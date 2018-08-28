HERDNATION.COM Official Depth Chart Released

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Herd Nation' started by Josh Stowers, Aug 28, 2018 at 12:41 PM.
There ya have it folks: Either Alex Thomson OR Isaiah Green will start Saturday.
You succinctly put that issue to bed. Many thanks!
Things that jump out to me (besides the QBs):
Obiallo over Willie at the Z.
True freshman Dalton Tucker the top back-up at LT.
Cody Mitchell and Xavier Gaines listed as co-starters at TE. A lot of people swore up and down that the coaching staff was wasting Xavier and that he would transfer if the coaches moved him to TE. Well...
Merrell and McClain-Sapp as co-starters at CB.
Gamesmanship
I have heard how Cramsey played around with TEs in practice. Man I'm excited to see if it carries over!
Croom as backup at DT and Hodge not in the depth chart are a surprise as well.
We have 4 pretty good ones with differing skill sets so it should be fun.
Very surprised Hodge is nowhere to be found. I hope he hasn't already found Doc's doghouse.
Obiallo is simply better than Willie. He was better last year too, but was underutilized. He has terrific hands.
Did the defense change because this looks like a classic 3-4?
No. Same thing we ran last year.
I don't think that is the case at all. He is moving down from LB to the DE/FOX positions so it will take him some time to settle in to the position and the coaches may just consider him to be behind the other guys at this point. He has a very high long-term ceiling so I don't believe there is any reason for concern.
Yep, we stole him from Baylor. He was a 3-star recruit coming out of HS that walked on at Baylor and played as a T-FR. We were lucky Baylor did not give him a scholarship so that we could get him without him having to sit out a year.
Oklahoma State. I believe the only reason he did not receive scholarship offers is he suffered a pretty nasty leg injury in his senior season.
Good catch Bleeds, I don't know why I was thinking Baylor as I have his information in my spreadsheet right in front of me. Probably too much multi-tasking.
I'm surprised to see yulee on the depth chart where he is.
As in the fact that he should've been higher or lower?
I'm REALLY excited to see our defense in action after seeing where some of the guys have moved in the depth chart!
Yulee will get his time and make some plays. we are stacked at LB
Agreed.
I thought yulee would be higher. Perhaps the reason he is not higher is a good sign as you indicated.