Offense:

With Marshall riding a four-game winning streak heading into their Week 13 clash with Old Dominion, here is a look back at how the Thundering Herd performed in the victory over Coastal Carolina. Tychaun Chapman led Marshall’s offense with the top PFF grade at 73.3. Chapman rushed twice for zero yards and had one reception for 15 yards.



Quarterback:

Although it was not his best outing of the season, Braylon Braxton continues to do one thing as the leader of the offense – win. Braxton was 20 of 31 passing for 219 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 30 yards rushing on his way to earning a grade of 69.6.



Running Backs:

With AJ Turner being sidelines, Jordan Houston and Ethan Payne, split the workload out of the backfield for the Thundering Herd. Houston graded at 58.0 with nine carries for 43 yards. Payne totaled four rushing attempts for four yards and added two receptions for seven yards on his way to a grade of 56.0.



Wide Receivers:

With Tychaun Chapman receiving the high mark on offense at 73.3, Carl Chester and DeMarcus Harris were next in line with grades of 69.9 and 67.9. Chester notched four receptions for 69 yards, while Harris had one catch for ten yards. Christian Fitzpatrick graded 63.1 with two catches for 30 yards and one touchdown, while Chuck Montgomery received a grade of 59.7 totaling six receptions for 67 yards and one score.



Tight Ends:

For the first time this season, Marshall had two tight ends catch a pass in the same game. Justin Holmes had his first career reception wearing the green and white and received a grade of 68.2. Toby Payne found the endzone once again and hauled in three receptions for 10 yards on his way to a grade of 48.3. Despite not recording a stat, Cade Conley graded 46.4.



Offensive Line:

Jalen Slappy earned the top honors among Marshall’s offensive linemen in the win over the Chanticleers grading 71.9 (87.0 pass block; 69.1 run block). Eric Meeks was next in line with a grade of 63.4 (83.3 pass block; 59.4 run block) and was followed by Bryce Ramsey at 60.0 (57.8 pass block; 59.4 run block) and Logan Osburn with a 56.5 (70.2 pass block; 56.9 run block). Elijah Ellis and Jeremy Jones round of the grades for the offensive line at 53.9 (64.3 pass block; 54.1 run block) and 52.0 (40.0 pass block; 56.4 run block).



Defense:

In what has become the most recurring theme of the 2024 campaign, Mike Green once again led Marshall’s defense with a PFF grade of 92.0. Green amassed eight tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery in the win over Coastal Carolina.



Defensive Line:

With Mike Green dominating the line of scrimmage, Marshall also received a solid performance from Deeve Harris who graded 74.6 and totaled five tackles with one tackle for loss. Jabari Ishmael finished the win with a grade of 64.3 while accumulating two tackles, one sack, and one tackle for loss. Raquan Thompson rounds out the top four performances among the defensive line with a grade of 62.5. Thompson recorded one tackle. Other grades of note: Chris Thomas, Jr.: 61.0; Jude Okolo: 61.0; Su Agunloye: 60.4; Jason Shuford: 58.7; TyQaze Leggs: 48.8.



Linebackers:

Landyn Watson continues to show up week after week and received the top grade among the Thundering Herd linebackers at 66.6. Watson tallied 11 tackles and one and a half tackles for loss in the win over the Chanticleers. Watson was followed by J’Coryan Anderson who graded 62.8 and Monroe Beard III with a grade of 60.9. Other grades of note: Leon Hart, Jr.: 60.3; Jaden Yates: 56.6.



Secondary:

J.J. Roberts earned the high honors among Marshall’s defensive secondary grading 81.5. Roberts continues to make plays as he had 12 tackles, one tackle for loss, and four pass deflections. Josh Moten, who had one tackle, two pass deflections, and an interception, graded 78.4, while Jacobie Henderson earned a grade of 72.5 (four tackles, two pass deflections). Ian Foster received one of the top four marks in the secondary, grading 63.9 while recording three tackles. Other grades of note: Ahmere Foster: 61.8; AG McGhee: 41.0; Jordan Reagan: 39.8; Jadarius Green-McKnight: 36.0.