Isiah green rumor

Discussion in 'Herd Nation' started by herdfan429, Jul 14, 2020 at 3:44 PM.
Rumor going around he’s been booted
If true... Does that mean Eli Sammons, Grant Wells and Luke Zban will battle it out this fall for the starting job?
Need someone who is around the team more than I am in the offseason to give us all some insights on that potential race.
I know the mods said the coaches were very high on Wells. Guess we'll find out.
Josh always said IG was a bit of a head case. I think he was too good of friends with CL.
Booted off the team? Booted out of starting?
More than likely from the team
herd the same thing from two sources in the last hour. I'll refrain from the rumored details surrounding it.
I believe a few weeks ago he was tweeting about athletes getting paid (more), etc.
If true, a lack of spring ball really hurts the development of someone else. If true as well, DOC has more turnover than a pastry shop.
He's not good enough to be paid, FCS QB at best.
thats what was laughable to me Johns! He had no leverage to ask for more payment, or act like he could change the system. If he was something special, then leverage he had. He's a middle of the road QB at a G5 school, know your role. Yes, we'll see him at some random FCS school in the south more than likely.
Do any of you know for sure that he is gone? Otherwise total rumor. Prove it.
You’re right it is all just speculation at this point but if half of what’s I heard was true then he NEEDS to be gone
Well, Chris liked the post so there may be something to it. What "half", of what did you hear? Besides the re-tweet. QB is an active topic in Old Fairfield, maybe he will throw us some bread crumbs and call it "Promotional Information".
Didn’t hear anything about a retweet
Sorry tweeting. According, to a prior post.
Unlike the QB’s throws, this rumor seems to be on target.
More accurately, currently under Doc, I believe that should read " . . . middle of the road QB at a MIDDLE OF THE ROAD G5 school . . .".
Looks like he was tweeting about how players are expected to play during a pandemic but aren't paid.
Thats actually been a topic for a while and he wasn't the only college player to say it.
And that’s not even remotely close to what I heard got him in trouble
Well, twitter and players being paid was mentioned. Just stating what I was seeing.
Please share what you know.
Let’s just say from what I heard there may have been some sort of confrontation
With whom?
Actually pretty similarly, this thread is all just going over my head.
I gather Green may or may not be dismissed from the team and some people may or may not know why. Extremely informative , while there’s another thread criticizing DD for not bringing in a local kid that chose to not come here from the start and must not have recruited him from his 3rd grade all stars days.
Staff
I hope it is because it is absolutely jaw dropping g of what I heard is true
Do you know otherwise? Seems a few have heard the same thing. So IG is innocent and all this is just some smear campaign? And if so, why would some sick person spread such a rumor.
https://www.herald-dispatch.com/spo...cle_3f34288e-0724-59df-b570-85a456b17d47.html
Obviously, the rumors were true. Sad. Hopefully the young man learns a life lesson. Josh always said he was a headcase.
Heard the real story.
Yeah its not good.
So who's next up for you guys to complain about?
Doc is still here.. He has been the number one target the last two years.
IG was probably number two on the list.
Cramsey will move up a spot if we don't average 48 points per game with a freshman QB.
What's the real story?
How does a staff have a quarterback on the roster for three years and still think he is fit to be the leader of the program that long, but yet the kid can pull off something like this? How do you not know your team well enough to realize this kid isn't somebody who should be leading the team even after being around him for three years?
I could see if the kid was a first team all conference performer making the decision of getting rid of him or benching him tough, but that's not the case with Green, and that makes the situation even more dumbfounding.
How a head coach isn't able to make that determination is shocking, but just as much, how does a position coach who is also a coordinator not recognize that the leader of your team 1) is not somebody you should have leading and 2) have the ability to corral/control/change his bad characteristics?
I have the same questions.
Why spread negativity? Let's hope for the best and move on. Best of luck to Grant Wells.
Is he transferring, was he simply booted, is he tranferring BECAUSE he was booted?
And what's the scuttlebutt on what happened, for all of us that don't want to pay for the rumors?
Folks say "they know the reason" but nobody tells it. You can always use the phrase "he allegedly ..............."
…..conduct detrimental...….that's the usual description...…
OK - My best friend's aunt's sister's ex husband's niece's brother told me it involved taking a swing or two and threat of bodily harm. Don't ask me who told me, 'cuz lil' Anthony asked me not to tell...
Now confirmed by Keith Morehouse that Greene has entered the transfer portal. Hope he goes to WVU and screws then up!