Big list this weekend, with six current commits and two prospects making their way to Huntington for OVs who are not currently committed to MU:Carter is perhaps the most versatile commit in Marshall's entire class. Carter plays all over the field for Valdosta but likely projects at WR for MU, although the coaches also love him at RB. He holds offers from App State, UCONN, FAU, Georgia Southern, UAB and WKU.Gooding is one of two TEs in Huff's 2025 class (the other being Rhett McGrew out of Hurricane). Gooding likely needs to add mass before being a contributor at the FBS level, but he has the type of frame coaches dream about.Nti is an under-the-radar prospect who looks the part out of Northwest High School in Germantown, MD. His senior season film is very impressive.Kaufman is likely an inside line prospect in college who has the type of frame to add mass quickly. He also holds offers from Air Force, Army, Akron, Coastal Carolina, Navy, Toledo, WKU and WMU.Laird is a massive prospect who could play both inside at guard and a tackle at the college level. He also holds offers from Arkansas State and The Citadel.White, who holds offers from the likes of Army, Navy, Toledo and Bowling Green - had an excellent senior season at Pickerington Central (OH). He totaled 1,500 yards and accounted for 16 touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball. He projects as a slot receiver and kick returner at MU.The first of the two non-Marshall commits is Shane King, a 6'4" receiver out of Gainesville, Georgia. Currently a Troy commit, King also holds offers from MU and Georgia State. Marshall is looking for another WR after the recent decommitment of Jarren Blackwell.The last recruit on the list is perhaps the most exciting in 4-star CB Jett White out of Miami. White's offer list includes schools like Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Louisville, Miami (FL), Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee, LSU and Georgia. White was committed to Maryland but backed down from that pledge in October. Needless to say, he'd be an exciting get for the MU staff.