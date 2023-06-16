ADVERTISEMENT

HERDNATION.COM Marshall will be hosting four official visitors this weekend

Chris McLaughlin

Chris McLaughlin

Grammar Snob
Staff
Feb 14, 2006
23,865
23,828
113
45
Fredericksburg, VA
marshall.rivals.com
Charles Huff and his staff will be hosting four official visitors this weekend:

The first visitor is a big one in 2024 JacQai Long, who is back in WV (at Hurricane) for the 2023 high school season. Long holds 15 D1 offers, including ECU, MU, Memphis and App State.


The second visitor is CB Corey Myrick from Cincinnati who holds offers from JMU, MU, UMASS and basically the entire MAC.


The third visitor is DB Dontrae Henderson. Henderson has offers from schools like MU, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Army, UCONN, JMU, Ga Southern, Miami (OH), ODU, MTSU, Liberty and Yale.


The fourth and final official visitor is Safety Malik Caswell out of GA. Caswell's recruitment is just beginning to blow up. Right now MU is Caswell's only FBS offer.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: ohio herd, pdbailey, Raoul Duke MU and 4 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Chris McLaughlin

WAR ROOM Official Visitors 6/14/24

Replies
39
Views
2K
Old Fairfield - Premium Forum
Josh Stowers
Josh Stowers
Chris McLaughlin

MU PRESS RELEASE Marshall Announces 36 Signees In Class of 2024

Replies
5
Views
1K
Old Fairfield - Premium Forum
Herdat
Herdat
Chris McLaughlin

HERDNATION.COM Visitor Preview: ODU Weekend

Replies
1
Views
583
Old Fairfield - Premium Forum
Chris McLaughlin
Chris McLaughlin
Chris McLaughlin

MU PRESS RELEASE Marshall Announces 36 Signees In Class of 2024

Replies
4
Views
994
Herd Nation
Jartard
J
Chris McLaughlin

HERDNATION.COM Official visitor for Albany game

Replies
6
Views
366
Old Fairfield - Premium Forum
TwentyTen
T
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today