HERDNATION.COM 50% off your first year to Old Fairfield

Discussion in 'Herd Nation' started by Chris McLaughlin, Aug 1, 2018 at 8:56 AM.

Post New Thread
  1. Chris McLaughlin

    Chris McLaughlin Grammar Snob
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Feb 14, 2006
    Messages:
    15,952
    Likes Received:
    6,646
    Location:
    Fredericksburg, VA
    If you're thinking about joining Old Fairfield now is an excellent time to do it. Until 8/5 Rivals is offering a 50% off special that will get you access to our premium board for an entire year for only $49.99.

    We will have full coverage of fall practice starting in just a few days plus lots of recruiting updates.

    New users can sign up here: https://marshall.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=Herd50

    Returning free users, and past subscribers, can sign in first, and start here: https://marshall.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=Herd50
     
    1 Chris McLaughlin, Aug 1, 2018 at 8:56 AM
  2. Chris McLaughlin

    Chris McLaughlin Grammar Snob
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Feb 14, 2006
    Messages:
    15,952
    Likes Received:
    6,646
    Location:
    Fredericksburg, VA
    2 Chris McLaughlin, Aug 1, 2018 at 9:09 AM
    pdbailey likes this.
(You must log in or sign up to post here.)
Back to Threads/Forum

Share This Page