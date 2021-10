LOTS going on with Herd athletics these days. We'd love for everyone to hop over to Old Fairfield and join in on the discussions, innuendos and rumors. Any questions feel free to reach out to me at ChrisRmclaughlin@gmail.com Offer: Free Trial through the regular season (11.27.21)Promo Code: HERDFREEOffer valid through Oct. 30, 2021New users can use this link that will auto fill the code: