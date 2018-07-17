MU PRESS RELEASE Herd Men’s Hoops Releases Conference Schedule

Discussion in 'Herd Nation' started by Chris McLaughlin, Jul 17, 2018 at 1:20 PM.

    HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The reigning Conference USA men’s basketball champions, the Marshall Thundering Herd, announced its conference schedule on Tuesday afternoon.

    “We are looking forward to the new format,” D’Antoni said. “As a whole, it should make the conference look stronger. I’m looking forward to the competition and ready for the season to start.”

    The Thundering Herd will host Florida Atlantic, FIU, UTEP, UTSA, UAB and Middle Tennessee, while it will travel to Old Dominion, Charlotte, Louisiana Tech, Southern Miss, North Texas and Rice. Marshall will meet its travel partner, WKU, for a home-and-home during the season.

    The Herd is looking to build on a season that saw it win its first NCAA Tournament game, its first Conference USA championship and a 25-win season, while it returns All-Conference USA selections Jon Elmore, the C-USA Tournament MVP, and C.J. Burks.

    The opponent, date and location of the Herd's final four games of the regular season are yet to be determined under the new scheduling model from C-USA this year.

    Within the format, the 14 programs will play each other once and their travel partner twice in the first seven weeks of the conference season. At the conclusion of the seven weeks, teams will be placed in one of three groups based on conference standings through the first 14 games of league action. The teams will be divided into two groups of five (1-5 and 6-10) and a group of four (11-14). During the final three weeks, teams will play within their respective grouping for the last four games of conference play. Home and away games within the groups will be determined by a preset formula.

    Once all 18 games have been completed, the top 12 teams based on final league standings will be seeded in the conference tournament. Teams will be guaranteed seeding within their respective group. For example, if a program lands in the second group (6-10), it will seed no higher than six and no lower than 10 in the tournament field.

    The 2019 C-USA Basketball Championships will take place March 13-16 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

    Thursday, January 3 at Old Dominion
    Saturday, January 5 at Charlotte
    Saturday, January 12 WKU
    Thursday, January 17 Florida Atlantic
    Saturday, January 19 FIU
    Monday, January 21 at WKU
    Thursday, January 24 at Louisiana Tech
    Saturday, January 26 at Southern Miss
    Thursday, January 31 UTEP
    Saturday, February 2 UTSA
    Thursday, February 7 at North Texas
    Saturday, February 9 at Rice
    Thursday, February 14 UAB
    Saturday, February 16 Middle Tennessee
    Saturday, February 23 TBD
    Wednesday, February 27 TBD
    Saturday, March 2 TBD
    Wednesday, March 6 TBD
    Saturday, March 9 TBD

    Season tickets for the upcoming 2018-19 season are on sale now through the Marshall Athletic Ticket Office for as low as $10.00 per game, and season ticket renewals have been mailed. For more information, call the Marshall Athletic Ticket Office at (800) THE-HERD or by email at herdtickets@marshall.edu.

    For all the latest information about Marshall men's basketball, follow @HerdMBB on Twitter and Instagram.

    To follow all Thundering Herd sports and get live stats, schedules, and free live audio, download the Marshall Athletics App for iOS or Android!
     
    Chris McLaughlin, Jul 17, 2018 at 1:20 PM
    Clarence Woodworth likes this.
    Hey Chris - I have looked and counted a couple of times. I count 19 dates on the schedule, with 5 games (instead of 4) TBD. Can you confirm?

    Go Herd!
     
    W-S HerdFan, Jul 17, 2018 at 1:42 PM
    I like catching ODU coming off of @UVA on 12/31 - we will have faced a very tough opponent on the road in our last game. I wonder if the plan is to stay in VA, practicing somewhere before invading Monarchland. Of course, since we charter, it may very well be that we fly back to Htgn & back to ODU 3 days later...??
     
    W-S HerdFan, Jul 17, 2018 at 1:46 PM
    Yep, those last five games are part of C-USA's new pod scheduling.

    http://conferenceusa.com/news/2018/5/29/general-mbb-c-usa-rolls-out-innovative-schedule.aspx
     
    Chris McLaughlin, Jul 17, 2018 at 2:14 PM
    There are 5 listed dates but one will end up being a bye.
     
    Herdmeister, Jul 17, 2018 at 8:12 PM
    The Real SamC, pdbailey and Chris McLaughlin like this.
    ahhhhhhh.......thanks ‘Meister! I knew something wasn’t adding up ...
     
    W-S HerdFan, Jul 17, 2018 at 9:08 PM
    Chris McLaughlin likes this.
    So they are doing “A” tournament before “THE” tournament...
     
    goherdorgohome2, Jul 18, 2018 at 1:28 AM
    Herdmeister and W-S HerdFan like this.
