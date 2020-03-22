Bummed out about the NCAA Tournament being canceled? We are too. That’s why Herdnation.com created its own version of March Madness to determine who are the greatest football and basketball team's in Marshall history. We need your help setting up the brackets. We're looking for the eight best teams in program history dating back to the '99-00 season for basketball and '97 for football. Once we have enough vote to compile a list for both sports I'll produce a bracket with teams seeded 1-8 and then match them up on WhatIfSports. Here are a couple of references to help with research and refreshing your minds: https://www.sports-reference.com/cfb/schools/marshall/ https://www.sports-reference.com/cbb/schools/marshall/ Simply rank your teams for each sport 1-8 as a reply in this thread. I'll compile the lists once we have a decent amount of responses.