2022 SCHEDULE HAS BEEN RELEASED***

BleedsGreen33
Platinum Buffalo
Gold Member
-
- Jan 25, 2010
-
- 34,336
-
- 18,563
-
- 113
Just had this exact text convo with some buddies.I was really hoping to alternate the two VA teams, not both at home, or both on the road. Also I wonder if they'll redo it next year. As of now, this years home slate is great with UL, Coastal, and Appy at home. Next year those being on the road will be a very tough slate. I'm sure this year scheduling was incredibly tough with all the new faces.
Celt - throw in Louisiana & we’ve hit the trifecta. I would be willing to bet attendance much closer to 30k avg, with the major caveat that we are a winning football team!App State and Coastal both home games in the first season is a major gift from the Sun Belt welcoming committee. It's pretty refreshing to see a conference care.
Louisiana on a Wednesday night? be lucky to get 22,000 in there. better start scrubbing up the joan so the bleachers look nice on espn.Celt - throw in Louisiana & we’ve hit the trifecta. I would be willing to bet attendance much closer to 30k avg, with the major caveat that we are a winning football team!
Leave that to Huff & Christian. I’ll bet it‘ll be better than you think!Louisiana on a Wednesday night? be lucky to get 22,000 in there. better start scrubbing up the joan so the bleachers look nice on espn.
Because we draw much more than 22k on the regular anyways?Louisiana on a Wednesday night? be lucky to get 22,000 in there. better start scrubbing up the joan so the bleachers look nice on espn.
Was going to post the exact same thing.Just had this exact text convo with some buddies.
I think starting in 2023 we will have one VA team and one Carolina team at home and one VA team and one Carolina team on the road every year.
Because we draw much more than 22k on the regular anyways?
Leave that to Huff & Christian. I’ll bet it‘ll be better than you think!
Can you ask Judy to schedule with one of the remaining CUSA teams? I mean, they're basically FCS and are in need of money.The two I-AAs was unavoidable. Schedules are made years in advance. As I understand it, this means that MU will have to go 7-5 to be bowl eligible, as only one I-AA win counts towards the six.
Would be nice if the local churches said, "Wait'll Sunday, go to the game."Louisiana on a Wednesday night? be lucky to get 22,000 in there. better start scrubbing up the joan so the bleachers look nice on espn.
NBD, but the best combination of SBC E pairing (i.e. one home one year, the other the next) for MU would be the two Virginia schools, the two Georgia schools, and the two Carolina schools.
As to a Wednesday night game, depends on the record and if the Reds are in the playoffs (assuming there are playoffs). If CH can get it together and we come in with one (Notre Dame) or even two losses, then we could be in the mid to upper 20s. If he continues to underperform and we have only the I-AAs as wins, 18K.
Agree. The main issue with with weeknight night games, IMHO, is not churches its just that unless you live right in the tri-state you have to take at least part of two days off work, and that is a big ask for a lot of people.Wednesday night is a tough sell for in-person attendance but its a freaking dream for ESPN.
Spamies @ VPI will probably go on mothership ESPN in the same time slot. NFL schedule isn’t out until April. Reds are playing the Brewers.Coastal at Georgia State
Only game in town that night. Prime spot. There will be playoff baseball, but who knows.Louisiana at Marshall
Same, see above. No other football. Baseball playoffs. NHL and NBA, nobody pays attention until after Christmas.Georgia State at App
NFL, plus Virginia @ Georgia Tech sets this one back a bit.Troy at South Alabama
NFL and Virginia Tech @ NC State. Possible World Series.Louisiana at Southern Miss
NFL only.App at Coastal
NFL and a crap AAC game, Tulsa @ Memphis.Georgia Southern at Louisiana
I think it will be tough to get 12000 on a Wednesday night, and that’s only if it’s good weatherNBD, but the best combination of SBC E pairing (i.e. one home one year, the other the next) for MU would be the two Virginia schools, the two Georgia schools, and the two Carolina schools.
As to a Wednesday night game, depends on the record and if the Reds are in the playoffs (assuming there are playoffs). If CH can get it together and we come in with one (Notre Dame) or even two losses, then we could be in the mid to upper 20s. If he continues to underperform and we have only the I-AAs as wins, 18K.
Love our SBC schedule! Some fun games with Notre Dame, Louisiana, Coastal Carolina, and App State.