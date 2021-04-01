Josh Stowers
Staff Writer
Moderator
-
- Jan 19, 2007
-
- 15,754
-
- 16,918
-
- 113
Yeah.....it'd be a shame to have enough respect for the kid's wishes to not blurt it out.Glad you broke that before Meister beat you to it.
He's stole enough thunder for the day, imo.
Not necessarily. It could be that he ends up liking it here so much that he's willing to hold on for the right P5 and not just the first P5. One thing Marshall has going for it that many other G5s don't is that we don't usually crater out. You see a lot of these programs hit their peak and then crash. We're one of the only G5s where you can have sustained success. Our dip happened because we made a terrible hire in Mark Snyder not because the program was unable to sustain.Huff might be the obvious contention there. But in 5 seasons, if he's still at MU, it means things havent gone all that well for MU, imo.
Not to defend meister too much, he may not have known that K didn't want it out there until Friday.I mean, it is all about a guy trying to impress others on a website and not about the best player's wishes.
believe me, I have ZERO interestMight have to put Meister on Payroll!
It was NEVER mentioned to keep it quietNot to defend meister too much, he may not have known that K didn't want it out there until Friday.