MU PRESS RELEASE Young, Brady, Brown and Gant named to pre-season watch lists

Discussion in 'Herd Nation' started by Chris McLaughlin, Jul 24, 2018 at 7:54 AM.

    Gant, a native of Washington, D.C. was selected to the Jim Thorpe Award Watch List, an honor that is given annually to college football's best defensive back.

    Young, who hails from Albany, Ga., was honored on the Butkus Award Watch List, which recognizes the nation's top linebacker.

    Brown was named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List by the award's committee. The honor is given annually to college football's top center.

    Brady was named to the watch list of the Biletnikoff Award, an honor that recognizes the nation's most outstanding receiver in college football
     
    Gant is a great story. No offers, walks on and now this.
     
    Somebody might want to tell the Butkus people that Juwon Young was moved to end in the spring.
     
    Had the same thought.
     
    and insert Chase Hancock............
     
