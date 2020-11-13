I chatted with Tyler Pellom and Matt Dossett from GoMiddle.com to preview Saturday's game:



How would you describe the state of the MTSU program right now? Since winning C-USA East in 2018 the Blue Raiders are a combined 6-13 over the past two seasons.

The state of the program is pretty dire right now. On top of 6-13 the last two seasons, MT lost 3 of their last 4 in the 2018 season. So they are 7-17 over the last 24 games. The team seems to be playing hard, and that’s to the coaching staff’s credit, but fans just want change. - Tyler Pellom



I think that MTSU is currently in a difficult situation. Just two seasons ago the program was contending for and playing in the Conference USA championship game. Since then the program has fallen on hard times. Recruiting is the lifeblood of any college program and the Blue Raiders have fared decently on the recruiting trail. In 2020 MT finished in the top half of the conference, finishing fifth out of 14 teams. The year before that, MT finished 6th. For whatever reason the team has not able to mesh and have success on the field. - Matt Dossett





Where do you see MTSU's real strength in this match-up? Where does MTSU have the biggest edge?

I wouldn’t say MT has a clear advantage in any aspect of the game. After all, this is a Top #25 team going against a 2-5 squad with two fluky wins. MT is going to have to break its pattern to keep this game close. - Tyler Pellom



I think that MTSU is one of those teams that can hang and compete on any given day, if they are hot. The Blue Raiders typically implement an air raid system, with Asher O’Hara slinging the rock. I think previously that Middle has struck success against Marshall, throwing the ball. That being said, MT is also certainly capable of laying an egg and getting boat raced. - Matt Dossett





What match-up concerns do you have both offensively and defensively for MTSU against Marshall?

There are concerns all over the field for MT in this matchup. Most pointedly, Marshall has the best defense in the conference by a wide margin. MT hasn’t played a defense like this since Army to start the season - and we all know how that went. - Tyler Pellom



Offensively, my concern is that they can get too one-dimensional. I touched on the fact that MT will rely on quarterback play. That can definitely play into the hands of the Marshall defense. I think MT asks O’Hara too much to do at times. He leads the team in rushing with 476 yards as well. Defensively I think the team just yields too many points. They’ve given up 42 to Army, 47 to Troy, 37 to UTSA, 52 to North Texas, and 34 to Rice. - Matt Dossett





What is your breakdown and score prediction for how this game might play out?

The Vegas line is hovering around Marshall -23.5. To be honest with you, I think the Thundering Herd could name the score if they want. My guess would be MT manages to keep it semi-respectable in the first half, but Marshall pulls away at the end. Final score somewhere in the range of Marshall 45, MT 17 sounds right to me. - Tyler Pellom



As I’m typing this the spread is 23.5 in favor of Marshall. Believe it or not, I don’t think Marshall covers the spread. I do they think that they will win rather easily, but look for Middle to tack on a score or two in garbage time. Look for Marshall to substitute their reserves later in the game, allowing MT to keep the score respectable. I’ll go 41-23 Marshall. - Matt Dossett