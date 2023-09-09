We need to tell our guys during pregame that it's halftime and we're down a field goal... Lol



Some good and bad observations --



Pros...

1. We are making adjustments as the game goes along, especially at halftime. Our coaches are adjusting to the game, but man we sure could use a good start now and again rather than waiting for the third/fourth quarter to get rolling.

2. Strength and conditioning are not an issue. It was a warm night in Greenville and our guys pushed their guys around the second half. We looked like the better conditioned team.

3. We have clear strengths... The defense has been really good. Defensive line, CB's especially and I thought the scheme against ECU was much improved over how we looked against Albany (less one-man blitzes)... On offense, its a work in progress but at least we can always hand it to Ali.



Cons...

1. Slowwwwww start again. We need to start winning coin tosses and get the defense on the field first. Our offense in the first quarter has been putrid thus far.

2. WR by committee. So far we dont have "the guy" at WR and it's glaring. Our biggest play of the season was a gadget play where one WR threw to another WR. It seems like we have a bunch of guys who are suited to be slot receivers, second or third options, but no clear WR1.

3. Special teams has been far from special. It didn't hurt us against ECU, but kicking field goals, kick coverage and returning punts/kicks has been bad.