HERDNATION.COM Official Depth Chart Released

Discussion in 'Herd Nation' started by Josh Stowers, Aug 28, 2018 at 12:41 PM.

  1. Josh Stowers

    1 Josh Stowers, Aug 28, 2018 at 12:41 PM
  2. Josh Stowers

    2 Josh Stowers, Aug 28, 2018 at 12:43 PM
  3. Josh Stowers

    3 Josh Stowers, Aug 28, 2018 at 12:43 PM
  4. Chris McLaughlin

    There ya have it folks: Either Alex Thomson OR Isaiah Green will start Saturday.
     
    4 Chris McLaughlin, Aug 28, 2018 at 1:08 PM
  5. HerdFan1971

    You succinctly put that issue to bed. Many thanks!
     
  6. Chris McLaughlin

    Things that jump out to me (besides the QBs):

    • Obiallo over Willie at the Z.
    • True freshman Dalton Tucker the top back-up at LT.
    • Cody Mitchell and Xavier Gaines listed as co-starters at TE. A lot of people swore up and down that the coaching staff was wasting Xavier and that he would transfer if the coaches moved him to TE. Well...
    • Merrell and McClain-Sapp as co-starters at CB.
     
    6 Chris McLaughlin, Aug 28, 2018 at 1:13 PM
  7. BleedsGreen33

    Gamesmanship;)
     
    7 BleedsGreen33, Aug 28, 2018 at 1:31 PM
  8. BleedsGreen33

    I have heard how Cramsey played around with TEs in practice. Man I'm excited to see if it carries over!
     
    8 BleedsGreen33, Aug 28, 2018 at 1:35 PM
  9. pdbailey

    Croom as backup at DT and Hodge not in the depth chart are a surprise as well.
     
    9 pdbailey, Aug 28, 2018 at 2:16 PM
    We have 4 pretty good ones with differing skill sets so it should be fun.
     
    10 pdbailey, Aug 28, 2018 at 2:17 PM
  11. jmac95

    Very surprised Hodge is nowhere to be found. I hope he hasn't already found Doc's doghouse.
     
    11 jmac95, Aug 28, 2018 at 4:37 PM
  12. Bankerreturns

    Obiallo is simply better than Willie. He was better last year too, but was underutilized. He has terrific hands.
     
    12 Bankerreturns, Aug 28, 2018 at 9:10 PM
  13. AllEers6

    Did the defense change because this looks like a classic 3-4?
     
    13 AllEers6, Aug 29, 2018 at 6:37 AM
  14. Josh Stowers

    No. Same thing we ran last year.
     
    14 Josh Stowers, Aug 29, 2018 at 6:51 AM
  15. pdbailey

    I don't think that is the case at all. He is moving down from LB to the DE/FOX positions so it will take him some time to settle in to the position and the coaches may just consider him to be behind the other guys at this point. He has a very high long-term ceiling so I don't believe there is any reason for concern.
     
    15 pdbailey, Aug 29, 2018 at 9:49 AM
  16. pdbailey

    Yep, we stole him from Baylor. He was a 3-star recruit coming out of HS that walked on at Baylor and played as a T-FR. We were lucky Baylor did not give him a scholarship so that we could get him without him having to sit out a year.
     
    16 pdbailey, Aug 29, 2018 at 9:52 AM
  17. BleedsGreen33

    Oklahoma State. I believe the only reason he did not receive scholarship offers is he suffered a pretty nasty leg injury in his senior season.
     
    17 BleedsGreen33, Aug 29, 2018 at 10:12 AM
  18. pdbailey

    Good catch Bleeds, I don't know why I was thinking Baylor as I have his information in my spreadsheet right in front of me. Probably too much multi-tasking.
     
    18 pdbailey, Aug 29, 2018 at 10:26 AM
  19. Marshall Jeff

    I'm surprised to see yulee on the depth chart where he is.
     
    19 Marshall Jeff, Aug 29, 2018 at 4:34 PM
  20. Josh Stowers

    As in the fact that he should've been higher or lower?
     
    20 Josh Stowers, Aug 29, 2018 at 4:52 PM
  21. THUNDERGround

    I'm REALLY excited to see our defense in action after seeing where some of the guys have moved in the depth chart!
     
    21 THUNDERGround, Aug 29, 2018 at 7:21 PM
  22. 19MU88

    Yulee will get his time and make some plays. we are stacked at LB
     
    22 19MU88, Aug 29, 2018 at 8:00 PM
  23. Josh Stowers

    Agreed.
     
    23 Josh Stowers, Aug 29, 2018 at 8:04 PM
  24. Marshall Jeff

    I thought yulee would be higher. Perhaps the reason he is not higher is a good sign as you indicated.
     
    24 Marshall Jeff, Aug 29, 2018 at 10:55 PM
