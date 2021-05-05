I’ve said it before, if Grassie beats clemson (national championship or not) he deserves a Calipari type contract. Just hand him a blank check and tell him he’s our coach until HE doesn’t want to be anymore.
Grassies first two years:
16-19-4 (6-8-2)
Grassies last two years
26-5-5 (11-1-2)
2x Sweet 16
2x Conf. Champ
B-2-B Top 10 (reached top 8)
I think it is absolutely amazing we are in the Elite 8 two years in a row. I took an interest in soccer several years ago when my son played. It is a good sport and this is a big deal as far as i am concerned. No doubt a P5 school will come after him soon.
There really isn’t a P5 for soccer. We have teams like UK and South Carolina in C-USA, I believe WVU is in the MAC. It appears that C-USA is one of the premier soccer conferences with 3 teams making the NCAA soccer tourney and a soon to be 4th with the addition of Coastal Carolina in soccer.
