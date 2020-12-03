I spoke with Mathew Bartlett from The Roost to get his thoughts on Saturday's game:



What have you learned about the 2020 Rice team through three games thus far?

They're resilient. Rice has been dealt an unbelievably tough hand this season, even before taking three games postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Owls' opponents. The Owls lost leading receiver Brad Rozner to injury at the beginning of camp. Also absent this year have been several other key pass catching options and the bulk of the expected starting secondary due to injuries. Still, they rebounded from an unfortunate overtime loss to Middle Tennessee with a blowout victory at Southern Miss. They're not perfect, but they'll fight.



Rice has had five conference games postponed or cancelled. Marshall has missed three of their own. How confident are you Marshall and Rice play this upcoming weekend?

I was sitting in the press box when Rice announced the UTEP game was delayed and later canceled. The Owls haven't had much of any COVID-19 issues yet, and last I heard Marshall was clean entering this weekend. But until the ball is snapped, I'm a bit skeptical.



Where do you see Rice's real strength in this match-up? Where does Rice have the biggest edge?

Would Marshall fans revolt if I said I think Rice has the better quarterback? Grant Wells has been as good as advertised and I think he's easily one of the best in Conference USA, but the Owls have found something in grad transfer Mike Collins. He entered last weekend as one of four quarterbacks in the nation with 10 touchdown passes and one or fewer interceptions. Collins hasn't faced a murder's row of defenses yet, but he's been fantastic through three games. Which passer has the better day against two top-flight defenses this weekend will be an important tipping point in this game.



What match-up concerns do you have both offensively and defensively for Rice against Marshall?

Marshall is probably the most complete team in Conference USA and the Owls are going to have their work cut out for them this weekend. The Marshall front seven is fierce. I probably would have felt much better about how the Owls match up in the trenches before North Texas defense tackle Dion Novil had a career day in the Owls' last game. On the other side of the ball, I want to know how the linebackers are going to fair against the Marshall pass catchers, particularly Xavier Gaines. Last year it was tight end Armani Levias that really made the biggest difference through the air. Can Rice shut Gaines down in his stead? That's something I'll be watching.



What is your breakdown and score prediction for how this game might play out?

I don't know if I have a score, but I'm curious which Rice team shows up. Will it be the one that crushed Southern Miss and had the ball for 13 of the 15 minutes in the fourth quarter? Or will it be the team that couldn't find a rhythm in the second and third quarters against North Texas? If the former arrives in Huntington, this could be a close one just like last year. If the latter does, it's not going to be pretty.