So long Wells

So many people can't see the difference between criticizing poor QB play, and not liking Wells as a kid. I'm sure he's a good kid, who gave us his best effort, but sometimes situations aren't right. Odds are you don't dislike every ex girlfriend/boyfriend you've ever had, they just weren't the right person for you. It happens.



I hope Wells finds a place that makes him happy and he continues to grow as a player. I hope Huff, Cramsey, etc. find a quarterback that works within the offense we have and the team improves next year.