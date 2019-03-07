Senior night @ high noon...

Discussion in 'Herd Nation' started by W-S HerdFan, Mar 7, 2019 at 11:24 PM.

  W-S HerdFan

    W-S HerdFan
    hosting FAU. The 4 seniors will start, obviously. And will we see the return of Iran Bennett?
     
  herdalicious

    herdalicious
    When he played earlier this season, Bennett was sort of a project (euphemism!), so I'd hope they wouldn't want to take that task on going into tournament play. The team has been playing without him for months, I think the best bet is not to mess with the recipe right before plating.
     
  TwolfHerdfan

    TwolfHerdfan
    Gold Member
    He will not play. Crazy too with that foot still healing.

    Congrats and thanks to the Seniors. Out of town at meeting in Chicago, hate to miss it.
    We plan on attending any CIT games at the Cam if that’s how things end up.
     
  Herdmeister

    Herdmeister
    It is still up in the air if Iran will play today. Yesterday was his first day of all out practice since his injury in December.
     
  W-S HerdFan

    W-S HerdFan
    Lucky to be tied at half.
     
