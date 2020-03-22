HERDNATION.COM Need Your Help: 8 best Marshall basketball and football teams (brackets released 3/24)

Discussion in 'Herd Nation' started by Chris McLaughlin, Mar 18, 2020.

  1. Chris McLaughlin

    Bummed out about the NCAA Tournament being canceled? We are too. That’s why Herdnation.com created its own version of March Madness to determine who are the greatest football and basketball team's in Marshall history.

    We need your help setting up the brackets. We're looking for the eight best teams in program history dating back to the '99-00 season for basketball and '97 for football.

    Once we have enough vote to compile a list for both sports I'll produce a bracket with teams seeded 1-8 and then match them up on WhatIfSports.

    Here are a couple of references to help with research and refreshing your minds:

    https://www.sports-reference.com/cfb/schools/marshall/

    https://www.sports-reference.com/cbb/schools/marshall/

    Simply rank your teams for each sport 1-8 as a reply in this thread. I'll compile the lists once we have a decent amount of responses.
     
  2. ohio herd

    I love the thought but I have a hard time not including the 71-72 basketball team. That was maybe the best team in any sport ever to wear the green and white. My top 3 are 71-72 basketball, 1999 football and 2019 soccer
     
  3. Chris McLaughlin

    Yeah unfortunately the software I'm using for the simulations only goes back so far.
     
  4. cottrell75

    I’d like to nominate “Next Year” as that’s what we have heard for the last decade.
     
  5. MichiganHerd

    1. 1999 Football
    2. 1998 Football
    3. 1997 Football
    4. 2014 Football
    5. 2001 Football
    6. 2002 Football
    7. 2018 Basketball (season ended in '18)
    8. 2010 Basketball (season ended in '10)
     
  6. Chris McLaughlin

    [​IMG]
     
  7. caliherd

    1. 1999 Football
    2. 1997 Football
    3. 2002 Football
    4. 2001 Football
    5. 2014 Football
    6. 2017 2018 Basketball
    7. 2011-2012 Basketball
    8. 1998 Football
     
  8. W-S HerdFan

    Best bball teams:
    '17-'18
    '16-'17
    '09-'10
    '10-'11
    18'-'19
    19-'20
    '11-'12
    ‘15-‘16

    Best fball teams:
    1999
    1998
    1997
    2014
    2002
    2003
    2015
    2016
     
  9. Herdmeister

    Agreed, That and the D'Antoni, Redd and Stone team in the NIT
     
  10. muthed

    Way to go WS. So far you're the only one who provided 2 separate lists.
     
  11. W-S HerdFan

    It's a great idea. Had a hard time with 5-8...we've been short some good years as of late...
     
  12. ohio herd

    never saw them play ( too little to go to the games) but my dad and older brother always talked about how good that team was with Stone and danny
     
  13. W-S HerdFan

    ohio - that team also had Bob Allen, about 6’9”
     
  14. Herdmeister

    Bob married an old HS classmate of mine and played for a couple of years in the NBA for San Francisco. They now live in Lexington, KY
     
  15. W-S HerdFan

    Meister - I can't think of the name, but there was another starter....who was it?
     
  16. ohio herd

  17. W-S HerdFan

    Jim was also African American?
     
  18. W-S HerdFan

    Hey Chris - everybody got together and majority agreed that my list was as good as anybody else’s lists. Why not run the program? Would be interesting to see how it plays out....
     
  19. riflearm2

    Your list was ass . . . and not Jessica Biel type ass but more like Seth Rogen type ass.

    Look at your football list. You put 2016 in there. Marshall football went 3-9 in 2016.

    You put an 8-4 2004 team that lost by 40 points to Miami (not the real one, the one in Ohio) on the list but didn't put the 11-2 2001 team on?

    In basketball, you added the 17-15 team this year but left out the 21-9 team from 2000 and the 18-9 team from 2001 that beat a top 25 team?
     
  20. banker6796

    Rifle, you should also point out that the 2015 team was, without a doubt, the worst 10 win college football team in history and should not be on the list.
     
  21. Marine03

    Hard to make a football list when the 96 has to be left off, which imho is the best to ever step on the field here.
     
  22. Marine03

    Football
    1999
    2002
    2001
    1998
    1997
    2014
    2013
    We are young still
     
  23. GreenDuke

    Yes, but why does that matter.
     
  24. W-S HerdFan

    Just confirming my memory.
     
  25. Chris McLaughlin

    Got the brackets and seeds (based on your input) done for both sports.

    The '99 football team was the runaway #1 seed while the '98 and '14 teams were only separated by a couple of votes for the 2nd spot.

    [​IMG]

    Like football, the 2017-2018 basketball squad received the most votes by quite a large margin. The 2011-2012 team was the clear-cut 2nd seed while the 2009-2010 team barely beat out the 2018-2019 squad for 3rd.

    [​IMG]
     
  26. W-S HerdFan

    Look forward to how this plays out!
     
  27. W-S HerdFan

    Miester - when is the Elite Eight supposed to start?
     
