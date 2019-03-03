BREAKING Herd FB to Play Notre Dame in 2022

Two responses.



First, It is NOTRE DAME. If you have a chance to play NOTRE DAME, you play NOTRE DAME.



Second, since it last won a national championship, late in the Ronald Reagan era, UND has lost to such amazing programs as Navy, Duke, Louisville, Northwestern, Pitt, South Florida, Tulsa, UConn, Syracuse (Big East Syracuse - "The Big East was not major college football. - Ollie Luck), BYU, Purdue, Oregon State, Air Force, and Colorado, many of these multiple times.



I fully expect the Herd to have a competitive team with a reasonable shot to win. Much like the 2018 Ball State Cardinals, who were up late and lost 24-16; and then went on to a 4-8, next to last, finish in the MAC West) .









You confuse an high expectation in basketball with being negative. Tom Herrion, a failed coach at C of C, with a known drinking problem, was a FAILURE, and, so far, the one black mark on the stellar resume of our greatest AD ever. DD, well the only grade you can give that hire, so far, is incomplete. One good year out of five, so far. I expect more than that. So should you and so should MH. See me in about March 2022 and we can see if MH's handling of basketball cuts his grade from perfect to just awsome.

