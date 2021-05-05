HERDNATION.COM Runnin With The Herd Podcast Chris Grassie Talks Marshall Soccer

Dude is the best HC we have in the dept. right now. We need to keep him at all costs. Hell, take money from womens b'ball and give more to him.
 
Dude is the best HC we have in the dept. right now. We need to keep him at all costs. Hell, take money from womens b'ball and give more to him.
I’ve said it before, if Grassie beats clemson (national championship or not) he deserves a Calipari type contract. Just hand him a blank check and tell him he’s our coach until HE doesn’t want to be anymore.

Grassies first two years:
16-19-4 (6-8-2)

Grassies last two years
26-5-5 (11-1-2)
2x Sweet 16
2x Conf. Champ
B-2-B Top 10 (reached top 8)
 
I think it is absolutely amazing we are in the Elite 8 two years in a row. I took an interest in soccer several years ago when my son played. It is a good sport and this is a big deal as far as i am concerned. No doubt a P5 school will come after him soon.
 
I think it is absolutely amazing we are in the Elite 8 two years in a row. I took an interest in soccer several years ago when my son played. It is a good sport and this is a big deal as far as i am concerned. No doubt a P5 school will come after him soon.
There really isn’t a P5 for soccer. We have teams like UK and South Carolina in C-USA, I believe WVU is in the MAC. It appears that C-USA is one of the premier soccer conferences with 3 teams making the NCAA soccer tourney and a soon to be 4th with the addition of Coastal Carolina in soccer.
 
I think it is absolutely amazing we are in the Elite 8 two years in a row. I took an interest in soccer several years ago when my son played. It is a good sport and this is a big deal as far as i am concerned. No doubt a P5 school will come after him soon.
ohio - Sweet 16 for now, but your point is well taken! If get past Clemson, it's on to the quarters Monday @ 1:00p
 
