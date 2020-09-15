Appy GAME TIME AND CHANNEL OFFICIALLY MOVED***

This is Marshall's first appearance on one of the "big four" over-the-air broadcast networks since @ Ohio State on September 11, 2004. The first home game on such since 2000 MAC Championship on ABC December 2, 2000. The first on CBS since CBS had the contract (directly against Army-Navy on ABC) for the I-AA Championships, which ended after the 1994 season, moving to ESPN. This is, AFAIK, Marshall's FIRST EVER regular season home game on a big four over-the-air broadcast network.