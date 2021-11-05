HERDNATION.COM Runnin' With The Herd Podcast: Previewing FAU and a chat with Jeff O'Malley

Aaron Coleman of the Runnin With the Herd Podcast spoke with Owls beat writer Reese Furlow of the Palm Beach Post to talk about the matchup this Saturday between FAU and Marshall.

Also in this episode, Jeff O'Malley Interim AD for Marshall University spoke about the Thundering Herd sports teams moving to the Sun Belt conference and talked about Herd athletics as a whole.

 
