MU PRESS RELEASE Marshall Has Five Named to Preseason All-Conference USA Team

IRVING, Tx. – Conference USA’s 14 head football coaches named five Marshall student-athletes to the league’s preseason team, the C-USA office announced Monday afternoon. That total stands second only to defending champion Florida Atlantic’s six. Marshall center Levi Brown, wide receiver Tyre Brady, linebacker Chase Hancock, safety Malik Gant and long snapper Matt Beardall were all honored. Brady, Hancock, Gant and Beardall were also selected to Athlon’s preseason list on its first team earlier this summer, along with defensive lineman Ryan Bee. Running back Tyler King, defensive back Chris Jackson and kick returner Keion Davis made the outlet’s second team, while offensive lineman Tarik Adams was announced on the fourth team. The conference office will release the C-USA Media Poll (predicted order of finish) on Tuesday.