FOOTBALL GAME THREAD ECU

Domino #1 falls (1st-ever win in Greenville NC)
Domino #2 (1st-ever win vs Va Tech 🦃)
Domino #3 (1st-ever win vs NC State 🐺)
 
FreddyReef said:
Except he will come in here and probably throw 650 yards and 4 tds because we can’t stop Albany…how in the world would we be able to stop VT?!!?!


I hope for a better return after the weather delay….

We need Ali running downhill and someone to catch a football.
He might not be the starter, was pulled with a couple minutes to go
 
This team does not quit. They do not lie down even after a bad play. They keep playing together as a team. They believe they are going to "win" the next play. That is the mindset we haven't seen here in a long long time. That is the culture that Coach Huff has been preaching. Great to get out of Greenville with a W.
 
raleighherdfan said:
Where is Sammy by the way?? Must be in New Mexico tonight.

ECU 1970 football team was there to honor the 75 tonight. Brought them out on our end of field. Nice standing O. Classy move by ECU.
Sammy?
Oh yeah - he’s nothing if not consistent. He will rejoin the board on Tuesday. That is his ironclad rule when his dire predictions don’t pan out……
Rest up Sam! We’ll be waiting…
 
This was a good game. Fancher did way better than expected. I think he actually had a solid performance today. Our defense had some issues and so did the O-lline, but this was a good showing and I feel much more confident going into the season.
 
mlblack16. said:
This was a good game. Fancher did way better than expected. I think he actually had a solid performance today. Our defense had some issues and so did the O-lline, but this was a good showing and I feel much more confident going into the season.
Fancher had two fumbles simply on handoffs that nearly buried us.

He came to life like the rest of the offense in the last 11 mins to his credit. But he needs to be better if we want to have a special year.
 
HerdFan73 said:
Fancher had two fumbles simply on handoffs that nearly buried us.

He came to life like the rest of the offense in the last 11 mins to his credit. But he needs to be better if we want to have a special year.
100%. We never had control of this game until the WR pass and TD. Then it turned me tall for our players. I don’t feel our plan changed after that td, but we were down 3 until then. After that TD, immediate INT, then Ali had that 55yd run. That was the game, essentially.
 
Just starting to move around after drinking way too many drinks at the game. Some observations:
- ECU run defense is stout. They loaded the box from the start. We knew it was coming and game planned for it. Fsncher had his 2nd most rush attempts in his career yesterday. That wasn’t by luck.
- ECU held Michigan to 122 rush yards last week. We had 131 last night. I’m not going to beat the o-line up on this one. ECU had a solid game plan.
- The momentum shifted in the 2nd quarter. Could feel it in person. Then we turned the ball over and gave it to them inside the 5 for an easy TD.
- getting under center a couple times was a shock, even though we fumbled one of the snaps.
- D played pretty well. Without that turnover, we wouldn’t have given up a TD all night.
- special teams is concerning. Missed FG. Stopped twice inside the 20 after returning from the goal line.
- dropped passed can’t happen against better teams.
- ECU fans were great as expected. I know the delay killed attendance in the 2nd half but they too were saying no students would be there after halftime.
 
We need to tell our guys during pregame that it's halftime and we're down a field goal... Lol

Some good and bad observations --

Pros...
1. We are making adjustments as the game goes along, especially at halftime. Our coaches are adjusting to the game, but man we sure could use a good start now and again rather than waiting for the third/fourth quarter to get rolling.
2. Strength and conditioning are not an issue. It was a warm night in Greenville and our guys pushed their guys around the second half. We looked like the better conditioned team.
3. We have clear strengths... The defense has been really good. Defensive line, CB's especially and I thought the scheme against ECU was much improved over how we looked against Albany (less one-man blitzes)... On offense, its a work in progress but at least we can always hand it to Ali.

Cons...
1. Slowwwwww start again. We need to start winning coin tosses and get the defense on the field first. Our offense in the first quarter has been putrid thus far.
2. WR by committee. So far we dont have "the guy" at WR and it's glaring. Our biggest play of the season was a gadget play where one WR threw to another WR. It seems like we have a bunch of guys who are suited to be slot receivers, second or third options, but no clear WR1.
3. Special teams has been far from special. It didn't hurt us against ECU, but kicking field goals, kick coverage and returning punts/kicks has been bad.
 
RhinoD said:
We need to tell our guys during pregame that it's halftime and we're down a field goal... Lol

Some good and bad observations --

Pros...
1. We are making adjustments as the game goes along, especially at halftime. Our coaches are adjusting to the game, but man we sure could use a good start now and again rather than waiting for the third/fourth quarter to get rolling.
2. Strength and conditioning are not an issue. It was a warm night in Greenville and our guys pushed their guys around the second half. We looked like the better conditioned team.
3. We have clear strengths... The defense has been really good. Defensive line, CB's especially and I thought the scheme against ECU was much improved over how we looked against Albany (less one-man blitzes)... On offense, its a work in progress but at least we can always hand it to Ali.

Cons...
1. Slowwwwww start again. We need to start winning coin tosses and get the defense on the field first. Our offense in the first quarter has been putrid thus far.
2. WR by committee. So far we dont have "the guy" at WR and it's glaring. Our biggest play of the season was a gadget play where one WR threw to another WR. It seems like we have a bunch of guys who are suited to be slot receivers, second or third options, but no clear WR1.
3. Special teams has been far from special. It didn't hurt us against ECU, but kicking field goals, kick coverage and returning punts/kicks has been bad.
I don’t know how many of you watched Huff’s post game with Keith & Luke. Here are the cliff notes:
Huff was on staff w/Penn St about 6 years ago - game @ Mich St had a significant weather delay, so he’d been through it. Got in touch with coach on the Tampa Bay staff (who he had coached w/ @ Miss St), was told about Super Bowl routine.
30 min intervals: on the bike / stretch / etc.
Said about an hour later than game resumed, they were preparing to refuel.
He said all support personnel were on top of it!
 
We were essentially 4 plays from going into the half UP 17-0. Missed field goal, taking a field goal instead of getting a TD when we reached the two yd line, fluke ECU QB scramble that put them in field goal range, and Fancher's TO putting ECU inside the 5.

We clean that up and execute...ECU would have never been in this game. Just glad the Herd is "untalented and unmotivated". Can be a great season once they really begin to improve.
 
Great win! I’m a big proponent of trick plays! Some people say that’s not football, but at one time, neither was the forward pass. Hope we carry the momentum forward and beat the brakes off of ODU.
 
HerdFan73 said:
Fancher had two fumbles simply on handoffs that nearly buried us.

He came to life like the rest of the offense in the last 11 mins to his credit. But he needs to be better if we want to have a special year.
the crucial one near the goal line was on the line and blocking. try again.
 
raleighherdfan said:
Man this thread went quiet.
it is odd. these guys loudly and confidently tell us what is wrong and what will happen then disappear for the celebration. gee whiz, it's o.k. to be wrong we didn't put much stock in your opinions anyway but don't make it look like you are more concerned with being correct than your team winning or losing.

I've been enjoying this win for a couple of days now. I've almost forgotten how correct I was because that's not what is important. it's important that the Herd wins.
 
19MU88 said:
your prediction aligns with your expectations. good stuff.
If you would look after that game you will see that I said it was a great win. Earlier in the week there was very little discussion leading up to the game so I stand by that statement at the time
 
19MU88 said:
Well they are not supposed to allow the D to enter backfield unblocked. Especially when they beat the RB to hand off
Well, that’s the point of a read option.

A backside end comes unblocked and the QB reads him and makes a keep or pull decision.
 
HerdFan73 said:
Well, that’s the point of a read option.

A backside end comes unblocked and the QB reads him and makes a keep or pull decision.
1988 is a moron, so he doesn't know this, but he is accidentally right on this particular play even though his logic behind it is wrong.

On that play - and this is from just watching it live on television and not seeing film - I believe it was an RPO and not a "read option" (which is correctly called a "zone read"). The QB wasn't reading the defensive end. He was reading the strong side linebacker. The left tackle was supposed to block the end but had a missed assignment.

The #1 and #2 receivers on the play side were blocking immediately from the snap. The #3 receiver on that side, who was the tight end off of the line, was the option. If the strong side linebacker ran with the tight end to the flats, the ball was supposed to be handed off. If that linebacker stayed home to play the run, the ball was supposed to go to the tight end in the flat, as the #1 and #2 receivers were blocking. But since the left tackle blew his assignment, the defensive end went unblocked and had a straight shot at the mesh point of the handoff.
 
riflearm2 said:
1988 is a moron, so he doesn't know this, but he is accidentally right on this particular play even though his logic behind it is wrong.

On that play - and this is from just watching it live on television and not seeing film - I believe it was an RPO and not a "read option" (which is correctly called a "zone read"). The QB wasn't reading the defensive end. He was reading the strong side linebacker. The left tackle was supposed to block the end but had a missed assignment.

The #1 and #2 receivers on the play side were blocking immediately from the snap. The #3 receiver on that side, who was the tight end off of the line, was the option. If the strong side linebacker ran with the tight end to the flats, the ball was supposed to be handed off. If that linebacker stayed home to play the run, the ball was supposed to go to the tight end in the flat, as the #1 and #2 receivers were blocking. But since the left tackle blew his assignment, the defensive end went unblocked and had a straight shot at the mesh point of the handoff.
In sports, particularly in football, the term "mesh point" refers to a specific moment during a play in an option-based offense, such as the triple option. The mesh point is the point at which the quarterback and a running back (usually the fullback or dive back) come together in the backfield, and a decision is made regarding whether the quarterback will keep the ball or hand it off to the running back.
During the mesh point, the quarterback reads the defense to determine whether to keep the ball and run with it, hand it off to the running back, or pitch it to another player, typically a trailing running back or a pitch man. The decision is based on how the defense reacts, and it's a critical
moment in option-style plays where multiple outcomes are possible based on the quarterback's assessment of the situation.

The mesh point requires precise timing and decision-making by the quarterback and is a fundamental aspect of option-based offensive schemes in football.

The A.I. confirms rifle’s explanation. A term I had never before heard in football. Thank you young man.
 
