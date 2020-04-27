MU PRESS RELEASE Rohrwasser taken in 5th round by New England

Discussion in 'Herd Nation' started by Chris McLaughlin, Apr 27, 2020 at 6:43 AM.

    Good opportunity for Justin! Pats need a kicker, and he performed well in the try-out camps...
     
    Maybe. The #1 race baiter in sports us trying to end Justin's career before it starts.

     
    Well......why would you get a tattoo without knowing the meaning behind it?
     
    Why does a person brand themselves like a cow anyway.
     
    Tattooing has been around for centuries.
     
    Yeah so what.
     
