29, 2018
    W-S HerdFan and chuck1069 like this.
    no , I totally understand what you guys are saying, but im saying we need to start thinking bigger. were a top 25 team in the country if you ask me.i think we can beat the big boys (UVA, Maryland, tex am) and if we do, then we don't put pressure on ourselves to only win the conf tourney. obviously you want to be hot in march but why not be hot in November. this is a SR laden team with a lot of experience. if we want marshall to be one of the big boys, we have to think bigger and hold our guys accountable is all im saying.
     
    nolimit23, Oct 29, 2018
    The Real SamC likes this.
    This year is different for MU. We do actually have a chance to be a TWO bid league if both Marshall and WKU take care of business in ooc. We cannot lose early games to lesser teams and we need to beat Maryland or Texas AM.
     
    jrod64, Oct 29, 2018
    ohio herd, The Real SamC and pdbailey like this.
    The selection committee is as biased toward big schools as the college football playoff committee is. You see solid small schools get robbed every year in favor of bigger schools who are hovering around .500.
     
    Sean Hammond, Oct 29, 2018
    Expectations with the returning talent should be higher than we will lose a couple of games we shouldn't but we should be good by the time the CUSA tournament comes around. This team should be expected to win all their OOC games against the non-power conference schools and should win most of our conference games. If we don't then there will be no margin for error, as losing a few we shouldn't and don't win the conference tournament, will result in no post season play. I don't care what happened in the exhibition game, but winning as many of our OOC games as possible is almost as important as winning the regular season CUSA title, and then winning the conference tournament.
     
    pdbailey, Oct 29, 2018
    The Real SamC likes this.
    Ok, so why didn't we see Mikel Byers at all yesterday? I can understand the others that didn't play, but why not Byers?
     
    muthed, Oct 29, 2018
    We LOVED the whole tournament. The place. the set up. the surrounding area. Everything. we've already bought our plane tickets and as soon as the team hotel is known, we will book our rooms. I personally liked the frisco tourny better than san diego.
     
    herdinatl, Oct 29, 2018
    To quote an old Sonny assistant "Leave no doubt."

    Is the committee biased against smaller programs?

    Yes. And?

    How do you combat that? You W I N . You rack up win after win after win. You do not accept losing. You win. Then you hit March, and the committee, not with an auto bid and get seeded low, but with a resume of WINNING that yields fact even the committee cannot ignore.

    Or you accept that CUSA is on the same level as the Big South, MAAC, MEAC, America East, Southern, SWAC, and such like and stop pretending.
     
    The Real SamC, Oct 29, 2018
    That sounds good on paper. It would be great to do that. That's what schools like Dayton, Davidson, Wichita, VCU, Butler, Xavier, etc have done. We're in the beginning stages of that. You don't do it in one season. You have to build a program to sustain that. WKU last year beat Purdue, SMU, got robbed @Wisconsin, and lost to the national champ by only 8. That gave them an NIT bid because they didn't win the CUSA tournament.

    MTSU beat Florida Gulf Coast twice, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, and only lost to Belmont, Auburn, USC, Miami, and us twice...before having a bad night against So Miss in the CUSA tournament. 24-6 record, were ranked in the Top 25, had back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances and advanced to the 2nd round two years in a row, and were a 3rd seed in the NIT.

    CUSA is on the same level as everyone below the P5 + Big East/AAC/A-10.
     
    Sean Hammond, Oct 29, 2018
