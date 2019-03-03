BREAKING Herd FB to Play Notre Dame in 2022

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Herd Nation' started by brando3213, Mar 3, 2019 at 12:51 PM.
Let the speculation begin! I assume the announcement of a big home and home series.
My guess is the formal announcement of randy moss camp
Seeing as our non conference schedule for 2021 and 2022 aren’t full yet I would think it’s schedule related. Hopefully a home and home against a P5 program
Moving Boise game to Nat TV even though we already know
Moss camp announcement or home and home with a middle of the pack ACC team
Possibly both...
Duke? GT? UVA? BC?
A series with UVA would be cool. Close trip and winnable game most years.
Wake
Notre Dame
I’ll take an FSU match-up. After all, we aspire to be a middle-of-the-pack ACC team.
Back to the MAC
Half the fan base would be ecstatic
I think you're onto somethin here. How damn cool would it be to have the real Notre Dame square off against the Notre Dame of the G5?
I would put money on it being related to when Randy Moss was here a few months ago and posted something on Instagram saying he had something big planned for Huntington in this summer and he had met with Marshall football and hamrick. This would be about the right time to announce a Summer event. Mark it down
Our @herdfb team and our great fan base will be traveling to South Bend, Indiana, to face off with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in 2022. https://t.co/bpdbKJukjJ #HerdFamily— Mike Hamrick (@TheHerdAD) March 4, 2019
GREAT GAME!
I have always wanted to play them. Just wish it was 2021 for Green's senior season.
I'LL BE THERE!
I'll be driving down to this one as well. I can usually get my hands on (4) complimentary tickets to an ND game, but haven't gone to one the last two seasons. Will take the wife, and send the other two tickets to my friend, Herd Fever. If he doesn't want them, then my other friend, Sistersville.
Yeah, we never seem to time things right.
Greatest AD ever.
Future OOC schedules look like:
2020
09/05 - at East Carolina
09/12 - Pitt
09/19 - at Ohio
09/26 - Boise State
2021
09/04 - at Navy
09/18 - East Carolina
09/25 - at Appalachian State
2022
09/10 - at Notre Dame
09/17 - Appalachian State
2023
09/02 - Navy
09/09 - at East Carolina
10/14 - Liberty
TBA - Virginia Tech
Doesn't quite jive with your scheduling philosophy from another thread.
Cue the bitching over no return game in Htgn.
That's about as good as you can hope for. Love what we've got coming up.
Notre Dame plays at Ohio State the week before
Except for basketball right, Sam?
2021
09/04 - at Navy
09/18 - East Carolina
09/25 - at Appalachian State
Rakeem Cato's senior year, we had a strong team and a weak schedule, and we wound up spending the whole season getting pilloried by sports media. This is the OOC for what would be Isaiah Green's senior year. It's a long way off, but could be a repeat.
Two responses.
First, It is NOTRE DAME. If you have a chance to play NOTRE DAME, you play NOTRE DAME.
Second, since it last won a national championship, late in the Ronald Reagan era, UND has lost to such amazing programs as Navy, Duke, Louisville, Northwestern, Pitt, South Florida, Tulsa, UConn, Syracuse (Big East Syracuse - "The Big East was not major college football. - Ollie Luck), BYU, Purdue, Oregon State, Air Force, and Colorado, many of these multiple times.
I fully expect the Herd to have a competitive team with a reasonable shot to win. Much like the 2018 Ball State Cardinals, who were up late and lost 24-16; and then went on to a 4-8, next to last, finish in the MAC West) .
You confuse an high expectation in basketball with being negative. Tom Herrion, a failed coach at C of C, with a known drinking problem, was a FAILURE, and, so far, the one black mark on the stellar resume of our greatest AD ever. DD, well the only grade you can give that hire, so far, is incomplete. One good year out of five, so far. I expect more than that. So should you and so should MH. See me in about March 2022 and we can see if MH's handling of basketball cuts his grade from perfect to just awsome.
So you what a high expectation in basketball but, think the football program is stupendous. OKKKKKK
I have a high expectation in both. The football program is clearly on the right track and doing great. The basketball program? Meh.
But when I went to MU if you had told me, sitting in rotting Fairfield watching Sonny's charges get whipped by some random SoCon team that I would live to see MU play Notre Dame, I would have had you committed.
From the ashes we rose.
I'm not going to let you spoil this great day with your unrealistic negative hate on our successful football program.
The Notre Dame game is very good. How is the football program doing stupendous? Pretty mediocre in my book and their path is easier than basketball's is.
Meh....just another money game.
Will we see a FCS school round out the 2021 schedule? I would rather see a MAC or SunBelt school but we need another home game. Unless we can find a team to agree to a home and home for 2021 and 2022 with us hosting the first game.
For 2021, Louisiana, Tulane, Nevada, Central Michigan and Western Michigan have openings that could potentially work for Marshall.
