So long Wells

Sadly that’s true.not good at all. Some of you on here will be happy
We've never had a starter transfer out.
This is not accurate. Huff's plan was not for Wells to transfer.I wish the kid well, but after this season it was painfully obvious Huff was not going to stick with him as a starter for 2 more years. TBH, how could he?
Did I say transfer? I said the starter.This is not accurate. Huff's plan was not for Wells to transfer.
I'm not sure that Cramsey will be here. Only a gut feeling, nothing else. I have no insider info.Huff better hit the portal quick. A true freshmen QB won’t get it done for us. Not with Cramsey here.
Except Grant is a good QB and you’re merely moronic
Well a lot of Herd fans got what they wanted. I always thought Wells had a lot of potential. But was never able to reach it for multiple reasons, mostly not his fault. Good luck to him!
Only hope some of the negative Karen's on here hit the portal too.......
Now that would be a blessing.I'm not sure that Cramsey will be here. Only a gut feeling, nothing else. I have no insider info.
If I were him, I'd see if Yale wanted a QB. I think he had an offer from them.So many people can't see the difference between criticizing poor QB play, and not liking Wells as a kid. I'm sure he's a good kid, who gave us his best effort, but sometimes situations aren't right. Odds are you don't dislike every ex girlfriend/boyfriend you've ever had, they just weren't the right person for you. It happens.
I hope Wells finds a place that makes him happy and he continues to grow as a player. I hope Huff, Cramsey, etc. find a quarterback that works within the offense we have and the team improves next year.
says the guy who is always poor mouthing Grant. Okay Mr. know it all since you don't think this is a big deal what do you suggest
I'm guessing Wells will end up at a P5 and will at least have opportunity to compete for starting job there if not just walk into a starting situation.If I were him, I'd see if Yale wanted a QB. I think he had an offer from them.
WVUI'm guessing Wells will end up at a P5 and will at least have opportunity to compete for starting job there if not just walk into a starting situation.
Did the others have over 34 TDs and over 5000 yds?Wells transferring is not the end of the world, just like it wasn’t with numerous QB’s in the past that haven’t panned out
I don't know if you are serious about that or not, but it would make a lot of sense... Other than WVU fans having to put aside their aura of superiority to root for a kid from MU.