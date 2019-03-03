BREAKING Herd FB to Play Notre Dame in 2022

Discussion in 'Herd Nation' started by brando3213, Mar 3, 2019 at 12:51 PM.

  brando3213

    brando3213
    Joined:
    Sep 18, 2010
    Messages:
    77
    Likes Received:
    89
    Let the speculation begin! I assume the announcement of a big home and home series.
     
    1 brando3213, Mar 3, 2019 at 12:51 PM
  herdfan429

    herdfan429 Platinum Buffalo
    Joined:
    Feb 4, 2007
    Messages:
    15,967
    Likes Received:
    3,269
    My guess is the formal announcement of randy moss camp
     
    2 herdfan429, Mar 3, 2019 at 1:16 PM
  ThunderDrunk304

    ThunderDrunk304
    Joined:
    Yesterday
    Messages:
    1
    Likes Received:
    0
    Seeing as our non conference schedule for 2021 and 2022 aren’t full yet I would think it’s schedule related. Hopefully a home and home against a P5 program
     
    3 ThunderDrunk304, Mar 3, 2019 at 1:26 PM
  MU ATO

    MU ATO Platinum Buffalo
    Joined:
    May 29, 2001
    Messages:
    10,059
    Likes Received:
    337
    Location:
    Earth
    Moving Boise game to Nat TV even though we already know
     
    4 MU ATO, Mar 3, 2019 at 1:31 PM
    Mwilton13 likes this.
  Herdon2

    Herdon2 Platinum Buffalo
    Joined:
    May 15, 2003
    Messages:
    10,790
    Likes Received:
    311
    Moss camp announcement or home and home with a middle of the pack ACC team
     
    5 Herdon2, Mar 3, 2019 at 1:48 PM
    The Real SamC likes this.
  GoHerdMarshallYes

    GoHerdMarshallYes
    Joined:
    Nov 7, 2018
    Messages:
    175
    Likes Received:
    106
    Possibly both...
     
    6 GoHerdMarshallYes, Mar 3, 2019 at 1:56 PM
    W-S HerdFan likes this.
  mubaseballking

    mubaseballking Gold Buffalo
    Joined:
    Feb 21, 2007
    Messages:
    4,758
    Likes Received:
    228
    Duke? GT? UVA? BC?
     
    7 mubaseballking, Mar 3, 2019 at 3:24 PM
  Herdon2

    Herdon2 Platinum Buffalo
    Joined:
    May 15, 2003
    Messages:
    10,790
    Likes Received:
    311
    A series with UVA would be cool. Close trip and winnable game most years.
     
    8 Herdon2, Mar 3, 2019 at 9:36 PM
  W-S HerdFan

    W-S HerdFan Gold Buffalo
    Joined:
    Aug 14, 2002
    Messages:
    3,961
    Likes Received:
    749
    Location:
    Winston Salem, NC
    Wake
     
    9 W-S HerdFan, Mar 3, 2019 at 9:55 PM
  Always The Herd

    Always The Herd Silver Buffalo
    Joined:
    Feb 3, 2007
    Messages:
    2,182
    Likes Received:
    38
    Notre Dame
     
    10 Always The Herd, Mar 3, 2019 at 10:10 PM
  ggmike1992

    ggmike1992 Gold Buffalo
    Joined:
    Jan 3, 2007
    Messages:
    4,753
    Likes Received:
    127
    Location:
    Tallahassee, Florida
    I’ll take an FSU match-up. After all, we aspire to be a middle-of-the-pack ACC team.
     
    11 ggmike1992, Mar 3, 2019 at 10:15 PM
    goherd73 likes this.
  Herd-nificent

    Herd-nificent Gold Buffalo
    Joined:
    Mar 13, 2007
    Messages:
    2,896
    Likes Received:
    189
    Back to the MAC
     
    12 Herd-nificent, Mar 3, 2019 at 10:30 PM
  herdfan429

    herdfan429 Platinum Buffalo
    Joined:
    Feb 4, 2007
    Messages:
    15,967
    Likes Received:
    3,269
    Half the fan base would be ecstatic
     
    13 herdfan429, Mar 4, 2019 at 5:52 AM
  Dreh_Nagi_HC_IM

    Dreh_Nagi_HC_IM Gold Buffalo
    Joined:
    Feb 22, 2017
    Messages:
    2,969
    Likes Received:
    2,855
    I think you're onto somethin here. How damn cool would it be to have the real Notre Dame square off against the Notre Dame of the G5?
     
    14 Dreh_Nagi_HC_IM, Mar 4, 2019 at 8:45 AM
    mlblack16., Chris McLaughlin and i am herdman like this.
  Herdon2

    Herdon2 Platinum Buffalo
    Joined:
    May 15, 2003
    Messages:
    10,790
    Likes Received:
    311
    I would put money on it being related to when Randy Moss was here a few months ago and posted something on Instagram saying he had something big planned for Huntington in this summer and he had met with Marshall football and hamrick. This would be about the right time to announce a Summer event. Mark it down
     
    15 Herdon2, Mar 4, 2019 at 10:51 AM
  Chris McLaughlin

    Chris McLaughlin Grammar Snob
Moderator
    Moderator
    Joined:
    Feb 14, 2006
    Messages:
    17,437
    Likes Received:
    9,454
    Location:
    Fredericksburg, VA
    [​IMG]
     
    16 Chris McLaughlin, Mar 4, 2019 at 11:09 AM
    C.K. Ocsevol-Evad likes this.
  Chris McLaughlin

    Chris McLaughlin Grammar Snob
Moderator
    Moderator
    Joined:
    Feb 14, 2006
    Messages:
    17,437
    Likes Received:
    9,454
    Location:
    Fredericksburg, VA
    17 Chris McLaughlin, Mar 4, 2019 at 11:10 AM
    pdbailey, caliherd and W-S HerdFan like this.
  BleedsGreen33

    BleedsGreen33 Platinum Buffalo
    Joined:
    Jan 25, 2010
    Messages:
    24,215
    Likes Received:
    5,445
    GREAT GAME!

    I have always wanted to play them. Just wish it was 2021 for Green's senior season.

    I'LL BE THERE!
     
    18 BleedsGreen33, Mar 4, 2019 at 11:19 AM
  Dreh_Nagi_HC_IM

    Dreh_Nagi_HC_IM Gold Buffalo
    Joined:
    Feb 22, 2017
    Messages:
    2,969
    Likes Received:
    2,855
    I'll be driving down to this one as well. I can usually get my hands on (4) complimentary tickets to an ND game, but haven't gone to one the last two seasons. Will take the wife, and send the other two tickets to my friend, Herd Fever. If he doesn't want them, then my other friend, Sistersville.
     
    19 Dreh_Nagi_HC_IM, Mar 4, 2019 at 11:45 AM
    Chris McLaughlin likes this.
  mlblack16.

    mlblack16. Silver Buffalo
    Joined:
    Mar 9, 2017
    Messages:
    1,876
    Likes Received:
    1,704
    Yeah, we never seem to time things right.
     
    20 mlblack16., Mar 4, 2019 at 11:51 AM
  The Real SamC

    The Real SamC Platinum Buffalo
    Joined:
    Feb 15, 2007
    Messages:
    6,640
    Likes Received:
    1,152
    Greatest AD ever.
     
    21 The Real SamC, Mar 4, 2019 at 12:15 PM
  Chris McLaughlin

    Chris McLaughlin Grammar Snob
Moderator
    Moderator
    Joined:
    Feb 14, 2006
    Messages:
    17,437
    Likes Received:
    9,454
    Location:
    Fredericksburg, VA
    Future OOC schedules look like:

    2020
    09/05 - at East Carolina
    09/12 - Pitt
    09/19 - at Ohio
    09/26 - Boise State

    2021
    09/04 - at Navy
    09/18 - East Carolina
    09/25 - at Appalachian State

    2022
    09/10 - at Notre Dame
    09/17 - Appalachian State

    2023
    09/02 - Navy
    09/09 - at East Carolina
    10/14 - Liberty
    TBA - Virginia Tech
     
    22 Chris McLaughlin, Mar 4, 2019 at 12:23 PM
    islandherdfan, pdbailey, TwolfHerdfan and 1 other person like this.
  Sean Hammond

    Sean Hammond Gold Buffalo
Gold Member
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Feb 13, 2016
    Messages:
    2,816
    Likes Received:
    3,973
    Doesn't quite jive with your scheduling philosophy from another thread.

     
    23 Sean Hammond, Mar 4, 2019 at 12:24 PM
    W-S HerdFan, i am herdman, caliherd and 1 other person like this.
  GreenDuke

    GreenDuke Platinum Buffalo
    
    Mar 1, 2007
    Messages:
    5,877
    Likes Received:
    1,559
    Cue the bitching over no return game in Htgn. :D
     
    24 GreenDuke, Mar 4, 2019 at 12:26 PM
    Clarence Woodworth likes this.
  25. Sean Hammond

    Sean Hammond Gold Buffalo
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Feb 13, 2016
    Messages:
    2,816
    Likes Received:
    3,973
    That's about as good as you can hope for. Love what we've got coming up.
     
    25 Sean Hammond, Mar 4, 2019 at 12:26 PM
    W-S HerdFan and islandherdfan like this.
  26. Herd020

    Herd020 Silver Buffalo
    Joined:
    Aug 18, 2006
    Messages:
    1,257
    Likes Received:
    40
    Notre Dame plays at Ohio State the week before
     
    26 Herd020, Mar 4, 2019 at 12:54 PM
  27. i am herdman

    i am herdman Platinum Buffalo
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Mar 5, 2006
    Messages:
    48,226
    Likes Received:
    8,104
    Except for basketball right, Sam?
     
    27 i am herdman, Mar 4, 2019 at 1:31 PM
    W-S HerdFan likes this.
  28. herdalicious

    herdalicious Platinum Buffalo
    Joined:
    Apr 3, 2007
    Messages:
    18,119
    Likes Received:
    1,801
    2021
    09/04 - at Navy
    09/18 - East Carolina
    09/25 - at Appalachian State

    Rakeem Cato's senior year, we had a strong team and a weak schedule, and we wound up spending the whole season getting pilloried by sports media. This is the OOC for what would be Isaiah Green's senior year. It's a long way off, but could be a repeat.
     
    28 herdalicious, Mar 4, 2019 at 1:56 PM
    W-S HerdFan and caliherd like this.
  29. The Real SamC

    The Real SamC Platinum Buffalo
    Joined:
    Feb 15, 2007
    Messages:
    6,640
    Likes Received:
    1,152
    Two responses.

    First, It is NOTRE DAME. If you have a chance to play NOTRE DAME, you play NOTRE DAME.

    Second, since it last won a national championship, late in the Ronald Reagan era, UND has lost to such amazing programs as Navy, Duke, Louisville, Northwestern, Pitt, South Florida, Tulsa, UConn, Syracuse (Big East Syracuse - "The Big East was not major college football. - Ollie Luck), BYU, Purdue, Oregon State, Air Force, and Colorado, many of these multiple times.

    I fully expect the Herd to have a competitive team with a reasonable shot to win. Much like the 2018 Ball State Cardinals, who were up late and lost 24-16; and then went on to a 4-8, next to last, finish in the MAC West) .


    You confuse an high expectation in basketball with being negative. Tom Herrion, a failed coach at C of C, with a known drinking problem, was a FAILURE, and, so far, the one black mark on the stellar resume of our greatest AD ever. DD, well the only grade you can give that hire, so far, is incomplete. One good year out of five, so far. I expect more than that. So should you and so should MH. See me in about March 2022 and we can see if MH's handling of basketball cuts his grade from perfect to just awsome.
     
    29 The Real SamC, Mar 4, 2019 at 2:03 PM
  30. i am herdman

    i am herdman Platinum Buffalo
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Mar 5, 2006
    Messages:
    48,226
    Likes Received:
    8,104
    So you what a high expectation in basketball but, think the football program is stupendous. OKKKKKK
     
    30 i am herdman, Mar 4, 2019 at 2:22 PM
    caliherd likes this.
  31. The Real SamC

    The Real SamC Platinum Buffalo
    Joined:
    Feb 15, 2007
    Messages:
    6,640
    Likes Received:
    1,152
    I have a high expectation in both. The football program is clearly on the right track and doing great. The basketball program? Meh.

    But when I went to MU if you had told me, sitting in rotting Fairfield watching Sonny's charges get whipped by some random SoCon team that I would live to see MU play Notre Dame, I would have had you committed.

    From the ashes we rose.

    I'm not going to let you spoil this great day with your unrealistic negative hate on our successful football program.
     
    31 The Real SamC, Mar 4, 2019 at 2:44 PM
  32. i am herdman

    i am herdman Platinum Buffalo
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Mar 5, 2006
    Messages:
    48,226
    Likes Received:
    8,104
    The Notre Dame game is very good. How is the football program doing stupendous? Pretty mediocre in my book and their path is easier than basketball's is.
     
    32 i am herdman, Mar 4, 2019 at 2:45 PM
    caliherd likes this.
  33. extragreen

    extragreen Platinum Buffalo
    Joined:
    Jan 2, 2007
    Messages:
    33,190
    Likes Received:
    959
    Meh....just another money game.
     
    33 extragreen, Mar 4, 2019 at 2:48 PM
  34. mubaseballking

    mubaseballking Gold Buffalo
    Joined:
    Feb 21, 2007
    Messages:
    4,758
    Likes Received:
    228
    Will we see a FCS school round out the 2021 schedule? I would rather see a MAC or SunBelt school but we need another home game. Unless we can find a team to agree to a home and home for 2021 and 2022 with us hosting the first game.

    For 2021, Louisiana, Tulane, Nevada, Central Michigan and Western Michigan have openings that could potentially work for Marshall.
     
    34 mubaseballking, Mar 4, 2019 at 2:57 PM
  35. W-S HerdFan

    W-S HerdFan Gold Buffalo
    Joined:
    Aug 14, 2002
    Messages:
    3,961
    Likes Received:
    749
    Location:
    Winston Salem, NC
    Oh, hadn't you herd? Sam C. is just keepin' it REALS....
     
    35 W-S HerdFan, Mar 4, 2019 at 3:22 PM
