Herd v Hofstra Game Thread

Discussion in 'Herd Nation' started by ilmherdfan, Nov 11, 2018 at 2:32 PM.

  ilmherdfan

    ilmherdfan
    Joined:
    Mar 11, 2007
    Messages:
    2,295
    Likes Received:
    300
    Go Herd!
     
    ilmherdfan, Nov 11, 2018 at 2:32 PM
  W-S HerdFan

    W-S HerdFan
    Joined:
    Aug 14, 2002
    Messages:
    3,659
    Likes Received:
    557
    Location:
    Winston Salem, NC
    Love watching game on big screen! ESPN+ through Amazon fire.
     
    W-S HerdFan, Nov 11, 2018 at 2:36 PM
  ilmherdfan

    ilmherdfan
    Joined:
    Mar 11, 2007
    Messages:
    2,295
    Likes Received:
    300
    Way better than Cusa tv or whatever that was.
     
    3 ilmherdfan, Nov 11, 2018 at 2:41 PM
    ohio herd likes this.
  ilmherdfan

    ilmherdfan
    Joined:
    Mar 11, 2007
    Messages:
    2,295
    Likes Received:
    300
    Slow start again other than Bennett. Good to see him get some confidence.
     
    ilmherdfan, Nov 11, 2018 at 2:45 PM
  ilmherdfan

    ilmherdfan
    Joined:
    Mar 11, 2007
    Messages:
    2,295
    Likes Received:
    300
    That guy is killing us but the defense is good. Hope he cools off. 17 points. 7-11 fg.

    They are shooting 69%
     
    ilmherdfan, Nov 11, 2018 at 2:55 PM
  ohio herd

    ohio herd
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Aug 28, 2012
    Messages:
    5,640
    Likes Received:
    2,027
    surely they can't keep that pace up
     
    ohio herd, Nov 11, 2018 at 3:04 PM
  W-S HerdFan

    W-S HerdFan
    Joined:
    Aug 14, 2002
    Messages:
    3,659
    Likes Received:
    557
    Location:
    Winston Salem, NC
    Wow. Do we have some young talent or what?? George has developed a deadly 3 ptr and Kinsey!
     
    W-S HerdFan, Nov 11, 2018 at 3:04 PM
  ilmherdfan

    ilmherdfan
    Joined:
    Mar 11, 2007
    Messages:
    2,295
    Likes Received:
    300
    We aren’t playing bad, Hofstra is just better right now.
     
    ilmherdfan, Nov 11, 2018 at 3:20 PM
  Treadmill MUsic

    Treadmill MUsic
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Feb 29, 2012
    Messages:
    2,031
    Likes Received:
    616
    John Elmore has taken the last (5) shots from about the 4:36 mark in the first half.,
     
    Treadmill MUsic, Nov 11, 2018 at 3:22 PM
  ilmherdfan

    ilmherdfan
    Joined:
    Mar 11, 2007
    Messages:
    2,295
    Likes Received:
    300
    They shot 65% on the half. Just 2 assists on 17 fg.

    We are lucky to be down only 3.
     
    ilmherdfan, Nov 11, 2018 at 3:22 PM
  ohio herd

    ohio herd
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Aug 28, 2012
    Messages:
    5,640
    Likes Received:
    2,027
    the refs are terrible
     
    11 ohio herd, Nov 11, 2018 at 4:04 PM
    goherdorgohome2 and ilmherdfan like this.
  ilmherdfan

    ilmherdfan
    Joined:
    Mar 11, 2007
    Messages:
    2,295
    Likes Received:
    300
    How in the world do they only foul 2 times in 15 minutes?
     
    12 ilmherdfan, Nov 11, 2018 at 4:15 PM
    19MU88, goherdorgohome2 and ohio herd like this.
  ilmherdfan

    ilmherdfan
    Joined:
    Mar 11, 2007
    Messages:
    2,295
    Likes Received:
    300
    It doesn’t look like we are in sync on offense. 25% from 3 isn’t helping. And no surprise they are killing us on the boards (38-28).
     
    13 ilmherdfan, Nov 11, 2018 at 4:18 PM
    Clarence Woodworth likes this.
  W-S HerdFan

    W-S HerdFan
    Joined:
    Aug 14, 2002
    Messages:
    3,659
    Likes Received:
    557
    Location:
    Winston Salem, NC
    We got this!!
     
    W-S HerdFan, Nov 11, 2018 at 4:28 PM
  bbneutralfan

    bbneutralfan
    Joined:
    Sep 29, 2010
    Messages:
    3,423
    Likes Received:
    893
    “the refs are terrible”! No we are simply not playing well. Ohio what do expect? A blowout every game. We have to play - not just try to get by. The games will get harder and the officiating is part of the game.
     
    bbneutralfan, Nov 11, 2018 at 4:33 PM
  ilmherdfan

    ilmherdfan
    Joined:
    Mar 11, 2007
    Messages:
    2,295
    Likes Received:
    300
    Good win against a quality team. We didn’t have our best stuff offensively but found a way.
     
    16 ilmherdfan, Nov 11, 2018 at 4:33 PM
    goherdorgohome2, ohio herd, beefcake0520 and 4 others like this.
  RhinoD

    RhinoD
    Joined:
    Mar 7, 2007
    Messages:
    2,278
    Likes Received:
    669
    Good weekend for CUSA hoops...

    Charlotte upsets Oklahoma State.
    FAU upsets UCF in Orlando.
    Marshall, MTSU, North Texas and FIU all open with multiple wins and no losses in the first week.
     
    17 RhinoD, Nov 11, 2018 at 6:07 PM
    W-S HerdFan likes this.
  W-S HerdFan

    W-S HerdFan
    Joined:
    Aug 14, 2002
    Messages:
    3,659
    Likes Received:
    557
    Location:
    Winston Salem, NC
    We have all-America boo-birds!!
    ...thoughts: you forget just how tenacious West is as a defender. Having said that, Kinsey’s length and athleticism is awesome. Attitude is there too. CJ most physically gifted guy on the team. Some dumb turnovers, but can’t fault the effort. These guys like being for/around each other. Bennett is going to get better and better. Sustic - energetic and will get better.
    George is a player! Watson flies under the radar, but what great physicality and a slasher.
     
    18 W-S HerdFan, Nov 11, 2018 at 6:15 PM
    Last edited: Nov 11, 2018 at 6:26 PM
    goherdorgohome2 likes this.
  Tim Hensley

    Tim Hensley
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Feb 2, 2009
    Messages:
    2,272
    Likes Received:
    1,307
    Nice win in just the kind of game we needed! Hofstra is good and very well-coached. Also overcame some adverse officiating. Iran showed flashes of what he can do. Tavy and Jared played some real D and Darius had a good game too. Either C. J. or Jon (he was good in the clutch) are going to be "on" just about every night
     
    Tim Hensley, Nov 11, 2018 at 7:05 PM
  goherdorgohome2

    goherdorgohome2
    Joined:
    May 1, 2016
    Messages:
    639
    Likes Received:
    350
    Went to game.. great win! And the crowd looked great!! Horrible refs, bad no calls ...! But like some on here said great game and a good test.! Bennett needs to watch Shaq highlights and learn a good post move, like dribble backem down dribble backem down then DUNK.... but fun game and the banners look great!
     
    20 goherdorgohome2, Nov 11, 2018 at 8:23 PM
    W-S HerdFan and herdinatl like this.
