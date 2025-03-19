ADVERTISEMENT

Chatted briefly with 2025 SF Da'Ron Hall, who unofficially visited Marshall a couple of weeks ago.

He loved his time at MU and has the Herd at the top of his favorites list.

Right now he does not have an offer from MU, but is hoping one will come through soon. If it does, I get the sense he will hop on it. Right now his only offer is from San Jose State, although App State is heavily involved as well.

Whether Hall gets an offer from Marshall will likely come down to who leaves the current roster and what players the coaching staff identifies out of the portal.


I'm a fan of this kid's game. He's a little on the thin side but definitely has d1 athleticism:

 
