Runnin' With The Herd: SBC Softball Tournament Preview

Marshall University beat writer Luke Creasy of the Huntington Herald-Dispatch spoke with Aaron Coleman about the MU Softball team heading down to Louisiana to compete in the SBC Tournament.
It wasn't a no hitter.Hopefully, the HERD Lady Softball team will get an at large bid since they were defeated by Louisiana and their star Sophomore pitcher---no hit Marshall.
I was switching back & forth......HOW MANY HITS did Marshall's Ladies get against their Sophomore domination pitcher....It wasn't a no hitter.
Marshall recorded 1 hit. They did not receive an at-large bid. Go suck an 🥚I was switching back & forth......HOW MANY HITS did Marshall's Ladies get against their Sophomore domination pitcher....