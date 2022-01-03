So long Wells

ohio herd said:
not good at all. Some of you on here will be happy
Don’t start with your Superfan 💩 this early. I don’t think anyone is going to be “happy” but the facts are what they are. A change was needed and it was going to be made, simple as that. Wells transferring is not the end of the world, just like it wasn’t with numerous QB’s in the past that haven’t panned out
 
TwolfHerdfan

Marine03 said:
Don’t start with your Superfan 💩 this early. I don’t think anyone is going to be “happy” but the facts are what they are. A change was needed and it was going to be made, simple as that. Wells transferring is not the end of the world, just like it wasn’t with numerous QB’s in the past that haven’t panned out
We've never had a starter transfer out.
 
herd4life5 (HN)

Marine03 said:
Don’t start with your Superfan 💩 this early. I don’t think anyone is going to be “happy” but the facts are what they are. A change was needed and it was going to be made, simple as that. Wells transferring is not the end of the world, just like it wasn’t with numerous QB’s in the past that haven’t panned out
Click to expand...

Except Grant is a good QB and you’re merely moronic
 
MUMAN3419

Well a lot of Herd fans got what they wanted. I always thought Wells had a lot of potential. But was never able to reach it for multiple reasons, mostly not his fault. Good luck to him!
 
MUMAN3419 said:
Well a lot of Herd fans got what they wanted. I always thought Wells had a lot of potential. But was never able to reach it for multiple reasons, mostly not his fault. Good luck to him!
I don’t think it was all his fault either tbh. He had potential but never quite lived up to it, yet. By his Senior year, maybe?
 
RhinoD

So many people can't see the difference between criticizing poor QB play, and not liking Wells as a kid. I'm sure he's a good kid, who gave us his best effort, but sometimes situations aren't right. Odds are you don't dislike every ex girlfriend/boyfriend you've ever had, they just weren't the right person for you. It happens.

I hope Wells finds a place that makes him happy and he continues to grow as a player. I hope Huff, Cramsey, etc. find a quarterback that works within the offense we have and the team improves next year.
 
Obligatory gif:

well-bye.gif
 
TwolfHerdfan

RhinoD said:
So many people can't see the difference between criticizing poor QB play, and not liking Wells as a kid. I'm sure he's a good kid, who gave us his best effort, but sometimes situations aren't right. Odds are you don't dislike every ex girlfriend/boyfriend you've ever had, they just weren't the right person for you. It happens.

I hope Wells finds a place that makes him happy and he continues to grow as a player. I hope Huff, Cramsey, etc. find a quarterback that works within the offense we have and the team improves next year.
Click to expand...
If I were him, I'd see if Yale wanted a QB. I think he had an offer from them.
 
richmondherdfan

You gotta believe Huff will target a grad transfer quickly and that grad will look at this as a exciting opportunity being only pushed by 3 true freshman.

Wells was very average. You could tell in many games the play calling was very vanilla because the staff didnt trust him because of his knack for throwing INT's.

Huff, you're on the clock to bring in a transfer QB.
 
Marine03 said:
Don’t start with your Superfan 💩 this early. I don’t think anyone is going to be “happy” but the facts are what they are. A change was needed and it was going to be made, simple as that. Wells transferring is not the end of the world, just like it wasn’t with numerous QB’s in the past that haven’t panned out
Click to expand...
says the guy who is always poor mouthing Grant. Okay Mr. know it all since you don't think this is a big deal what do you suggest
 
muthed

I can see it in the tea leaves:
"Now starting at quarterback for Marshall, #10, Cole Pennington."
A new era begins.
 
RhinoD

So if I have it correct... Assuming we don't find a magic grad transfer bullet in the portal... Next year's QB competition will be between --

Luke Zban -- Junior
Cam Fancher -- Sophomore
Cole Pennington -- Freshman
Chase Harrison -- Freshman
Peter Zamora -- Freshman
 
