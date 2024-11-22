Can you talk a bit about the current vibe surrounding ODU football, particularly how Monarch fans feel about Ricky Rahne and the direction the program is heading?

ODU has lost several close one-possession games this season. Has there been a common factor in those losses that has made the difference between winning and losing?

Marshall and ODU both moved from Conference USA to the Sun Belt at the same time. While many Marshall fans are pleased with the switch, what is the general sentiment among ODU fans about the move so far?

Where do you think ODU has an advantage on Saturday? What are the keys for a Monarchs victory, and who could be an X-factor for the team?

From a matchup perspective, what about this Marshall team concerns you the most?

What’s your score prediction for the game, and how do you see it playing out?