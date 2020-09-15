***Appy GAME TIME AND CHANNEL OFFICIALLY MOVED***

We are directly benefitting from the Big 10/Pac-12 not playing and the SEC not starting for another week... Somebody should send a couple of fruit baskets to their league offices.

First game on regular ESPN for a national audience.
Second game on regular CBS for a national audience.
 
This definitely calls for some peach salsa in them baskets.
 
This is Marshall's first appearance on one of the "big four" over-the-air broadcast networks since @ Ohio State on September 11, 2004. The first home game on such since 2000 MAC Championship on ABC December 2, 2000. The first on CBS since CBS had the contract (directly against Army-Navy on ABC) for the I-AA Championships, which ended after the 1994 season, moving to ESPN. This is, AFAIK, Marshall's FIRST EVER regular season home game on a big four over-the-air broadcast network.
 
He could tell her he was driving to the Hamptons to see his horses, Snoopy and Prickly Pete. Then find a bar to watch the game.
 
Or, RhinoD, maybe we could just send one of those Leagues Commish Judy as a "sacrifice" and token of our gratitude!
 
You could invite her to a participate in a Ménage à trois, that should make you available for the entire football season, all 14,000 games.
 
