Ian Foster had his best performance of the 2024 season and led a stellar defensive effort resulting in only three points for Southern Miss. Foster had eight tackles, two tackles for loss, and two pass deflections, earning a PFF grade of 90.2.



Defensive Line:

Mike Green continues his rampage through the Sun Belt as he added another three sacks to his total of 13 for the season. Green’s dominance resulted in a grade of 86.4. Raquan Thompson and JJ Hawkins have each developed into consistent performers along the defensive front as they earned grades of 77.4 and 74.5. Dylan Davis rounds out the top four with his highest grade of the season at 72.4. Other grades of note: Su Agunloye: 67.6; Chris Thomas, Jr.: 67.4; Jabari Ishmael: 65.8; TyQaze Leggs: 64.4; Deeve Harris: 63.8; Jude Okolo: 61.5.



Linebackers:

Landyn Watson only tallied one tackle in the win over the Golden Eagles, however received the top PFF grade among Marshall’s linebackers at 71.4. Jayden Yates, who had six tackles and one and a half tackles for loss, was right behind Watson at 71.3. Monroe Beard III earned a grade of 70.8 while totaling three tackles in the win. Other grades of note: Leon Hart, Jr: 67.2; Ashton Heflin: 64.0.



Secondary:

As noted in the opening, Ian Foster led Marshall’s secondary with a PFF grade of 90.2. TaShawn Jeter recorded his highest grade of the season at 79.7 and was followed by AG McGhee with a 74.4. Jacobie Henderson’s grade dipped a bit from his previous efforts as he secured a respectable 69.3. Other grades of note: J.J. Roberts: 68.9; Daytoine Smith: 65.4; Josh Moten: 65.3; Caleb Clark-Glover: 64.4; Corey Myrick: 64.1; Jadarius Green-McKnight: 58.2; Ahmere Foster: 44.3.