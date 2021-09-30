HN went in-depth with an expert that covers MU's upcoming opponent. In this week's "Ask the Expert," we caught up with Matt Dossett from GoMIllde.com to get his thoughts and perspective on this weekend's game.



1. Talk a little bit about MTSU's start to the season.

After Middle Tennessee State throttled Monmouth, my expectation shifted and became fairly high. Heading into that game, I had that game pegged that game as almost a pickem. I thought Middle would come out victorious but they would have to fight and scrap to do so. In the Monmouth game, MT handled their business against a quality FCS opponent. As for the Virginia Tech game, I thought the Hokies would not cover the 20 point spread. They did, by one point, winning by 21. So, that game kind of went how I figured. The last two games have kind of exposed MT’s defense. UTSA stomped the Middle defense, throwing for 277 yards and rushing for 175 additional yards. Same thing for Charlotte game. Chris Reynold threw for 339 and four touchdowns. They terrorized the D, rushing for 220 yards. So, to pin down the positive, I’d say they got the job done and handled their business against Monmouth. On the flip side, since that game, the deficiencies of the defense have been revealed.



2. Where do you see MTSU's advantage over Marshall in this game?

I don’t think there is a glaring mismatch in favor of the Blue Raiders. I do think they have the ability to put up some points against Marshall. Against Appalachian State, the Mountaineers posted 283 yards passing as well as 283 yards rushing. Although App State is a quality opponent, this tells me that Marshall could yield some points. The issue, though, is with the defense.



3. What about Marshall concerns you the most for MTSU?

When it comes to MTSU’s defense squaring off with Marshall’s offense, I think it is a severe mismatch in favor of the Thundering Herd. Again, look for the Blue Raiders to put up points on the board, the question is whether the defense will do their part. I’m skeptical in that regard. Another element is quarterback play for MT. Chase Cunningham turned in a solid performance against Charlotte, can QB play be just good this week, because if MT wants in win they will need above average QB play.



4. Score prediction and how you see the game playing out?

Look for the game to be relatively close in the first half. MT should post points early, but I don’t expect them to maintain the juice for four quarters. I think as the second half ensues, the game will slip away from the Blue Raiders. The spread is currently -10 in favor of Marshall, and I think they cover.



Marshall: 45

MTSU: 28