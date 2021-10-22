HERDNATION.COM Give Old Fairfield A Try For Free through 11/27

Chris McLaughlin

Chris McLaughlin

LOTS going on with Herd athletics these days. We'd love for everyone to hop over to Old Fairfield and join in on the discussions, innuendos and rumors. Any questions feel free to reach out to me at ChrisRmclaughlin@gmail.com

Offer: Free Trial through the regular season (11.27.21)
Promo Code: HERDFREE
Offer valid through Oct. 30, 2021

New users can use this link that will auto fill the code:
https://marshall.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=HERDFREE
 
Went to the subscription page - selected add a subscription, selected Marshall, entered HERDFREE as the promo code - received "promo successful" response. Tried to check Old Fairfield - no luck - only receive a message that indicates I need to purchase a subscription before I can gain access.
 
Sounds like the old school adult sites.
 
