We're 2 - 0. You naysayers can pound sand. GO HERD!!
BahahahahahahaExcept he will come in here and probably throw 650 yards and 4 tds because we can’t stop Albany…how in the world would we be able to stop VT?!!?!
I guess this means Sam lost a bundle betting we wouldn't win another game this season.
He might not be the starter, was pulled with a couple minutes to go
I hope for a better return after the weather delay….
We need Ali running downhill and someone to catch a football.
I'm not a naysayer but I'm concerned how big the mountain to climb is against better teams when we put up 10 points in 3 full quarters.
I understand your concern, one game at a time. As long as they keep getting better, it could be a special season.
Sammy?Where is Sammy by the way?? Must be in New Mexico tonight.
ECU 1970 football team was there to honor the 75 tonight. Brought them out on our end of field. Nice standing O. Classy move by ECU.
He threw the ball well today. Drops hurt.We’ve all given Fancher hell on his passing, but that 3rd and 17 throw up the left sideline was pretty as a 🍑
Domino #1 falls (1st-ever win in Greenville NC)
Domino #2 (1st-ever win vs Va Tech 🦃)
Domino #3 (1st-ever win vs NC State 🐺)
All you naysayers eat your words again..Herd lays it on em.I know no imagination. Tic
This was a good game. Fancher did way better than expected. I think he actually had a solid performance today. Our defense had some issues and so did the O-lline, but this was a good showing and I feel much more confident going into the season.
100%. We never had control of this game until the WR pass and TD. Then it turned me tall for our players. I don't feel our plan changed after that td, but we were down 3 until then. After that TD, immediate INT, then Ali had that 55yd run. That was the game, essentially.
He came to life like the rest of the offense in the last 11 mins to his credit. But he needs to be better if we want to have a special year.
I don’t know how many of you watched Huff’s post game with Keith & Luke. Here are the cliff notes:We need to tell our guys during pregame that it's halftime and we're down a field goal... Lol
Some good and bad observations --
Pros...
1. We are making adjustments as the game goes along, especially at halftime. Our coaches are adjusting to the game, but man we sure could use a good start now and again rather than waiting for the third/fourth quarter to get rolling.
2. Strength and conditioning are not an issue. It was a warm night in Greenville and our guys pushed their guys around the second half. We looked like the better conditioned team.
3. We have clear strengths... The defense has been really good. Defensive line, CB's especially and I thought the scheme against ECU was much improved over how we looked against Albany (less one-man blitzes)... On offense, its a work in progress but at least we can always hand it to Ali.
Cons...
1. Slowwwwww start again. We need to start winning coin tosses and get the defense on the field first. Our offense in the first quarter has been putrid thus far.
2. WR by committee. So far we dont have "the guy" at WR and it's glaring. Our biggest play of the season was a gadget play where one WR threw to another WR. It seems like we have a bunch of guys who are suited to be slot receivers, second or third options, but no clear WR1.
3. Special teams has been far from special. It didn't hurt us against ECU, but kicking field goals, kick coverage and returning punts/kicks has been bad.
the crucial one near the goal line was on the line and blocking. try again.
He came to life like the rest of the offense in the last 11 mins to his credit. But he needs to be better if we want to have a special year.
your prediction aligns with your expectations. good stuff.
it is odd. these guys loudly and confidently tell us what is wrong and what will happen then disappear for the celebration. gee whiz, it's o.k. to be wrong we didn't put much stock in your opinions anyway but don't make it look like you are more concerned with being correct than your team winning or losing.Man this thread went quiet.
If you would look after that game you will see that I said it was a great win. Earlier in the week there was very little discussion leading up to the game so I stand by that statement at the time
How?
Well they are not supposed to allow the D to enter backfield unblocked. Especially when they beat the RB to hand off
Well, that's the point of a read option.
1988 is a moron, so he doesn't know this, but he is accidentally right on this particular play even though his logic behind it is wrong.Well, that’s the point of a read option.
A backside end comes unblocked and the QB reads him and makes a keep or pull decision.
In sports, particularly in football, the term "mesh point" refers to a specific moment during a play in an option-based offense, such as the triple option. The mesh point is the point at which the quarterback and a running back (usually the fullback or dive back) come together in the backfield, and a decision is made regarding whether the quarterback will keep the ball or hand it off to the running back.1988 is a moron, so he doesn't know this, but he is accidentally right on this particular play even though his logic behind it is wrong.
On that play - and this is from just watching it live on television and not seeing film - I believe it was an RPO and not a "read option" (which is correctly called a "zone read"). The QB wasn't reading the defensive end. He was reading the strong side linebacker. The left tackle was supposed to block the end but had a missed assignment.
The #1 and #2 receivers on the play side were blocking immediately from the snap. The #3 receiver on that side, who was the tight end off of the line, was the option. If the strong side linebacker ran with the tight end to the flats, the ball was supposed to be handed off. If that linebacker stayed home to play the run, the ball was supposed to go to the tight end in the flat, as the #1 and #2 receivers were blocking. But since the left tackle blew his assignment, the defensive end went unblocked and had a straight shot at the mesh point of the handoff.