sluggo72 said: Huff might be the obvious contention there. But in 5 seasons, if he's still at MU, it means things havent gone all that well for MU, imo. Click to expand...

Not necessarily. It could be that he ends up liking it here so much that he's willing to hold on for the right P5 and not just the first P5. One thing Marshall has going for it that many other G5s don't is that we don't usually crater out. You see a lot of these programs hit their peak and then crash. We're one of the only G5s where you can have sustained success. Our dip happened because we made a terrible hire in Mark Snyder not because the program was unable to sustain.One way or the other I don't see Coach Huff here any longer than 5 seasons.