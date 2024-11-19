Chatted with 4-star CB Jett White about his OV to Marshall last weekend.Some direct quotes from White:"i had a wonderful time especially knowing it was the anniversary of the 1970 team. It is absolutely amazing how everyone comes together for such a heartfelt tribute and celebration. I really enjoyed the game, meeting with staff and players along with coaches Baker and Huff."As I mentioned in another thread, White's connection to Marshall is through DB coach/Co-DC Henry Baker. Baker was at Maryland when White committed to the Terps, and Baker was a huge reason he made that decision. With Baker now at MU, the Herd stands a very, very good chance at landing White.White told me he plans to sign December 4th, but doesn't quite know where he will be signing. Marshall is absolutely in his final group of schools along with Florida State, Toledo, Maryland, UCLA and Oregon State.