MU PRESS RELEASE Herd Men’s Hoops Releases Conference Schedule

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The reigning Conference USA men's basketball champions, the Marshall Thundering Herd, announced its conference schedule on Tuesday afternoon. "We are looking forward to the new format," D'Antoni said. "As a whole, it should make the conference look stronger. I'm looking forward to the competition and ready for the season to start." The Thundering Herd will host Florida Atlantic, FIU, UTEP, UTSA, UAB and Middle Tennessee, while it will travel to Old Dominion, Charlotte, Louisiana Tech, Southern Miss, North Texas and Rice. Marshall will meet its travel partner, WKU, for a home-and-home during the season. The Herd is looking to build on a season that saw it win its first NCAA Tournament game, its first Conference USA championship and a 25-win season, while it returns All-Conference USA selections Jon Elmore, the C-USA Tournament MVP, and C.J. Burks. The opponent, date and location of the Herd's final four games of the regular season are yet to be determined under the new scheduling model from C-USA this year. Within the format, the 14 programs will play each other once and their travel partner twice in the first seven weeks of the conference season. At the conclusion of the seven weeks, teams will be placed in one of three groups based on conference standings through the first 14 games of league action. The teams will be divided into two groups of five (1-5 and 6-10) and a group of four (11-14). During the final three weeks, teams will play within their respective grouping for the last four games of conference play. Home and away games within the groups will be determined by a preset formula. Once all 18 games have been completed, the top 12 teams based on final league standings will be seeded in the conference tournament. Teams will be guaranteed seeding within their respective group. For example, if a program lands in the second group (6-10), it will seed no higher than six and no lower than 10 in the tournament field. The 2019 C-USA Basketball Championships will take place March 13-16 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Thursday, January 3 at Old Dominion Saturday, January 5 at Charlotte Saturday, January 12 WKU Thursday, January 17 Florida Atlantic Saturday, January 19 FIU Monday, January 21 at WKU Thursday, January 24 at Louisiana Tech Saturday, January 26 at Southern Miss Thursday, January 31 UTEP Saturday, February 2 UTSA Thursday, February 7 at North Texas Saturday, February 9 at Rice Thursday, February 14 UAB Saturday, February 16 Middle Tennessee Saturday, February 23 TBD Wednesday, February 27 TBD Saturday, March 2 TBD Wednesday, March 6 TBD Saturday, March 9 TBD