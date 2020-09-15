Appy GAME TIME AND CHANNEL OFFICIALLY MOVED***

BleedsGreen33
We are directly benefitting from the Big 10/Pac-12 not playing and the SEC not starting for another week... Somebody should send a couple of fruit baskets to their league offices.
First game on regular ESPN for a national audience.
Second game on regular CBS for a national audience.
Remember, Its not a lie, if you believe it!I had already lied to my wife, just to adjust our plans to make sure I could watch the game at 1:30.
Now, I'm going to have to go deep into my George Costanza play book, to figure out how to adjust the lie so I can now watch at 3:30.
Dammit, beat me to it!
That's true, but also remember, Costanza didn't have to deal with my wife on Saturday afternoons.
He could tell her he was driving to the Hamptons to see his horses, Snoopy and Prickly Pete. Then find a bar to watch the game.
Or, RhinoD, maybe we could just send one of those Leagues Commish Judy as a "sacrifice" and token of our gratitude!
First game on regular ESPN for a national audience.
Second game on regular CBS for a national audience.
You could invite her to a participate in a Ménage à trois, that should make you available for the entire football season, all 14,000 games.
Now, I'm going to have to go deep into my George Costanza play book, to figure out how to adjust the lie so I can now watch at 3:30.