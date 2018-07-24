MU PRESS RELEASE Young, Brady, Brown and Gant named to pre-season watch lists

Gant, a native of Washington, D.C. was selected to the Jim Thorpe Award Watch List, an honor that is given annually to college football's best defensive back. Young, who hails from Albany, Ga., was honored on the Butkus Award Watch List, which recognizes the nation's top linebacker. Brown was named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List by the award's committee. The honor is given annually to college football's top center. Brady was named to the watch list of the Biletnikoff Award, an honor that recognizes the nation's most outstanding receiver in college football