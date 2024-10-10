O&D combined here:

Quarterbacks:



Braylon Braxton played all but one snap against the Mountaineers and was eight of 14 passing for 129 yards and three touchdowns. He added another 140 yards on the ground, carrying the ball 15 times and scoring twice. His grade of 78.7 was his second highest of the season as he previously graded 86.5 in the opening week victory over Stony Brook.



Running Backs:



With what was his best performance of the season, Jordan Houston (six carries for 35 yards; one reception for 75 yards and a touchdown) received the top grade among The Herd’s running backs with a score of 74.1. A.J. Turner continued to show his growth in the backfield totaling 65 yards on 12 carries and one touchdown. Turner has graded well through five games and received a PFF score of 69.7 in the win over Appalachian State. Ethan Payne (one carry for one yard) graded 62.1.



Wide Receivers:



Jordan Houston’s reception for 75 yards, skewed the passing statistics as the next best performance in the receiving department was Chuck Montgomery with two catches for 29 yards and a touchdown. As such, Montgomery received a grade of 64.8. Although he did not record a reception, Bryan Robinson graded 61.5, followed by Carl Chester (one catch for six yards) at 59.2 and DeMarcus Harris at 58.8. Other grades of note: Christian Fitzpatrick: 57.7; Tychaun Chapman: 54.1; Bralon Brown: 52.9; Elijah Metcalf: 46.7.



Tight Ends:



In terms of offensive production, Marshall’s tight ends continue to be invisible. With their PFF grades being based solely on blocking, Justin Holmes had the top mark at 69.9, with Toby Payne grading 69.4 and Code Conley scoring 46.0.



Offensive Line:



As Marshall’s starting offensive line rotation continues to take shape, Logan Osburn had the highest honors against Appalachian State with a grade of 66.8 on 54 snaps (72.0 pass block; 63.9 run block). Bryce Ramsey played 56 snaps and graded 66.4 (46.7 pass block; 67.4 run block) and Jalen Slappy received a grade of 65.1 (81.5 pass block; 62.7 run block) on 55 snaps. Rounding out the offensive line were Jeremy Jones with a 59.4 (64.8 pass block; 57.3 run block) while playing 56 snaps, Tariq Montgomery at 56.0 (24.7 pass block; 58.6 run block) on 26 snaps, and Elijah Ellis grading 52.0 (70.2 pass block; 46.1 run block) totaling 30 snaps.



Defensive Line:



Mike Green received the top mark among Marshall’s defenders with a PFF grade of 75.3. Green had five tackles and two and a half sacks in the win. With Green’s exceptional play being more of an expectation than a surprise at this point in the season, Marshall’s defensive line continues to play a heavy rotation of guys who have each had bright spots along the way. JJ Hawkins and Jude Okolo followed Green in the Week 6 win with PFF grades of 70.2 and 68.7. Raquan Thompson and Dylan Davis round out the top five grading at 65.8 and 61.3. Other grades of note: Jason Shuford: 59.0; Jabari Ishmael: 58.5; Deeve Harris: 56.9; TyQaze Leggs: 51.8; Chris Thomas, Jr.: 39.7.



Linebackers:



Landyn Watson led The Herd’s linebacker unit with a grade of 64.9. Despite leading the team in tackles with 12, Jaden Yates received a PFF score of 57.8. Yates’ grades have been inconsistent throughout the season, but the sophomore continues to grow in his role and has a knack for always being around the ball. J’Coryan Anderson rounds out the linebackers grading 46.4.



Secondary:



For the first time through five games, Marshall’s secondary had four of the top five PFF defensive grades. Jadarius Green-McKnight led the way grading 73.1, while J.J. Roberts continues to shine and graded 72.7. Jacobie Henderson, who played one of his best games since arriving in Huntington, scored 71.3, and Ian Foster received a grade of 71.2. Other grades of note: Josh Moten: 68.1; Ahmere Foster: 64.7; AG McGhee: 64.6; Daytione Smith: 62.0.