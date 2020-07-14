Isiah green rumor

How does a staff have a quarterback on the roster for three years and still think he is fit to be the leader of the program that long, but yet the kid can pull off something like this? How do you not know your team well enough to realize this kid isn't somebody who should be leading the team even after being around him for three years?



I could see if the kid was a first team all conference performer making the decision of getting rid of him or benching him tough, but that's not the case with Green, and that makes the situation even more dumbfounding.



How a head coach isn't able to make that determination is shocking, but just as much, how does a position coach who is also a coordinator not recognize that the leader of your team 1) is not somebody you should have leading and 2) have the ability to corral/control/change his bad characteristics?

