@HerdMBB with some opening night highlights artfully shot by @JimmyTreacy

Postgame reaction too on@WSAZnews at 11 pic.twitter.com/m6vVpA7vSP — Keith Morehouse (@KeithMorehouse) November 8, 2018

This team looks like it can be scary good. We shot 30 some % from three and played pretty sloppy at times. Especially the last four minutes of the half and we still blew this team out. If we could have kept our focus the whole game we could have won by an even bigger margin.I don't know how good EKU is supposed to be this year, but I thought we looked like we were just on another level than they were. Haven't felt like that in a long time.Just look at this play.If this is how we look game one I can't wait to see what we look like come conference tournament time!