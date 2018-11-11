Herd v Hofstra Game Thread

Separate names with a comma.
Go Herd!
Love watching game on big screen! ESPN+ through Amazon fire.
Way better than Cusa tv or whatever that was.
Slow start again other than Bennett. Good to see him get some confidence.
That guy is killing us but the defense is good. Hope he cools off. 17 points. 7-11 fg.
They are shooting 69%
surely they can't keep that pace up
Wow. Do we have some young talent or what?? George has developed a deadly 3 ptr and Kinsey!
We aren’t playing bad, Hofstra is just better right now.
John Elmore has taken the last (5) shots from about the 4:36 mark in the first half.,
They shot 65% on the half. Just 2 assists on 17 fg.
We are lucky to be down only 3.
the refs are terrible
How in the world do they only foul 2 times in 15 minutes?
It doesn’t look like we are in sync on offense. 25% from 3 isn’t helping. And no surprise they are killing us on the boards (38-28).
We got this!!
“the refs are terrible”! No we are simply not playing well. Ohio what do expect? A blowout every game. We have to play - not just try to get by. The games will get harder and the officiating is part of the game.
Good win against a quality team. We didn’t have our best stuff offensively but found a way.
Good weekend for CUSA hoops...
Charlotte upsets Oklahoma State.
FAU upsets UCF in Orlando.
Marshall, MTSU, North Texas and FIU all open with multiple wins and no losses in the first week.
We have all-America boo-birds!!
...thoughts: you forget just how tenacious West is as a defender. Having said that, Kinsey’s length and athleticism is awesome. Attitude is there too. CJ most physically gifted guy on the team. Some dumb turnovers, but can’t fault the effort. These guys like being for/around each other. Bennett is going to get better and better. Sustic - energetic and will get better.
George is a player! Watson flies under the radar, but what great physicality and a slasher.
Nice win in just the kind of game we needed! Hofstra is good and very well-coached. Also overcame some adverse officiating. Iran showed flashes of what he can do. Tavy and Jared played some real D and Darius had a good game too. Either C. J. or Jon (he was good in the clutch) are going to be "on" just about every night
Went to game.. great win! And the crowd looked great!! Horrible refs, bad no calls ...! But like some on here said great game and a good test.! Bennett needs to watch Shaq highlights and learn a good post move, like dribble backem down dribble backem down then DUNK.... but fun game and the banners look great!