MU PRESS RELEASE Bee Named to Two National Watch Lists

HUNTINGTON W.Va. – Marshall defensive lineman Ryan Bee was selected to the Outland Trophy and Bronko Nagursky Trophy Watch Lists on Tuesday. The Ashland, Ohio native, who was a 2018 preseason All-Conference USA pick by Athlon, moved from his defensive end spot to tackle in 2017 and became a force on the inside for Marshall, garnering second-team all-conference honors at season’s end. He finished last season with 51 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss (fifth on team), 5.5 sacks (led team), one pass deflection, one blocked kick and 10 quarterback hurries. The Outland Trophy honors college football’s top interior lineman, while the Nagurski Trophy honors the nation’s best defensive player. The recipient of the 73rd Outland Trophy will be announced during ESPN’s The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 6, live from the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. The official presentation to the winner will be made at the Werner Enterprises Outland Trophy Awards Dinner produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee on Jan. 9, 2019. Up to seven semifinalists will be named on November 14 in Omaha and three finalists for the award will be announced onNovember 19. The Nagurski Trophy winner will be chosen from five finalists, which will also be announced November 14. The FWAA (Football Writers Association of America) All-America Committee, after voting input from the association's full membership, selects a 26-man All-America Team and eventually the Nagurski Trophy finalists. Committee members, by individual ballot, select the winner they regard as the best defensive player in college football.