Charles Huff and his staff will be hosting four official visitors this weekend:
The first visitor is a big one in 2024 JacQai Long, who is back in WV (at Hurricane) for the 2023 high school season. Long holds 15 D1 offers, including ECU, MU, Memphis and App State.
The second visitor is CB Corey Myrick from Cincinnati who holds offers from JMU, MU, UMASS and basically the entire MAC.
The third visitor is DB Dontrae Henderson. Henderson has offers from schools like MU, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Army, UCONN, JMU, Ga Southern, Miami (OH), ODU, MTSU, Liberty and Yale.
The fourth and final official visitor is Safety Malik Caswell out of GA. Caswell's recruitment is just beginning to blow up. Right now MU is Caswell's only FBS offer.