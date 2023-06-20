Chris McLaughlin
Spoke with all four of the official visitors who were in town last weekend.
@Zac Arrowood will be speaking with Dontrae Henderson later today for a full update/article, so more to come on him later. I can tell everyone that Henderson absolutely loved his visit, though.
DB Corey Myrick also loved his OV. Myrick told me his primary recruiter is Coach Trickett (he recruits all of Ohio) but the MU staff likes him in the defensive secondary, both at safety and corner. They see him as a ballhawk who can cover from sideline to sideline. Myrick told me he has a clear leader and will be making his decision no later than July 1st. He also has no additional official or un-official visits planned. Reading between the lines I'd say this is setting up very well for the good guys. In fact, I'm putting in my official ForeCast for Myrick to commit to MU.
DB Malik Casswell was a lot less bashful about naming Marshall his leader following his OV. "Marshall is definitely my top school," Casswell told me. "Coach Lockette is my lead recruiter and he made sure my visit was really great." Unlike Myrick, Caswell does not have a timetable for a decision but I would not be surprised to see him commit to the MU staff sooner rather than later assuming his measurables checked out on his visit.
Last but not least is Jacqai Long. The Marshall legacy officially visited Marshall over the weekend and although he didn't come out and say it; I believe Marshall is his leader by a good margin. I understand there are rumors that Long has already silently committed to the MU coaching staff, but he told me he has not made a decision but will be announcing on July 8th. Like with Myrick, I am putting in my Forecast for Long to commit to MU.
