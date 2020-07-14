Isiah green rumor

Discussion in 'Herd Nation' started by herdfan429, Jul 14, 2020

  herdfan429

    Platinum Buffalo
    Rumor going around he’s been booted
     
  RhinoD

    Gold Buffalo
    If true... Does that mean Eli Sammons, Grant Wells and Luke Zban will battle it out this fall for the starting job?

    Need someone who is around the team more than I am in the offseason to give us all some insights on that potential race.
     
  TwolfHerdfan

    Platinum Buffalo
    Gold Member
    I know the mods said the coaches were very high on Wells. Guess we'll find out.
    Josh always said IG was a bit of a head case. I think he was too good of friends with CL.
     
  johns1124

    Bronze Buffalo
    Booted off the team? Booted out of starting?
     
  herdfan429

    Platinum Buffalo
    More than likely from the team
     
  richmondherdfan

    Silver Buffalo
    herd the same thing from two sources in the last hour. I'll refrain from the rumored details surrounding it.

    I believe a few weeks ago he was tweeting about athletes getting paid (more), etc.

    If true, a lack of spring ball really hurts the development of someone else. If true as well, DOC has more turnover than a pastry shop.
     
  johns1124

    Bronze Buffalo
    He's not good enough to be paid, FCS QB at best.
     
  richmondherdfan

    Silver Buffalo
    thats what was laughable to me Johns! He had no leverage to ask for more payment, or act like he could change the system. If he was something special, then leverage he had. He's a middle of the road QB at a G5 school, know your role. Yes, we'll see him at some random FCS school in the south more than likely.
     
  bbneutralfan

    Gold Buffalo
    Do any of you know for sure that he is gone? Otherwise total rumor. Prove it.
     
  herdfan429

    Platinum Buffalo
    You’re right it is all just speculation at this point but if half of what’s I heard was true then he NEEDS to be gone
     
  johns1124

    Bronze Buffalo
    Well, Chris liked the post so there may be something to it. What "half", of what did you hear? Besides the re-tweet. QB is an active topic in Old Fairfield, maybe he will throw us some bread crumbs and call it "Promotional Information".
     
  herdfan429

    Platinum Buffalo
    Didn’t hear anything about a retweet
     
  johns1124

    Bronze Buffalo
    Sorry tweeting. According, to a prior post.
     
  Sean Hammond

    Gold Buffalo
    Gold Member
    Unlike the QB’s throws, this rumor seems to be on target.
     
  TwolfHerdfan

    Platinum Buffalo
    Gold Member
    Zing!
     
  oldeherd

    Silver Buffalo
    More accurately, currently under Doc, I believe that should read " . . . middle of the road QB at a MIDDLE OF THE ROAD G5 school . . .".
     
  GoHerdMarshallYes

    Silver Buffalo
    Looks like he was tweeting about how players are expected to play during a pandemic but aren't paid.
    Thats actually been a topic for a while and he wasn't the only college player to say it.
     
  herdfan429

    Platinum Buffalo
    And that’s not even remotely close to what I heard got him in trouble
     
  GoHerdMarshallYes

    Silver Buffalo
    Well, twitter and players being paid was mentioned. Just stating what I was seeing.

    Please share what you know.
     
  herdfan429

    Platinum Buffalo
    Let’s just say from what I heard there may have been some sort of confrontation
     
  jmac95

    Silver Buffalo
    Gold Member
    With whom?
     
  marshallisqbu

    Platinum Buffalo
    Actually pretty similarly, this thread is all just going over my head.
     
  cottrell75

    Platinum Buffalo
    I gather Green may or may not be dismissed from the team and some people may or may not know why. Extremely informative o_O, while there’s another thread criticizing DD for not bringing in a local kid that chose to not come here from the start and must not have recruited him from his 3rd grade all stars days.
     
  herdfan429

    Platinum Buffalo
    Staff
     
  GoHerdMarshallYes

    Silver Buffalo
    BS
     
  herdfan429

    Platinum Buffalo
    I hope it is because it is absolutely jaw dropping g of what I heard is true
     
  TwolfHerdfan

    Platinum Buffalo
    Do you know otherwise? Seems a few have heard the same thing. So IG is innocent and all this is just some smear campaign? And if so, why would some sick person spread such a rumor.
     
  richmondherdfan

    Silver Buffalo
  TwolfHerdfan

    Platinum Buffalo
    Obviously, the rumors were true. Sad. Hopefully the young man learns a life lesson. Josh always said he was a headcase.
     
  GoHerdMarshallYes

    Silver Buffalo
    Heard the real story.
    Yeah its not good.

    So who's next up for you guys to complain about?
     
  RhinoD

    Gold Buffalo
    Doc is still here.. He has been the number one target the last two years.
    IG was probably number two on the list.
    Cramsey will move up a spot if we don't average 48 points per game with a freshman QB.
     
  johns1124

    Bronze Buffalo
    What's the real story?
     
  riflearm2

    Platinum Buffalo
    How does a staff have a quarterback on the roster for three years and still think he is fit to be the leader of the program that long, but yet the kid can pull off something like this? How do you not know your team well enough to realize this kid isn't somebody who should be leading the team even after being around him for three years?

    I could see if the kid was a first team all conference performer making the decision of getting rid of him or benching him tough, but that's not the case with Green, and that makes the situation even more dumbfounding.

    How a head coach isn't able to make that determination is shocking, but just as much, how does a position coach who is also a coordinator not recognize that the leader of your team 1) is not somebody you should have leading and 2) have the ability to corral/control/change his bad characteristics?
     
  Sean Hammond

    Gold Buffalo
    Gold Member
    I have the same questions.
     
  TwolfHerdfan

    Platinum Buffalo
    Why spread negativity? Let's hope for the best and move on. Best of luck to Grant Wells.
     
  WV_Celt

    Bronze Buffalo
    Is he transferring, was he simply booted, is he tranferring BECAUSE he was booted?

    And what's the scuttlebutt on what happened, for all of us that don't want to pay for the rumors?
     
  Herd-nificent

    Gold Buffalo
    Folks say "they know the reason" but nobody tells it. You can always use the phrase "he allegedly ..............."
     
  W-S HerdFan

    Platinum Buffalo
    …..conduct detrimental...….that's the usual description...…

    OK - My best friend's aunt's sister's ex husband's niece's brother told me it involved taking a swing or two and threat of bodily harm. Don't ask me who told me, 'cuz lil' Anthony asked me not to tell...o_O
     
  herdalicious

    Platinum Buffalo
    [​IMG]
     
  bbneutralfan

    Gold Buffalo
    Now confirmed by Keith Morehouse that Greene has entered the transfer portal. Hope he goes to WVU and screws then up!
     
